Henderson fired up for ´fantastic´ De Rossi battle

Jordan Henderson is relishing the prospect of playing against Daniele De Rossi when Liverpool host Roma on Tuesday.
The Italians visit Anfield for the first leg of their first Champions League semi-final since 1984, the year in which these teams met in the final.
De Rossi produced a superb performance in the stunning 3-0 win over Barcelona that booked Roma's place in the last four, and Henderson is prepared for a tough battle against his opposing captain.
"Fantastic player, fantastic leader for many years for Roma," he told a news conference when asked about De Rossi.
"He's a huge player and someone who has been around for a long time. He will be used to it, this sort of size of game. He will be looking forward to it.
"But I feel we've got experience in our side, too, maybe not as much as him, but I feel we are ready to go and challenge."
Henderson admits Tuesday's meeting will be "a huge occasion" for Liverpool's players but is determined not to let their focus drop.
"You've been the true star of this European campaign - now let's show our best to the world."— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 23, 2018
Jürgen Klopp's message to #LFC fans... pic.twitter.com/M2H2nYDW4m
"You dream of playing against the best teams in Europe, and Roma are certainly one of those," he said. "It will be a fantastic night, but you've got to remain focused.
"When you look back at the game you want to remember it for the right reasons. You want to be able to put in a fantastic performance for the team, but also get the right result as well.
"We must continue to play as we always have this season and keep improving as we go along. It's a big test, a big challenge against a really good side in Roma, but one I feel we are ready for.
"We've got to put on a similar performance – if not better – than we did against Manchester City [in the quarter-finals]. If we do that, hopefully we can get through to the final."
Henderson also praised the impact of manager Jurgen Klopp on the team, describing him as a coach who strikes the ideal balance between personality and determination.
"He's one of the best managers in the world," said the England midfielder. "First and foremost, tactically, it goes without saying how knowledgeable he is. You can see that in our performances and style of play.
"But he's a fantastic human. He's very genuine and has a great passion for football that transcends throughout the team
"He's a fantastic manager who keeps you on your toes, keeps pushing you to improve. He never wants standards to drop and [wants us to] maintain them, no matter who we are playing
"He's an amazing manager and obviously everyone in the squad feels privileged to work with him I feel I've improved a lot since I joined this football club, but hopefully I can keep improving over the next few years."
|´Shameful´ Bolivian side forfeit match at 7-0 down after fielding youth team
|Henderson fired up for ´fantastic´ De Rossi battle
|Klopp urges Liverpool fans to ´show respect´ to Roma
|Juventus confirm muscle tear for Chiellini
|Klopp key to surprising Salah success – Totti
|Liverpool have earned the right to be feared, says Gerrard
|Salah´s PFA award made more special by De Bruyne form – Klopp
|Arsenal confirm ankle ligament damage for Elneny
|Hector pledges future to struggling Cologne
|´Crazy´ fans can help Roma knock out Liverpool, says Voller
|He keeps getting better and better - Henderson full of praise for PFA winner Salah
|Roma v Liverpool: Giallorossi have chance to write positive headlines
|Wenger will not be short of offers from clubs - Dein
|I may play the kids in the FA Cup next season, reveals bemused Pochettino
|Simeone weighing up three-man defence for Arsenal tie
|Vieira refuses to address Arsenal rumours and Wenger departure
|Man United star Pogba can win Ballon d´Or, says Ronaldinho
|Silva loves me more than his girlfriend – Mendy
|MLS Review: Timbers end NYC´s unbeaten start, Sounders claim first win
|Emery praises PSG for maintaining motivation
|Oblak unsure over Atletico Madrid future
|Klopp ready for ´different´ Roma test
|Salah always determined to prove his Premier League worth
|City´s Sane named PFA Young Player of the Year
|Salah pips De Bruyne to PFA Players´ Player of the Year award
|Napoli bus spat at and insulted, Sarri claims
|Navas will be at Real Madrid for many years – Perez
|Juve still have the advantage, Allegri claims
|Smalling not giving up on World Cup
|Hard to catch Man City if they invest, Mourinho warns
|Pogba: I have no problem with Mourinho
|Koulibaly: Napoli have always believed in Scudetto
|Bordeaux 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Lo Celso keeps champions on track for records
|Atletico Madrid 0 Real Betis 0: More concerns for Simeone ahead of Europa League
|Juventus 0 Napoli 1: Partenopei close the gap thanks to Koulibaly
|Guardiola has no problem with Manchester City pitch invasion
|Neymar must join Real Madrid to become the best - Rivaldo
|There was no player better than De Bruyne - Guardiola backs City man for PFA award
|Top managers should want Arsenal job, says Moyes
|Manchester City boss Guardiola aiming to smash records following title triumph
|Las Palmas relegated from LaLiga after 4-0 home defeat to Alaves
|Manchester City break Premier League passing and possession records
|Conte: Morata still important despite Giroud impact
|Inter gave up against Chievo, admits Spalletti
|Conte denies Mourinho rift ahead of FA Cup final
|Diouf miss ´a turning point´ for both Stoke and Burnley
|Hughes upset with lack of VAR after Southampton´s FA Cup loss
|Manchester City 5 Swansea City 0: Guardiola´s champions turn on the style
|Manchester United are FA Cup favourites, claims Chelsea boss Conte
|Benevento relegated after late Crotone winner
|I don´t need to die anymore - Wenger reflects on Arsenal ´funeral´
|Hazard gives Conte a dazzling reminder of better days
|Playing at Wembley is like playing in my garden - Giroud
|Sevilla president casts doubt on future of Montella
|´Hurtful´ fans damaged Arsenal´s image, Wenger claims
|Chelsea 2 Southampton 0: Giroud and Morata book FA Cup final spot
|Struggling Stoke have to win at Liverpool, concedes Butland
|Did Wenger jump or was he pushed? – Arsenal boss proves evasive
|Ramsey: Arsenal owe Wenger the perfect finale
|Fit-again Mendy on the bench for Manchester City
|Chievo 1 Inter 2: Icardi grateful to VAR as Nerazzurri remain in top-four hunt
|Arsenal 4 West Ham 1: Wenger´s long farewell begins in style
|Stoke City 1 Burnley 1: Potters pegged back again as relegation nears
|N´Zonzi apologises for partying after Sevilla´s Copa humiliation
|Kaizer Chiefs ´worried about safety of players´ as coach quits after rioting
|Elneny injury sparks World Cup fear
|Arsenal aiming to give Wenger the perfect send off - Mertesacker
|Chelsea v Southampton: Giroud wins Wembley nod over Morata
|Don´t go to China, come to Betis! - Setien lauds Barcelona legend Iniesta
|Argentina midfielder Biglia suffers ´severe´ back injury in Milan defeat
|Departing Wenger hints at end-of-season reveal amid reports of sacking
|Neymar walking without crutches
|Ozil ill, Aubameyang benched as Arsenal target momentum ahead of Atletico
|I make the decisions - Sweden coach wants Ibrahimovic talks on World Cup
|Investment not necessary for United to challenge City – Lukaku
|So close, but so far away – Vorm laments another Spurs failure
|Melbourne Victory 2 Adelaide United 1: Berisha stunner seals last-four spot
|Lopes: A return to Man City? My present is Monaco but the future belongs to God
|Montella urges Sevilla to use Copa setback as motivation
|Rakitic desperate for Iniesta stay
|Jardim one of the best in the world – Lopes praises Monaco boss amid interest
|Napoli refusing to give up on Scudetto dream
|It´s a good time for Iniesta to leave Barca, says father
|MLS Review: Five-star LAFC, Dynamo headline goal frenzy as Atlanta silence Ibra´s Galaxy
|Sanchez hails legendary Wenger ahead of Arsenal exit
|Valverde: Nothing behind Iniesta substitution amid growing CSL links
|Hoffenheim boss Nagelsmann dismisses Arsenal and Chelsea links
|Gattuso, Mirabelli apologise to Milan fans after ´embarrassing´ Benevento loss
|Iniesta to make decision on his future public ´this week´
|United want to win everything next year, says Wembley hero Sanchez
|Cardiff edge Forest to boost promotion push
|Bartomeu confirms Iniesta has an ´offer´ amid Chinese Super League reports
|Messi second player to score in five Copa finals
|Mourinho challenges Alexis after Wembley star turn
|Vieira ready for Arsenal job, says Guardiola
|FA Cup win would represent successful season - Conte
|Guardiola: I want Manchester City to be a Premier League machine
|Sevilla 0 Barcelona 5: Suarez and Messi lead crushing Copa final win
|AC Milan 0 Benevento 1: Rossoneri suffer again as bottom side stave off relegation...for now
|Semi-final pain for frustrated Kane
|London stay was crucial to FA Cup Wembley win - Mourinho
|Pochettino: Spurs need four more years – with me or another
|He has not delivered optimal performances - Stoger explains Schmelzer omission
|Modric open to Ibrahimovic union in MLS
|Spurs can´t keep doing this – Alli
|Heynckes highlights importance of ´psychology´ before Real Madrid clash
|United are about winning titles and playing finals, says happy Herrera
|Pogba and United the comeback kings again
|Giroud thanks Wenger for making his ´dream come true´
|Borussia Dortmund 4 Bayer Leverkusen 0: Reus and Sancho star as Stoger´s side go third
|Manchester United 2 Tottenham 1: Sanchez and Herrera seal comeback to book FA Cup final spot
|Zaha´s no diver, insists Hodgson
|Championship Review: Wolves win title, Sunderland relegated
|Wilson backs Wenger for international role
|West Brom comeback branded ´useless´ by Klopp
|Injured Kyrgios doubtful for French Open
|Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record in Bayern Munich victory
|Watford 0 Crystal Palace 0: Stalemate edges both sides closer to survival
|Inter not inferior to Roma and Lazio, Spalletti insists
|Pogba and Sanchez start for Manchester United at Wembley
|Klopp applauds Ings´ performance
|Hannover 0 Bayern Munich 3: Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record
|Livermore urges West Brom to ´keep fighting´ as relegation looms
|Klopp blames ´dry pitch´ and referee for West Brom draw
|Salah finds the net again to equal Premier League scoring record
|West Brom 2 Liverpool 2: Careless Reds drop points to offer Baggies slim survival hope
|Roma will be eyeing revenge against Liverpool, warns Ancelotti
|Bayern hand Bundesliga debut to Lars Lukas Mai
|Costa should be back for Arsenal second leg, reveals Simeone
|Wenger could coach Paris Saint-Germain, says Emery
|Wenger changed the face of English football - Dixon
|Rodgers shrugs off Arsenal talk
|Clash between top two ´more decisive´ for Napoli, Allegri claims
|Chongqing sponsor ´positive´ over Iniesta deal
|Valverde´s quiet crisis management leaves Barca ready to clean up
|Vieira ´flattered´ by Arsenal link
|Wenger was sacked by Arsenal, Wright claims
|Dyche eager to feature in ´legendary´ Wenger´s Emirates farewell
|United and City ´a million miles apart´, says Parker
|Pogba must ´take more responsibility´, says Matic
|Sporting Kansas City 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Russell stars with hat-trick
|I don´t fear the challenge – Klopp eager to close gap to City
|Everybody wants to play under him – Ozil pays tribute to Wenger
|Conte defends Chelsea record compared to Mourinho
|LaLiga strugglers Espanyol show Flores the door
|Messi is an alien but Sevilla can bring Barcelona back down to Earth, insists Montella