Salah used to have problems in front of goal, says former Basel team-mate Sommer

Mohamed Salah used to have "some problems in front of goal" during his early career at Basel, according to former team-mate Yann Sommer.

The Liverpool forward produced another stellar performance in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Roma in the Champions League semi-final, first leg, scoring twice and setting up a further two goals.

Salah has now scored 43 goals and registered 13 assists in a spectacular first season at Anfield, during which he has won the PFA Player of the Year and established himself as a candidate for the 2018 Ballon d'Or.

His prolific form was not a hallmark of his early years in European football, though, with the Egypt star scoring only nine times in 47 Super League appearances for Basel before leaving for Chelsea in 2014.

And Sommer, who left the Swiss champions shortly after Salah to join Borussia Monchengladbach, admits his old team-mate's progress has been "incredible".

10 - Mohamed Salah has scored 10 goals in the Champions League this season, the most by a Liverpool player in a single season in European competition. King. pic.twitter.com/aJJkiIxis6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2018

"To be honest, when he came to us from Egypt, he was a really shy, down to earth boy, insanely fast," the goalkeeper told Omnisport.

"Back then, he had some problems in front of goal, he knows that. And now he's had such an incredible development.

"Two weeks ago, I texted him and told him that I am very happy for him, because, like I said, a great guy, down to earth. He is somebody who loves to play, who loves the game, who has the support of a whole country looking forward to the World Cup.

"The fact that he excels in England shows what a development he's had, how hard he works, I am really happy for him."