Mourinho has made me a better person, says McTominay

Scott McTominay believes Jose Mourinho has made him "a better person" in his breakthrough season at Manchester United.

The Scotland international made his United debut in the final weeks of 2016-17, but he has established himself as a first team player this campaign, tallying 20 appearances in all competitions.

And McTominay paid tribute to Mourinho for his instruction, particularly the Portuguese's pointer that the midfielder would need to make sure he was liked by his team-mates.

"Jose Mourinho has been absolutely incredible to me this year," McTominay told the club's official website.

"He's helped me so much in terms of what I can do, from being more humble, to being better on the training pitch and just being a better person in general.

"When I first came into the group, he said, 'The players have to like you.' That's one of the most important things going into a new dressing room, that you are a likeable person and you get on with everybody. That has stood me in good stead.

Man Utd v Liverpool is what it’s all about So happy for this win Amazing support as usual pic.twitter.com/UlIDt9zpUZ — Scott Mctominay (@mctominay10) March 10, 2018

"It's important to be liked and [to be] on the pitch. It's the manager having the faith to play me that's been incredible and I can't thank him enough."