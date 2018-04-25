Related

Arsenal´s Bellerin slams Daily Mail as ´click baiters´

25 April 2018 18:57

Hector Bellerin has hit out at the Daily Mail after the UK newspaper claimed the Arsenal defender was involved in a training ground bust-up with team-mate Alexandre Lacazette.

The Mail published an online article on Wednesday covering the Gunners' open training session ahead of the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

The report suggested Bellerin and Lacazette "squared up to each other" having clashed when contesting a high ball and featured pictures of their apparent confrontation.

However, the Spain right-back tweeted to dismiss the notion of a rift between himself and the former Lyon striker and had little doubt over the Mail's motive.

"It's called banter you click baiters," Bellerin wrote in a tweet posting a link to the article.

It is not the first time the former Barcelona youngster has voiced objections to coverage of Arsenal during a turbulent campaign at Emirates Stadium.

In February, Bellerin questioned the motivations of outspoken contributors to YouTube channel ArsenalFanTV.

"It's so wrong for someone who claims to be a fan and their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan?" he said during an appearance at the Oxford Union.

"I think they're just people hustling, trying to make money their way."

