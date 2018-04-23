Leroy Sane was recognised for his exploits in Manchester City's Premier League title-winning season by being named the PFA Young Player of the Year.
The 22-year-old Germany international has been a key member of a successful City side during Pep Guardiola's second campaign in charge, scoring nine goals and supplying 12 assists for team-mates in the league.
He was an unused substitute as City thrashed Swansea 5-0 at home in their first outing since being confirmed as champions.
And the former Schalke star is likely to play a prominent role for Joachim Low's Germany as they seek to retain the World Cup in Russia.
Sane said: "I'm really honoured to win this award, thank you to my team-mates, the coaches, the fans, the whole of Man City.
"Also congrats to all the players who were [in contention with me] to win this award, because I think also they deserved it. They played a really good season for their clubs."
Congratulations Leroy Sane, the men’s PFA Young Player of the Year in association with @Forever_Hope_FD— PFA (@PFA) April 22, 2018
#PFAAwards pic.twitter.com/AzZNx6RgG1
|Emery praises PSG for maintaining motivation
|Oblak unsure over Atletico Madrid future
|Klopp ready for ´different´ Roma test
|Salah always determined to prove his Premier League worth
|City´s Sane named PFA Young Player of the Year
|Salah pips De Bruyne to PFA Players´ Player of the Year award
|Napoli bus spat at and insulted, Sarri claims
|Navas will be at Real Madrid for many years – Perez
|Juve still have the advantage, Allegri claims
|Smalling not giving up on World Cup
|Hard to catch Man City if they invest, Mourinho warns
|Pogba: I have no problem with Mourinho
|Koulibaly: Napoli have always believed in Scudetto
|Bordeaux 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Lo Celso keeps champions on track for records
|Atletico Madrid 0 Real Betis 0: More concerns for Simeone ahead of Europa League
|Juventus 0 Napoli 1: Partenopei close the gap thanks to Koulibaly
|Guardiola has no problem with Manchester City pitch invasion
|Neymar must join Real Madrid to become the best - Rivaldo
|There was no player better than De Bruyne - Guardiola backs City man for PFA award
|Top managers should want Arsenal job, says Moyes
|Manchester City boss Guardiola aiming to smash records following title triumph
|Las Palmas relegated from LaLiga after 4-0 home defeat to Alaves
|Manchester City break Premier League passing and possession records
|Conte: Morata still important despite Giroud impact
|Inter gave up against Chievo, admits Spalletti
|Conte denies Mourinho rift ahead of FA Cup final
|Diouf miss ´a turning point´ for both Stoke and Burnley
|Hughes upset with lack of VAR after Southampton´s FA Cup loss
|Manchester City 5 Swansea City 0: Guardiola´s champions turn on the style
|Manchester United are FA Cup favourites, claims Chelsea boss Conte
|Benevento relegated after late Crotone winner
|I don´t need to die anymore - Wenger reflects on Arsenal ´funeral´
|Hazard gives Conte a dazzling reminder of better days
|Playing at Wembley is like playing in my garden - Giroud
|Sevilla president casts doubt on future of Montella
|´Hurtful´ fans damaged Arsenal´s image, Wenger claims
|Chelsea 2 Southampton 0: Giroud and Morata book FA Cup final spot
|Struggling Stoke have to win at Liverpool, concedes Butland
|Did Wenger jump or was he pushed? – Arsenal boss proves evasive
|Ramsey: Arsenal owe Wenger the perfect finale
|Fit-again Mendy on the bench for Manchester City
|Chievo 1 Inter 2: Icardi grateful to VAR as Nerazzurri remain in top-four hunt
|Arsenal 4 West Ham 1: Wenger´s long farewell begins in style
|Stoke City 1 Burnley 1: Potters pegged back again as relegation nears
|N´Zonzi apologises for partying after Sevilla´s Copa humiliation
|Kaizer Chiefs ´worried about safety of players´ as coach quits after rioting
|Elneny injury sparks World Cup fear
|Arsenal aiming to give Wenger the perfect send off - Mertesacker
|Chelsea v Southampton: Giroud wins Wembley nod over Morata
|Don´t go to China, come to Betis! - Setien lauds Barcelona legend Iniesta
|Argentina midfielder Biglia suffers ´severe´ back injury in Milan defeat
|Departing Wenger hints at end-of-season reveal amid reports of sacking
|Neymar walking without crutches
|Ozil ill, Aubameyang benched as Arsenal target momentum ahead of Atletico
|I make the decisions - Sweden coach wants Ibrahimovic talks on World Cup
|Investment not necessary for United to challenge City – Lukaku
|So close, but so far away – Vorm laments another Spurs failure
|Melbourne Victory 2 Adelaide United 1: Berisha stunner seals last-four spot
|Lopes: A return to Man City? My present is Monaco but the future belongs to God
|Montella urges Sevilla to use Copa setback as motivation
|Rakitic desperate for Iniesta stay
|Jardim one of the best in the world – Lopes praises Monaco boss amid interest
|Napoli refusing to give up on Scudetto dream
|It´s a good time for Iniesta to leave Barca, says father
|MLS Review: Five-star LAFC, Dynamo headline goal frenzy as Atlanta silence Ibra´s Galaxy
|Sanchez hails legendary Wenger ahead of Arsenal exit
|Valverde: Nothing behind Iniesta substitution amid growing CSL links
|Hoffenheim boss Nagelsmann dismisses Arsenal and Chelsea links
|Gattuso, Mirabelli apologise to Milan fans after ´embarrassing´ Benevento loss
|Iniesta to make decision on his future public ´this week´
|United want to win everything next year, says Wembley hero Sanchez
|Cardiff edge Forest to boost promotion push
|Bartomeu confirms Iniesta has an ´offer´ amid Chinese Super League reports
|Messi second player to score in five Copa finals
|Mourinho challenges Alexis after Wembley star turn
|Vieira ready for Arsenal job, says Guardiola
|FA Cup win would represent successful season - Conte
|Guardiola: I want Manchester City to be a Premier League machine
|Sevilla 0 Barcelona 5: Suarez and Messi lead crushing Copa final win
|AC Milan 0 Benevento 1: Rossoneri suffer again as bottom side stave off relegation...for now
|Semi-final pain for frustrated Kane
|London stay was crucial to FA Cup Wembley win - Mourinho
|Pochettino: Spurs need four more years – with me or another
|He has not delivered optimal performances - Stoger explains Schmelzer omission
|Modric open to Ibrahimovic union in MLS
|Spurs can´t keep doing this – Alli
|Heynckes highlights importance of ´psychology´ before Real Madrid clash
|United are about winning titles and playing finals, says happy Herrera
|Pogba and United the comeback kings again
|Giroud thanks Wenger for making his ´dream come true´
|Borussia Dortmund 4 Bayer Leverkusen 0: Reus and Sancho star as Stoger´s side go third
|Manchester United 2 Tottenham 1: Sanchez and Herrera seal comeback to book FA Cup final spot
|Zaha´s no diver, insists Hodgson
|Championship Review: Wolves win title, Sunderland relegated
|Wilson backs Wenger for international role
|West Brom comeback branded ´useless´ by Klopp
|Injured Kyrgios doubtful for French Open
|Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record in Bayern Munich victory
|Watford 0 Crystal Palace 0: Stalemate edges both sides closer to survival
|Inter not inferior to Roma and Lazio, Spalletti insists
|Pogba and Sanchez start for Manchester United at Wembley
|Klopp applauds Ings´ performance
|Hannover 0 Bayern Munich 3: Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record
|Livermore urges West Brom to ´keep fighting´ as relegation looms
|Klopp blames ´dry pitch´ and referee for West Brom draw
|Salah finds the net again to equal Premier League scoring record
|West Brom 2 Liverpool 2: Careless Reds drop points to offer Baggies slim survival hope
|Roma will be eyeing revenge against Liverpool, warns Ancelotti
|Bayern hand Bundesliga debut to Lars Lukas Mai
|Costa should be back for Arsenal second leg, reveals Simeone
|Wenger could coach Paris Saint-Germain, says Emery
|Wenger changed the face of English football - Dixon
|Rodgers shrugs off Arsenal talk
|Clash between top two ´more decisive´ for Napoli, Allegri claims
|Chongqing sponsor ´positive´ over Iniesta deal
|Valverde´s quiet crisis management leaves Barca ready to clean up
|Vieira ´flattered´ by Arsenal link
|Wenger was sacked by Arsenal, Wright claims
|Dyche eager to feature in ´legendary´ Wenger´s Emirates farewell
|United and City ´a million miles apart´, says Parker
|Pogba must ´take more responsibility´, says Matic
|Sporting Kansas City 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Russell stars with hat-trick
|I don´t fear the challenge – Klopp eager to close gap to City
|Everybody wants to play under him – Ozil pays tribute to Wenger
|Conte defends Chelsea record compared to Mourinho
|LaLiga strugglers Espanyol show Flores the door
|Messi is an alien but Sevilla can bring Barcelona back down to Earth, insists Montella