Everton debut ´virtual mascot´ before Newcastle clash

Everton captain Phil Jagielka carried a robot onto the pitch ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Monday and it was all in aid of a good cause.

The Toffees' mascot for the day was 14-year-old Jack McLinden, who has multiple health conditions and was unable to attend the match at Goodison Park.

However, with the help of a small "virtual matchday mascot" and in what is thought to be a world first, Jack was able to enjoy the full experience from home.

A microphone allowed Jack to chat with the players, while a camera enabled the youngster to enjoy behind-the-scenes access via a tablet.

Everton's head of engagement Scott McLeod said: "We are thrilled to have had the chance to do this for Jack and we hope it has provided him with a memory he will always treasure."