Salah sets Liverpool record with spectacular first-half double

Mohamed Salah has become the first player to score 10 goals in Europe in a single season for Liverpool.
The Egypt star struck twice in the first half of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg with Roma at Anfield.
Salah curled home a spectacular opening goal 35 minutes in, before a delightful chipped second made it 2-0 at the break.
It means the 25-year-old is the first Reds player to reach double figures for goals in a European campaign, while he is also the first African player to score at least nine in a single Champions League tournament.
10 - Mohamed Salah has scored 10 goals in the Champions League this season, the most by a Liverpool player in a single season in European competition. King. pic.twitter.com/aJJkiIxis6— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2018
Salah, who was crowned the PFA Players' Player of the Year on Sunday for his Premier League performances, has now hit 43 goals in all competitions in his first season with Liverpool.
He is just four goals short of equalling the record for goals in a season, set by Ian Rush in 1983-84.
1 – Mohamed Salah is the first African player in history to score at least nine goals in a single European Cup/Champions League season. Ramses. #LFCROM @LFC pic.twitter.com/JYQvaveD5J— OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 24, 2018
