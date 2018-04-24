Championship Review: Cardiff slip up as Barnsley stay in the relegation zone

Cardiff City let slip a glorious chance to bolster their push for automatic promotion to the Premier League after they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Derby County.

Certain to sit second in the table no matter what the result at Pride Park, Neil Warnock's side appeared on course to open a four-point cushion over Fulham when they led at the halfway stage.

Callum Paterson volleyed home at the back post to break the deadlock in the 28th minute of the rearranged fixture.

However, Cardiff collapsed after the break. Cameron Jerome struck twice for Derby, with the striker's brace sandwiching a goal for substitute Matej Vydra, as the Rams claimed a crucial three points that lifts them above Millwall and into the final play-off berth.

Character in abundance tonight! The Rams recover from a goal down to return to winning ways and lift themselves back into the play-offs!



YOUUUUUUUUUUUU RAMMMMMSSSSSSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/Qwjvy66MGZ — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 24, 2018

In the other Championship fixture on Tuesday, Barnsley missed the chance to move out of the relegation zone after suffering a 3-0 loss away at Nottingham Forest.

After his long-range strike curled in to put the hosts ahead at the City Ground, Lee Tomlin turned from scorer to provider to set up Ben Brereton for Forest's second before the half-time interval.

Apostolos Vellios added a third in the 90th minute, knocking in the rebound after goalkeeper Jack Walton had kept out substitute Joe Lolley's chip.

The defeat means Barnsley remain 22nd in the table, two points behind nearest rivals Bolton Wanderers with two games remaining in the season.