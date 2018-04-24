WATCH: Translator wins Klopp´s approval after lengthy response

Related

24 April 2018

Jurgen Klopp was left impressed with the efforts of a translator as he previewed Liverpool's Champions League semi-final clash with Roma.

The German, who has never been one to keep his answers brief, gave the man tasked with translating for the Italian media a serious challenge at Monday's news conference.

Initially amazed that one of his responses sounded so lengthy in Italian, Klopp later turned into a smiling spectator as another long-winded answer was recounted in painstaking detail for the visiting reporters.

The translator's efforts even earned a "bravo!" from the Liverpool manager, as you can see in the video below!

