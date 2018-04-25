Copa Libertadores Review: Gabriel leads Santos, Atletico cruise

Related

25 April 2018 05:56

Gabriel Barbosa helped Santos continue their strong form in the Copa Libertadores, while Atletico Nacional won comfortably on Tuesday.

Gabriel, on loan from Inter, opened the scoring in Santos' 2-0 win over Estudiantes in Sao Paulo.

Returning from suspension, Gabriel got on the end of a long pass from Jonathan Copete before finishing clinically just before half-time.

Santos doubled their lead early in the second half, Lucas Verissimo heading in a Jean Mota set-piece.

The win moved Santos onto nine points in Group 6, five clear of second-placed Estudiantes.

Atletico Nacional cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win over Bolivar in Group 2 in Medellin.

Gonzalo Castellani scored a scrappy opener before Atletico struck twice after the half-hour mark, Vladimir Hernandez and Dayro Moreno putting away rebounds.

While Marcos Riquelme tapped in a goal for Bolivar shortly after half-time, Moreno sealed Atletico's win.

The Colombian side made it three wins in four in Group 2, moving four points clear of Bolivar.

In Group 7, a brace from Carlos Sierra helped Deportivo Lara edge Millonarios 2-1.

Superliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Boca Juniors 24 +26 53
2 Godoy Cruz 24 +16 47
3 San Lorenzo 24 +11 46
4 Talleres Córdoba 24 +16 44
5 Huracán 24 +10 43
6 Independiente 24 +10 42
7 Racing Club 24 +13 39
8 Argentinos Juniors 24 +7 39
9 River Plate 24 +9 38
10 Defensa y Justicia 24 +4 38
11 Colón 23 +10 37
12 Unión Santa Fe 24 +8 37
13 Belgrano 24 +3 37
14 Estudiantes 24 +2 35
15 Atlético Tucumán 24 +4 34
16 Banfield 24 +3 31
17 Rosario Central 24 -5 31
18 San Martín Sa… 24 -5 30
19 Vélez Sarsfield 23 -5 28
20 Patronato 24 -7 28
21 Lanús 24 -17 26
22 Newell's Old Boys 24 -3 24
23 Gimnasia La Plata 24 -17 22
24 Tigre 24 -9 20
25 Chacarita Juniors 24 -12 18
26 Temperley 24 -25 17
27 Arsenal 24 -17 14
28 Olimpo 24 -30 13

