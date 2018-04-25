Liverpool are not Barcelona – Klopp cautious of Roma comeback

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are not assured of a place in the Champions League final despite leading 5-0 against Roma in the first leg of the semi-final before conceding two away goals.
A sensational individual performance from Mohamed Salah, who scored a first-half brace and produced two assists after the break, built a 5-0 lead at a deafening Anfield on Tuesday.
But, after Salah was substituted, Roma scored late away goals through Edin Dzeko and Diego Perotti, ensuring a repeat of the Giallorossi's stunning 3-0 home win over Barcelona in the last round would send them through.
"I learned tonight we can still win in Rome, they need to score against us," Klopp told a post-match news conference.
"We are not Barcelona, they are one of the best two or three teams in the world and won so many things - we didn't. We will fight with all we have.
"It's much better than I expected before the game but already I'm more interested in the Stoke game than the second leg against Roma.
"The atmosphere tonight was absolutely outstanding and everyone who has a ticket I expect the same on Saturday [at home against Stoke City], because we need it.
"It's a massive game, we need to be ready, we will try everything we can to be ready for that."
Two goals. Two assists. One @carlsberg Man of the Match award.@mosalah pic.twitter.com/B9DVqxcHGD— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2018
A first-half injury suffered by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cast a shadow over a remarkable Liverpool display, with Klopp downbeat on the England midfielder.
The German also suggested Roma were fortunate to be awarded a penalty for a handball by James Milner, Perotti converting from 12 yards.
"To be honest the biggest blow in the dressing room is [Oxlade-Chamberlain's] injury. Conceding two goals is not what we want but we can't change it, that's football," Klopp said.
"The boys played a brilliant game over a very long period and even in the last few minutes when we conceded - Dejan [Lovren] played a world-class game but he misjudged a ball, usually it's no problem if the full-back is in the right position.
"Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is in the wrong position, but they won all the balls before. They get in a good position and can score. We made one mistake, the referee made one mistake [for the penalty], two goals for them, that's how it is."
|Messi? Ronaldo? Salah is world´s best player – Gerrard
|Liverpool are not Barcelona – Klopp cautious of Roma comeback
|Liverpool supporter in ´critical condition´ after fan clashes
|It´s all-inclusive football with Liverpool! - Klopp pleased despite Roma recovery
|Montella to remain Sevilla coach until end of season
|Di Francesco: Roma gave up – but if you don´t believe in a comeback, stay at home
|Klopp accepts Salah substitution sparked Roma fightback
|Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering ´a really bad injury´
|De Rossi blames long balls for Roma ´blackout´ at Anfield
|Late Liverpool lapses sour stunning Salah show
|Henderson wary of Barcelona repeat as Roma leave Liverpool with hope
|Championship Review: Cardiff slip up as Barnsley stay in the relegation zone
|Liverpool 5 Roma 2: Salah shines but late comeback offers Giallorossi hope
|Salah sets Liverpool record with spectacular first-half double
|Oxlade-Chamberlain carried off in Champions League semi-final
|Firmino back, as Milner starts for Liverpool against Roma
|I didn´t want James to go - Zidane ready for Champions League reunion with familiar face
|Kroos: You can´t buy the Champions League
|Leeds urged to help Rohingya during ´odd´ Myanmar tour
|Buffon slams reports of breakdown in Benatia relationship
|Former France coach Michel dies aged 70
|Ancelotti talks not about Italy job, says Costacurta
|It was a weird few days - FA Cup final ref Oliver reflects on Buffon incident
|Boateng not intimidated by supreme athlete Ronaldo
|Heynckes: James was depressed after Real Madrid exit
|Worry about Ronaldo? Real Madrid should fear Lewandowski, says Heynckes
|Supporter tensions have affected Wenger - Rice
|Germany submits Euro 2024 bid dossier
|If Lewandowski wants to go, Bayern will have to let him – Effenberg
|´Goal machine´ Ronaldo more complete than Messi – Kimmich
|Bayern Munich v Real Madrid: Is this the end of the ´BBC´?
|Zidane taking entire Madrid squad to Munich
|Buffon reaction to Real Madrid penalty ´understandable´ – UEFA president
|Liverpool owner was ´bitching´ about overpaying for Salah – Roma president
|Liverpool Salah v Roma Salah: The Opta numbers
|Salah eyes Reds record, Roma´s away-day struggles - Champions League semi-final in Opta numbers
|The Spanish Inquisition - Bayern´s UCL hoodoo vs LaLiga´s big boys
|Dani Alves: I´d return to Barcelona tomorrow
|No friendly Roma reunion for Salah, warns Klopp
|WATCH: Translator wins Klopp´s approval after lengthy response
|Swap spaghetti for burgers? Di Francesco not considering Premier League move
|Allardyce hits back at style critics after scrappy Everton win
|Nothing to prove - Cahill bullish after Chelsea revival
|Everton 1 Newcastle United 0: Walcott scuppers Benitez´s century celebrations
|Everton debut ´virtual mascot´ before Newcastle clash
|Salah? I can count on Cengiz Under – Di Francesco
|´Shameful´ Bolivian side forfeit match at 7-0 down after fielding youth team
|Henderson fired up for ´fantastic´ De Rossi battle
|Klopp urges Liverpool fans to ´show respect´ to Roma
|Juventus confirm muscle tear for Chiellini
|Klopp key to surprising Salah success – Totti
|Salah´s PFA award made more special by De Bruyne form – Klopp
|Liverpool have earned the right to be feared, says Gerrard
|Arsenal confirm ankle ligament damage for Elneny
|Hector pledges future to struggling Cologne
|´Crazy´ fans can help Roma knock out Liverpool, says Voller
|He keeps getting better and better - Henderson full of praise for PFA winner Salah
|Roma v Liverpool: Giallorossi have chance to write positive headlines
|Wenger will not be short of offers from clubs - Dein
|I may play the kids in the FA Cup next season, reveals bemused Pochettino
|Simeone weighing up three-man defence for Arsenal tie
|Vieira refuses to address Arsenal rumours and Wenger departure
|Man United star Pogba can win Ballon d´Or, says Ronaldinho
|Silva loves me more than his girlfriend – Mendy
|MLS Review: Timbers end NYC´s unbeaten start, Sounders claim first win
|Emery praises PSG for maintaining motivation
|Oblak unsure over Atletico Madrid future
|Klopp ready for ´different´ Roma test
|Salah always determined to prove his Premier League worth
|City´s Sane named PFA Young Player of the Year
|Salah pips De Bruyne to PFA Players´ Player of the Year award
|Napoli bus spat at and insulted, Sarri claims
|Navas will be at Real Madrid for many years – Perez