Emery praises PSG for maintaining motivation

Unai Emery lauded Paris Saint-Germain after the Ligue 1 champions capped a successful week with a 1-0 win over Bordeaux.

With PSG 20 points clear and already crowned champions following last week's 7-1 humiliation of Monaco, you could have forgiven the French capital club for lacking motivation but Emery's men showed their fighting spirit in Sunday's victory at Bordeaux.

Giovani Lo Celso was the difference for PSG – who booked a place in the Coupe de France final midweek – as the Parisian outfit stayed on track to smash records with 90 points and 104 goals already tallied.

Speaking post-match, PSG head coach said: "We are very happy because we maintained the level after winning the championship last week and after qualifying for the final [Coupe de France] Wednesday in Caen.

"It is important to have played competitively for 90 minutes against a good team that, if they won, could be close to playing the Europa League.





"Bordeaux played with a great intensity that asked a lot of us. The team suffered in the match, Alphonse [Areola] played a good game, had a lot of work.

"Every player, when he takes the PSG jersey, has a great responsibility and he knows that on the pitch he has to play a good match. For me, it's important to maintain the level of performance."