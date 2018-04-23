Related

Article

Man United star Pogba can win Ballon d´Or, says Ronaldinho

23 April 2018 03:31

Ronaldinho backed Paul Pogba to win the Ballon d'Or as the Barcelona and Brazilian great urged the Manchester United star to respect Jose Mourinho.

Regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, Pogba has shown glimpses of his immense potential at Old Trafford while struggling for consistency.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi have dominated the Ballon d'Or with five apiece since Kaka claimed the award in 2007.

But 2005 winner Ronaldinho believes Pogba can add his name to the list of Ballon d'Or recipients.

"He can win the Ballon d'Or, without a doubt," Ronaldinho told Canal Football Club. "I see Pogba as a friend, I don't see myself as his idol.

"He is young, talented and he has the ability to play anywhere, he can play in a free role, defensive, as a runner or attacking. 

"He has the characteristics of a player who can fill any position, he can make history." 

Pogba – who set up Alexis Sanchez for the equaliser in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-final – has found himself out of favour at times this season amid reports of a fractured relationship with United manager Mourinho.

The 25-year-old – a £89million signing from Juventus in 2016 – did not start in either of United's Champions League last-16 matches against Sevilla having struggled to impress Mourinho.

Speculation over Pogba's relationship with Mourinho has sparked talk of a potential move away from Manchester, however, Ronaldinho believes the France international can learn a lot from the Portuguese tactician.

"He knows the substitutes' bench, like me at Paris Saint-Germain with [former coach Luis] Fernandez. It is not the same, when Mourinho tells you that you're on the bench you have to respect that, the other guy, a little less," he said.

"I think Paul really has a lot to learn from Mourinho, who is one of the best coaches in the world. A coach who has won so many titles should be respected. In my case, it was the opposite."

"He is already in a big club and he has everything needed to make history, whether it is this club or another he has to be where he feels happiest," Ronaldinho added.

Sponsored links

Monday 23 April

03:31 Man United star Pogba can win Ballon d´Or, says Ronaldinho
03:03 Silva loves me more than his girlfriend – Mendy
03:00 MLS Review: Timbers end NYC´s unbeaten start, Sounders claim first win
02:22 Emery praises PSG for maintaining motivation
01:30 Oblak unsure over Atletico Madrid future
01:14 Klopp ready for ´different´ Roma test
00:54 Salah always determined to prove his Premier League worth
00:22 City´s Sane named PFA Young Player of the Year
00:18 Salah pips De Bruyne to PFA Players´ Player of the Year award
00:07 Napoli bus spat at and insulted, Sarri claims
00:01 Navas will be at Real Madrid for many years – Perez

Sunday 22 April

23:50 Juve still have the advantage, Allegri claims
23:30 Smalling not giving up on World Cup
23:30 Hard to catch Man City if they invest, Mourinho warns
23:29 Pogba: I have no problem with Mourinho
23:14 Koulibaly: Napoli have always believed in Scudetto
23:02 Bordeaux 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Lo Celso keeps champions on track for records
22:46 Atletico Madrid 0 Real Betis 0: More concerns for Simeone ahead of Europa League
22:46 Juventus 0 Napoli 1: Partenopei close the gap thanks to Koulibaly
22:14 Guardiola has no problem with Manchester City pitch invasion
22:10 Neymar must join Real Madrid to become the best - Rivaldo
21:38 There was no player better than De Bruyne - Guardiola backs City man for PFA award
21:33 Top managers should want Arsenal job, says Moyes
21:22 Manchester City boss Guardiola aiming to smash records following title triumph
21:04 Las Palmas relegated from LaLiga after 4-0 home defeat to Alaves
20:29 Manchester City break Premier League passing and possession records
20:09 Conte: Morata still important despite Giroud impact
19:56 Inter gave up against Chievo, admits Spalletti
19:51 Conte denies Mourinho rift ahead of FA Cup final
19:32 Diouf miss ´a turning point´ for both Stoke and Burnley
19:31 Hughes upset with lack of VAR after Southampton´s FA Cup loss
19:28 Manchester City 5 Swansea City 0: Guardiola´s champions turn on the style
19:19 Manchester United are FA Cup favourites, claims Chelsea boss Conte
19:03 Benevento relegated after late Crotone winner
18:45 I don´t need to die anymore - Wenger reflects on Arsenal ´funeral´
18:38 Hazard gives Conte a dazzling reminder of better days
18:36 Playing at Wembley is like playing in my garden - Giroud
18:13 Sevilla president casts doubt on future of Montella
17:57 ´Hurtful´ fans damaged Arsenal´s image, Wenger claims
17:55 Chelsea 2 Southampton 0: Giroud and Morata book FA Cup final spot
17:22 Struggling Stoke have to win at Liverpool, concedes Butland
17:20 Did Wenger jump or was he pushed? – Arsenal boss proves evasive
17:17 Ramsey: Arsenal owe Wenger the perfect finale
17:04 Fit-again Mendy on the bench for Manchester City
17:01 Chievo 1 Inter 2: Icardi grateful to VAR as Nerazzurri remain in top-four hunt
16:30 Arsenal 4 West Ham 1: Wenger´s long farewell begins in style
16:26 Stoke City 1 Burnley 1: Potters pegged back again as relegation nears
16:25 N´Zonzi apologises for partying after Sevilla´s Copa humiliation
15:53 Kaizer Chiefs ´worried about safety of players´ as coach quits after rioting
15:37 Elneny injury sparks World Cup fear
15:29 Arsenal aiming to give Wenger the perfect send off - Mertesacker
15:26 Chelsea v Southampton: Giroud wins Wembley nod over Morata
14:49 Don´t go to China, come to Betis! - Setien lauds Barcelona legend Iniesta
14:47 Argentina midfielder Biglia suffers ´severe´ back injury in Milan defeat
14:39 Departing Wenger hints at end-of-season reveal amid reports of sacking
14:19 Neymar walking without crutches
14:09 Ozil ill, Aubameyang benched as Arsenal target momentum ahead of Atletico
14:00 I make the decisions - Sweden coach wants Ibrahimovic talks on World Cup
13:00 Investment not necessary for United to challenge City – Lukaku
13:00 So close, but so far away – Vorm laments another Spurs failure
12:26 Melbourne Victory 2 Adelaide United 1: Berisha stunner seals last-four spot
11:00 Lopes: A return to Man City? My present is Monaco but the future belongs to God
10:36 Montella urges Sevilla to use Copa setback as motivation
10:01 Rakitic desperate for Iniesta stay
09:19 Jardim one of the best in the world – Lopes praises Monaco boss amid interest
09:05 Napoli refusing to give up on Scudetto dream
08:02 It´s a good time for Iniesta to leave Barca, says father
07:05 MLS Review: Five-star LAFC, Dynamo headline goal frenzy as Atlanta silence Ibra´s Galaxy
04:49 Sanchez hails legendary Wenger ahead of Arsenal exit
04:04 Valverde: Nothing behind Iniesta substitution amid growing CSL links
02:48 Hoffenheim boss Nagelsmann dismisses Arsenal and Chelsea links
01:42 Gattuso, Mirabelli apologise to Milan fans after ´embarrassing´ Benevento loss
01:18 Iniesta to make decision on his future public ´this week´
00:42 United want to win everything next year, says Wembley hero Sanchez
00:33 Cardiff edge Forest to boost promotion push
00:18 Bartomeu confirms Iniesta has an ´offer´ amid Chinese Super League reports
00:09 Messi second player to score in five Copa finals

Saturday 21 April

23:39 Mourinho challenges Alexis after Wembley star turn
23:37 Vieira ready for Arsenal job, says Guardiola
23:30 FA Cup win would represent successful season - Conte
23:30 Guardiola: I want Manchester City to be a Premier League machine
23:19 Sevilla 0 Barcelona 5: Suarez and Messi lead crushing Copa final win
22:50 AC Milan 0 Benevento 1: Rossoneri suffer again as bottom side stave off relegation...for now
22:30 Semi-final pain for frustrated Kane
22:13 London stay was crucial to FA Cup Wembley win - Mourinho
22:01 Pochettino: Spurs need four more years – with me or another
21:52 He has not delivered optimal performances - Stoger explains Schmelzer omission
21:22 Modric open to Ibrahimovic union in MLS
21:13 Spurs can´t keep doing this – Alli
20:55 Heynckes highlights importance of ´psychology´ before Real Madrid clash
20:46 United are about winning titles and playing finals, says happy Herrera
20:45 Pogba and United the comeback kings again
20:27 Giroud thanks Wenger for making his ´dream come true´
20:25 Borussia Dortmund 4 Bayer Leverkusen 0: Reus and Sancho star as Stoger´s side go third
20:10 Manchester United 2 Tottenham 1: Sanchez and Herrera seal comeback to book FA Cup final spot
19:52 Zaha´s no diver, insists Hodgson
19:37 Championship Review: Wolves win title, Sunderland relegated
18:23 Wilson backs Wenger for international role
18:13 West Brom comeback branded ´useless´ by Klopp
18:10 Injured Kyrgios doubtful for French Open
18:01 Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record in Bayern Munich victory
17:53 Watford 0 Crystal Palace 0: Stalemate edges both sides closer to survival
17:51 Inter not inferior to Roma and Lazio, Spalletti insists
17:46 Pogba and Sanchez start for Manchester United at Wembley
17:30 Klopp applauds Ings´ performance
17:29 Hannover 0 Bayern Munich 3: Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record
17:27 Livermore urges West Brom to ´keep fighting´ as relegation looms
16:33 Klopp blames ´dry pitch´ and referee for West Brom draw
15:55 Salah finds the net again to equal Premier League scoring record
15:25 West Brom 2 Liverpool 2: Careless Reds drop points to offer Baggies slim survival hope
15:24 Roma will be eyeing revenge against Liverpool, warns Ancelotti
15:00 Bayern hand Bundesliga debut to Lars Lukas Mai
14:44 Costa should be back for Arsenal second leg, reveals Simeone
14:36 Wenger could coach Paris Saint-Germain, says Emery
14:20 Wenger changed the face of English football - Dixon
14:02 Rodgers shrugs off Arsenal talk
13:31 Clash between top two ´more decisive´ for Napoli, Allegri claims
12:51 Chongqing sponsor ´positive´ over Iniesta deal
12:41 Valverde´s quiet crisis management leaves Barca ready to clean up
11:54 Vieira ´flattered´ by Arsenal link
11:34 Wenger was sacked by Arsenal, Wright claims
10:40 Dyche eager to feature in ´legendary´ Wenger´s Emirates farewell
10:05 United and City ´a million miles apart´, says Parker
08:25 Pogba must ´take more responsibility´, says Matic
05:18 Sporting Kansas City 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Russell stars with hat-trick
04:20 I don´t fear the challenge – Klopp eager to close gap to City
02:09 Everybody wants to play under him – Ozil pays tribute to Wenger
01:30 Conte defends Chelsea record compared to Mourinho
00:54 LaLiga strugglers Espanyol show Flores the door
00:35 Messi is an alien but Sevilla can bring Barcelona back down to Earth, insists Montella

Facebook

18+ GambleAware