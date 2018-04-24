Bayern Munich v Real Madrid: Is this the end of the ´BBC´?

Real Madrid's trip to Bayern Munich takes place almost four years to the day since Pep Guardiola pulled off what he considers "the biggest f***-up of my life as a coach".
On April 29, 2014, Guardiola's Bayern were put to the sword by Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals, swatted aside by Carlo Ancelotti's ruthless counter-attacking machine.
Guardiola had planned meticulously in the build-up to contain the visitors' threat on the break, particularly the front three of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he changed his mind – and formation – at the last minute, and it cost his side emphatically.
It might be the nadir of Guardiola's career in the dugout, but it showed just what that Madrid front three could do. While the first two goals from Sergio Ramos came from set-pieces, and the fourth a piece of free-kick trickery by Ronaldo, Madrid's third towards the end of a devastating first half sticks in the mind.
Angel Di Maria sent the ball from the edge of the box to Benzema, who held off Dante and played in Bale, who burst into the area and teed up Ronaldo, who shot straight through Manuel Neuer. The whole move took 10 seconds and comprised nine touches of the ball. It was brutal, brilliant, clinical football. It was the 'BBC' at their very best.
It shows how far their collective stock has fallen that, when Madrid return to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, only Ronaldo is certain to start. The form and fitness of Bale and Benzema has seen them supplanted for key games with increasing regularity. It would be a surprise if none of Isco, Marco Asensio or Lucas Vazquez were not in the XI on Wednesday; in fact, the 'BBC's most recent start, in January, came 279 days after their last.
279 - Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale will start a game together for Real Madrid in all competitions for the first time since 23rd April 2017 against Barcelona in La Liga, 279 days ago. Trio. pic.twitter.com/MYTZ7o1KGX
— OptaJose (@OptaJose) 27 January 2018
Benzema is still Ronaldo's favoured strike partner, the man whose selfless runs so often give him space to shine; he also has the backing of Zinedine Zidane. But it's an indulgence too many fans are unwilling to give.
Benzema has scored nine goals all season, and just two in the Champions League, which came in the 6-0 thrashing of APOEL. He has 10 assists, but none in Europe. Two goal involvements in a run to the Champions League semi-finals is a long way from adequate for a Real Madrid number nine, whatever his importance to their best player. By contrast, he mustered five goals and five assists in 11 appearances in 2013-14 and scored in the 1-0 first-leg win over Bayern in Spain.
Life is scarcely better for Bale. So often hampered by muscle problems since that explosive first season when, like Benzema, he contributed to 10 goals in the Champions League, he simply can't be relied upon for their biggest matches any longer. His only goal in this season's tournament came in the group-stage win at Borussia Dortmund in September. He didn't start again in Europe until the second-leg loss to Juventus in the previous round, when he was dragged off at the break.
Ronaldo has made up the numbers since the turn of the year and has already scored 15 times in the run to the last four, but the BBC's declination was laid bare in the autumn months. While Ronaldo found it tough to get going in LaLiga, and with nobody able to shoulder that responsibility, Madrid drifted out of the title race almost before it had got going. If Ronaldo doesn't do it, it's getting increasingly common that Bale and Benzema can't.
All-time group stage top scorers:
60 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
59 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
40 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)#UCL pic.twitter.com/9LNL0KrBtZ
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 4 December 2017
It means the tie with Bayern is crucial for them both. President Florentino Perez is reportedly growing more irked with the pair by the week, Bale in particular, and would be willing to listen to offers at the end of the season. The Wales star will have no shortage of suitors from the Premier League and recouping close to the €100million they paid Tottenham in 2013 would help them spruce up the squad. Benzema, meanwhile, would almost certainly be offloaded if a deal for Robert Lewandowski were struck.
Should Madrid lose the tie, with Bale and Benzema doing little to aid the cause, they could be joining Zidane in looking for new pastures. Repeat their performances from four years ago, though, and Perez – not to mention the fans – might put the white handkerchiefs away.
The 'BBC' is facing crunch time again. They certainly can't afford a "f***-up" of their own.
|If Lewandowski wants to go, Bayern will have to let him – Effenberg
|´Goal machine´ Ronaldo more complete than Messi – Kimmich
|Bayern Munich v Real Madrid: Is this the end of the ´BBC´?
|Zidane taking entire Madrid squad to Munich
|Buffon reaction to Real Madrid penalty ´understandable´ – UEFA president
|Liverpool owner was ´bitching´ about overpaying for Salah – Roma president
|Liverpool Salah v Roma Salah: The Opta numbers
|Salah eyes Reds record, Roma´s away-day struggles - Champions League semi-final in Opta numbers
|The Spanish Inquisition - Bayern´s UCL hoodoo vs LaLiga´s big boys
|Dani Alves: I´d return to Barcelona tomorrow
|No friendly Roma reunion for Salah, warns Klopp
|WATCH: Translator wins Klopp´s approval after lengthy response
|Swap spaghetti for burgers? Di Francesco not considering Premier League move
|Allardyce hits back at style critics after scrappy Everton win
|Nothing to prove - Cahill bullish after Chelsea revival
|Everton 1 Newcastle United 0: Walcott scuppers Benitez´s century celebrations
|Everton debut ´virtual mascot´ before Newcastle clash
|Salah? I can count on Cengiz Under – Di Francesco
|´Shameful´ Bolivian side forfeit match at 7-0 down after fielding youth team
|Henderson fired up for ´fantastic´ De Rossi battle
|Klopp urges Liverpool fans to ´show respect´ to Roma
|Juventus confirm muscle tear for Chiellini
|Klopp key to surprising Salah success – Totti
|Salah´s PFA award made more special by De Bruyne form – Klopp
|Liverpool have earned the right to be feared, says Gerrard
|Arsenal confirm ankle ligament damage for Elneny
|Hector pledges future to struggling Cologne
|´Crazy´ fans can help Roma knock out Liverpool, says Voller
|He keeps getting better and better - Henderson full of praise for PFA winner Salah
|Roma v Liverpool: Giallorossi have chance to write positive headlines
|Wenger will not be short of offers from clubs - Dein
|I may play the kids in the FA Cup next season, reveals bemused Pochettino
|Simeone weighing up three-man defence for Arsenal tie
|Vieira refuses to address Arsenal rumours and Wenger departure
|Man United star Pogba can win Ballon d´Or, says Ronaldinho
|Silva loves me more than his girlfriend – Mendy
|MLS Review: Timbers end NYC´s unbeaten start, Sounders claim first win
|Emery praises PSG for maintaining motivation
|Oblak unsure over Atletico Madrid future
|Klopp ready for ´different´ Roma test
|Salah always determined to prove his Premier League worth
|City´s Sane named PFA Young Player of the Year
|Salah pips De Bruyne to PFA Players´ Player of the Year award
|Napoli bus spat at and insulted, Sarri claims
|Navas will be at Real Madrid for many years – Perez
|Juve still have the advantage, Allegri claims
|Smalling not giving up on World Cup
|Hard to catch Man City if they invest, Mourinho warns
|Pogba: I have no problem with Mourinho
|Koulibaly: Napoli have always believed in Scudetto
|Bordeaux 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Lo Celso keeps champions on track for records
|Atletico Madrid 0 Real Betis 0: More concerns for Simeone ahead of Europa League
|Juventus 0 Napoli 1: Partenopei close the gap thanks to Koulibaly
|Guardiola has no problem with Manchester City pitch invasion
|Neymar must join Real Madrid to become the best - Rivaldo
|There was no player better than De Bruyne - Guardiola backs City man for PFA award
|Top managers should want Arsenal job, says Moyes
|Manchester City boss Guardiola aiming to smash records following title triumph
|Las Palmas relegated from LaLiga after 4-0 home defeat to Alaves
|Manchester City break Premier League passing and possession records
|Conte: Morata still important despite Giroud impact
|Inter gave up against Chievo, admits Spalletti
|Conte denies Mourinho rift ahead of FA Cup final
|Diouf miss ´a turning point´ for both Stoke and Burnley
|Hughes upset with lack of VAR after Southampton´s FA Cup loss
|Manchester City 5 Swansea City 0: Guardiola´s champions turn on the style
|Manchester United are FA Cup favourites, claims Chelsea boss Conte
|Benevento relegated after late Crotone winner
|I don´t need to die anymore - Wenger reflects on Arsenal ´funeral´
|Hazard gives Conte a dazzling reminder of better days
|Playing at Wembley is like playing in my garden - Giroud
|Sevilla president casts doubt on future of Montella
|´Hurtful´ fans damaged Arsenal´s image, Wenger claims
|Chelsea 2 Southampton 0: Giroud and Morata book FA Cup final spot
|Struggling Stoke have to win at Liverpool, concedes Butland
|Did Wenger jump or was he pushed? – Arsenal boss proves evasive
|Ramsey: Arsenal owe Wenger the perfect finale
|Fit-again Mendy on the bench for Manchester City
|Chievo 1 Inter 2: Icardi grateful to VAR as Nerazzurri remain in top-four hunt
|Arsenal 4 West Ham 1: Wenger´s long farewell begins in style
|Stoke City 1 Burnley 1: Potters pegged back again as relegation nears
|N´Zonzi apologises for partying after Sevilla´s Copa humiliation
|Kaizer Chiefs ´worried about safety of players´ as coach quits after rioting
|Elneny injury sparks World Cup fear
|Arsenal aiming to give Wenger the perfect send off - Mertesacker
|Chelsea v Southampton: Giroud wins Wembley nod over Morata
|Don´t go to China, come to Betis! - Setien lauds Barcelona legend Iniesta
|Argentina midfielder Biglia suffers ´severe´ back injury in Milan defeat
|Departing Wenger hints at end-of-season reveal amid reports of sacking
|Neymar walking without crutches
|Ozil ill, Aubameyang benched as Arsenal target momentum ahead of Atletico
|I make the decisions - Sweden coach wants Ibrahimovic talks on World Cup
|Investment not necessary for United to challenge City – Lukaku
|So close, but so far away – Vorm laments another Spurs failure
|Melbourne Victory 2 Adelaide United 1: Berisha stunner seals last-four spot
|Lopes: A return to Man City? My present is Monaco but the future belongs to God
|Montella urges Sevilla to use Copa setback as motivation
|Rakitic desperate for Iniesta stay
|Jardim one of the best in the world – Lopes praises Monaco boss amid interest
|Napoli refusing to give up on Scudetto dream
|It´s a good time for Iniesta to leave Barca, says father
|MLS Review: Five-star LAFC, Dynamo headline goal frenzy as Atlanta silence Ibra´s Galaxy
|Sanchez hails legendary Wenger ahead of Arsenal exit
|Valverde: Nothing behind Iniesta substitution amid growing CSL links
|Hoffenheim boss Nagelsmann dismisses Arsenal and Chelsea links
|Gattuso, Mirabelli apologise to Milan fans after ´embarrassing´ Benevento loss
|Iniesta to make decision on his future public ´this week´
|United want to win everything next year, says Wembley hero Sanchez
|Cardiff edge Forest to boost promotion push
|Bartomeu confirms Iniesta has an ´offer´ amid Chinese Super League reports
|Messi second player to score in five Copa finals