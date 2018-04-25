Liverpool supporter in ´critical condition´ after fan clashes

Merseyside Police have arrested two men on suspicion of the attempted murder of a Liverpool fan prior to Tuesday's Champions League tie.
Reports emerged of clashes between Roma and Liverpool supporters shortly before kick-off at Anfield for the semi-final first leg.
Merseyside Police confirmed the force was investigating a "serious assault" of a man outside The Albert pub, which is located close to Anfield on Walton Breck Road.
The force made a social media appeal for information during the match and following the game Merseyside Police confirmed two men, aged 25 and 26, had been arrested in connection with the incident.
The victim, a 53-year-old man believed to be a Liverpool fan, suffered a head injury and is in a critical condition in hospital.
"We believe the victim was in Liverpool with his brother for the Liverpool v Roma semi-final and was assaulted during an altercation between Roma and Liverpool fans near to the Albert pub at about 7.35pm," said detective inspector Paul Speight.
"Witnesses report that the victim was hit with a belt and then fell to the ground. Paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken by ambulance to Walton Neurological Centre, where he is being treated for a head injury. His condition is currently described as critical and his next of kin have been informed.
"The place where this incident occurred is right by the ground and was heaving with fans making their way to the game. I would appeal to anyone who has any information, or mobile phone footage of the incident to contact us urgently, as information they have could be vital to our investigation."
Liverpool Football Club statement: https://t.co/ntWP6a8SLC pic.twitter.com/xFn64wKVoJ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2018
A Liverpool statement confirmed the club will be in close contact with emergency services over the incident.
"Liverpool Football Club is shocked and appalled after a Liverpool supporter was left in a critical condition having been attacked prior to the Champions League fixture against Roma," a club statement said.
"Our thoughts, in the first instance, are with the victim and his family at this very traumatic time. We will be offering them our full support.
"The club has been liaising with the emergency services since the incident occurred and will continue to do so."
Merseyside Police confirmed nine men were arrested for various offences before and after Liverpool's 5-2 win.
|Messi? Ronaldo? Salah is world´s best player – Gerrard
|Liverpool are not Barcelona – Klopp cautious of Roma comeback
|Liverpool supporter in ´critical condition´ after fan clashes
|It´s all-inclusive football with Liverpool! - Klopp pleased despite Roma recovery
|Montella to remain Sevilla coach until end of season
|Di Francesco: Roma gave up – but if you don´t believe in a comeback, stay at home
|Klopp accepts Salah substitution sparked Roma fightback
|Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering ´a really bad injury´
|De Rossi blames long balls for Roma ´blackout´ at Anfield
|Late Liverpool lapses sour stunning Salah show
|Henderson wary of Barcelona repeat as Roma leave Liverpool with hope
|Championship Review: Cardiff slip up as Barnsley stay in the relegation zone
|Liverpool 5 Roma 2: Salah shines but late comeback offers Giallorossi hope
|Salah sets Liverpool record with spectacular first-half double
|Oxlade-Chamberlain carried off in Champions League semi-final
|Firmino back, as Milner starts for Liverpool against Roma
|I didn´t want James to go - Zidane ready for Champions League reunion with familiar face
|Kroos: You can´t buy the Champions League
|Leeds urged to help Rohingya during ´odd´ Myanmar tour
|Buffon slams reports of breakdown in Benatia relationship
|Former France coach Michel dies aged 70
|Ancelotti talks not about Italy job, says Costacurta
|It was a weird few days - FA Cup final ref Oliver reflects on Buffon incident
|Boateng not intimidated by supreme athlete Ronaldo
|Heynckes: James was depressed after Real Madrid exit
|Worry about Ronaldo? Real Madrid should fear Lewandowski, says Heynckes
|Supporter tensions have affected Wenger - Rice
|Germany submits Euro 2024 bid dossier
|If Lewandowski wants to go, Bayern will have to let him – Effenberg
|´Goal machine´ Ronaldo more complete than Messi – Kimmich
|Bayern Munich v Real Madrid: Is this the end of the ´BBC´?
|Zidane taking entire Madrid squad to Munich
|Buffon reaction to Real Madrid penalty ´understandable´ – UEFA president
|Liverpool owner was ´bitching´ about overpaying for Salah – Roma president
|Liverpool Salah v Roma Salah: The Opta numbers
|Salah eyes Reds record, Roma´s away-day struggles - Champions League semi-final in Opta numbers
|The Spanish Inquisition - Bayern´s UCL hoodoo vs LaLiga´s big boys
|Dani Alves: I´d return to Barcelona tomorrow
|No friendly Roma reunion for Salah, warns Klopp
|WATCH: Translator wins Klopp´s approval after lengthy response
|Swap spaghetti for burgers? Di Francesco not considering Premier League move
|Allardyce hits back at style critics after scrappy Everton win
|Nothing to prove - Cahill bullish after Chelsea revival
|Everton 1 Newcastle United 0: Walcott scuppers Benitez´s century celebrations
|Everton debut ´virtual mascot´ before Newcastle clash
|Salah? I can count on Cengiz Under – Di Francesco
|´Shameful´ Bolivian side forfeit match at 7-0 down after fielding youth team
|Henderson fired up for ´fantastic´ De Rossi battle
|Klopp urges Liverpool fans to ´show respect´ to Roma
|Juventus confirm muscle tear for Chiellini
|Klopp key to surprising Salah success – Totti
|Salah´s PFA award made more special by De Bruyne form – Klopp
|Liverpool have earned the right to be feared, says Gerrard
|Arsenal confirm ankle ligament damage for Elneny
|Hector pledges future to struggling Cologne
|´Crazy´ fans can help Roma knock out Liverpool, says Voller
|He keeps getting better and better - Henderson full of praise for PFA winner Salah
|Roma v Liverpool: Giallorossi have chance to write positive headlines
|Wenger will not be short of offers from clubs - Dein
|I may play the kids in the FA Cup next season, reveals bemused Pochettino
|Simeone weighing up three-man defence for Arsenal tie
|Vieira refuses to address Arsenal rumours and Wenger departure
|Man United star Pogba can win Ballon d´Or, says Ronaldinho
|Silva loves me more than his girlfriend – Mendy
|MLS Review: Timbers end NYC´s unbeaten start, Sounders claim first win
|Emery praises PSG for maintaining motivation
|Oblak unsure over Atletico Madrid future
|Klopp ready for ´different´ Roma test
|Salah always determined to prove his Premier League worth
|City´s Sane named PFA Young Player of the Year
|Salah pips De Bruyne to PFA Players´ Player of the Year award
|Napoli bus spat at and insulted, Sarri claims
|Navas will be at Real Madrid for many years – Perez