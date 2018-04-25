Oxlade-Chamberlain ´absolutely devastated´ by knee injury

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says he is "absolutely devastated" to have been ruled out of the World Cup, but he has backed Liverpool and England to perform in his absence.

The Liverpool midfielder was stretchered off in his side's 5-2 Champions League semi-final first-leg win against Roma on Tuesday, with knee ligament damage later confirmed.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, signed from Arsenal last year, will miss the conclusion of the Reds' Champions League run, as well as the World Cup finals, but he is trying to stay positive ahead of a lengthy lay-off.

"Absolutely devastated to have picked up this injury at such a crucial time in the season," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Gutted I won't be able to play any further part in our Champions League run for Liverpool, and also the World Cup with England.

"But now it's all about supporting the boys and getting behind them. I know we have what it takes to do something special in this tournament. I'm going to give everything I have to make sure I'm back as quickly as possible."

Oxlade-Chamberlain put his injury in context, though, continuing: "However, this all pales in comparison to how the family of the Liverpool fan badly hurt before last night's game must be feeling.

"My thoughts are with him and his loved ones.

"Thank you for all your kind words, messages and support. I'll see you soon."