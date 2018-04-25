Gerard sacked as Barca B coach after woeful winless run

Gerard Lopez has been sacked as the head coach of Barcelona B after a dismal nine-match winless run.

Barca B last tasted victory in mid-February and have lost their last five games to fall to 20th in the 22-team LaLiga2.

And former Blaugrana man Gerard has paid the price for this awful form, with the club announcing his departure on Wednesday after almost three years in charge.

"The club wants to thank Gerard Lopez publicly for effort, dedication and contribution throughout his career as a coach of the team," a statement read.

Barcelona have confirmed academy coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta will replace Gerard as the new reserve team manager.