Related

Article

Campbell tips Vieira and Bergkamp to replace Wenger

25 April 2018 09:49

Former Arsenal greats Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp could be a "really good combination" in charge of the club's first-team when Arsene Wenger departs, according to their former team-mate Sol Campbell.

Wenger announced on Friday that he has decided to step down after 22 years at the helm when the season ends.

The Frenchman has overseen one of the most successful periods in the club's history, having guided them to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

Speculation began to suggest Arsenal were behind Wenger's announcement, as he still has a year remaining on his contract, though he himself hinted the atmosphere among the support caused him to make a decision.

And Campbell, who played under Wenger in two spells, has tipped Vieira and Bergkamp to take over as he feels it is important whoever comes in have a connection to the club.

Speaking to football.london, Campbell said: "I think they should see if they can promote from within. It could be someone who has played for the club and is managing now - or has aspirations of managing Arsenal and would love to take that opportunity.

"[Mikel] Arteta has gone to Manchester City and has gained fantastic experience, but for me, someone like Patrick [Vieira] would be perfect and he's great buddies with Dennis Bergkamp so for me, to have those two guys at the helm, I think that could be a really good combination.

"Bring guys who have done well for Arsenal back into the club. Otherwise, people like Carlo Ancelotti - unless he takes the Italy job - he could be a good fit. Then you've got [Massimiliano] Allegri and the Germany manager [Joachim] Low."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 25 April

10:29 UEFA ´shocked by vile attack´ on Liverpool fan
09:49 Campbell tips Vieira and Bergkamp to replace Wenger
09:03 Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
09:00 Heavyweights Ronaldo and Lewandowski go head to head – Champions League in Opta numbers
05:56 Copa Libertadores Review: Gabriel leads Santos, Atletico cruise
04:14 He decides the biggest moments – Wijnaldum hails Salah
03:21 Roma have some hope, says Monchi
02:14 Messi? Ronaldo? Salah is world´s best player – Gerrard
01:41 Liverpool are not Barcelona – Klopp cautious of Roma comeback
01:40 Liverpool supporter in ´critical condition´ after fan clashes
01:01 It´s all-inclusive football with Liverpool! - Klopp pleased despite Roma recovery
00:47 Montella to remain Sevilla coach until end of season
00:39 Di Francesco: Roma gave up – but if you don´t believe in a comeback, stay at home
00:34 Klopp accepts Salah substitution sparked Roma fightback
00:13 Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering ´a really bad injury´

Tuesday 24 April

23:59 De Rossi blames long balls for Roma ´blackout´ at Anfield
23:36 Late Liverpool lapses sour stunning Salah show
23:22 Henderson wary of Barcelona repeat as Roma leave Liverpool with hope
23:11 Championship Review: Cardiff slip up as Barnsley stay in the relegation zone
22:38 Liverpool 5 Roma 2: Salah shines but late comeback offers Giallorossi hope
21:50 Salah sets Liverpool record with spectacular first-half double
21:35 Oxlade-Chamberlain carried off in Champions League semi-final
20:20 Firmino back, as Milner starts for Liverpool against Roma
20:05 I didn´t want James to go - Zidane ready for Champions League reunion with familiar face
19:36 Kroos: You can´t buy the Champions League
18:25 Leeds urged to help Rohingya during ´odd´ Myanmar tour
18:04 Buffon slams reports of breakdown in Benatia relationship
17:49 Former France coach Michel dies aged 70
17:37 Ancelotti talks not about Italy job, says Costacurta
16:35 It was a weird few days - FA Cup final ref Oliver reflects on Buffon incident
16:23 Boateng not intimidated by supreme athlete Ronaldo
15:18 Heynckes: James was depressed after Real Madrid exit
14:58 Worry about Ronaldo? Real Madrid should fear Lewandowski, says Heynckes
14:51 Supporter tensions have affected Wenger - Rice
13:24 Germany submits Euro 2024 bid dossier
12:40 If Lewandowski wants to go, Bayern will have to let him – Effenberg
11:40 ´Goal machine´ Ronaldo more complete than Messi – Kimmich
11:00 Bayern Munich v Real Madrid: Is this the end of the ´BBC´?
10:35 Zidane taking entire Madrid squad to Munich
09:48 Buffon reaction to Real Madrid penalty ´understandable´ – UEFA president
09:25 Liverpool owner was ´bitching´ about overpaying for Salah – Roma president
09:00 Liverpool Salah v Roma Salah: The Opta numbers
09:00 Salah eyes Reds record, Roma´s away-day struggles - Champions League semi-final in Opta numbers
09:00 The Spanish Inquisition - Bayern´s UCL hoodoo vs LaLiga´s big boys
04:04 Dani Alves: I´d return to Barcelona tomorrow
02:56 No friendly Roma reunion for Salah, warns Klopp
00:49 WATCH: Translator wins Klopp´s approval after lengthy response
00:32 Swap spaghetti for burgers? Di Francesco not considering Premier League move
00:09 Allardyce hits back at style critics after scrappy Everton win

Monday 23 April

23:30 Nothing to prove - Cahill bullish after Chelsea revival
22:55 Everton 1 Newcastle United 0: Walcott scuppers Benitez´s century celebrations
22:28 Everton debut ´virtual mascot´ before Newcastle clash
21:31 Salah? I can count on Cengiz Under – Di Francesco
19:20 ´Shameful´ Bolivian side forfeit match at 7-0 down after fielding youth team
17:58 Henderson fired up for ´fantastic´ De Rossi battle
17:31 Klopp urges Liverpool fans to ´show respect´ to Roma
17:11 Juventus confirm muscle tear for Chiellini
17:04 Klopp key to surprising Salah success – Totti
16:27 Salah´s PFA award made more special by De Bruyne form – Klopp
16:27 Liverpool have earned the right to be feared, says Gerrard
16:22 Arsenal confirm ankle ligament damage for Elneny
15:11 Hector pledges future to struggling Cologne
14:36 ´Crazy´ fans can help Roma knock out Liverpool, says Voller
12:27 He keeps getting better and better - Henderson full of praise for PFA winner Salah
11:21 Roma v Liverpool: Giallorossi have chance to write positive headlines
10:55 Wenger will not be short of offers from clubs - Dein
09:45 I may play the kids in the FA Cup next season, reveals bemused Pochettino
09:09 Simeone weighing up three-man defence for Arsenal tie
06:34 Vieira refuses to address Arsenal rumours and Wenger departure
03:31 Man United star Pogba can win Ballon d´Or, says Ronaldinho
03:03 Silva loves me more than his girlfriend – Mendy
03:00 MLS Review: Timbers end NYC´s unbeaten start, Sounders claim first win
02:22 Emery praises PSG for maintaining motivation
01:30 Oblak unsure over Atletico Madrid future
01:14 Klopp ready for ´different´ Roma test
00:54 Salah always determined to prove his Premier League worth
00:22 City´s Sane named PFA Young Player of the Year
00:18 Salah pips De Bruyne to PFA Players´ Player of the Year award
00:07 Napoli bus spat at and insulted, Sarri claims
00:01 Navas will be at Real Madrid for many years – Perez

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
4 Tottenham Hotspur 34 +35 68
5 Chelsea 34 +25 63
6 Arsenal 34 +20 57
7 Burnley 35 +3 53
8 Everton 35 -14 45

Facebook

18+ GambleAware