Heavyweights Ronaldo and Lewandowski go head to head – Champions League in Opta numbers

The opening bout of this heavyweight Champions League semi-final sees Bayern Munich host double defending champions Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Bayern will be hoping to reverse a rotten run of form against the Spanish giants, but come up against a typically in-form Cristiano Ronaldo, who put Juventus to the sword in the quarter-finals as he fired his team into the last four.

However, the Bundesliga champions possess their own prolific marksman in Robert Lewandowski, and will hope he can outscore his Portuguese counterpart and take them to their first final since they last won the competition in 2013.

But, with the prospect of winning an unprecedented three Champions League titles in succession on the horizon, Los Blancos will be extremely motivated to reach the final in Kiev.

Below, we examine the best Opta data ahead of the first leg.