Article

City´s Sane named PFA Young Player of the Year

23 April 2018 00:22

Leroy Sane was recognised for his exploits in Manchester City's Premier League title-winning season by being named the PFA Young Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old Germany international has been a key member of a successful City side during Pep Guardiola's second campaign in charge, scoring nine goals and supplying 12 assists for team-mates in the league.

He was an unused substitute as City thrashed Swansea 5-0 at home in their first outing since being confirmed as champions.

And the former Schalke star is likely to play a prominent role for Joachim Low's Germany as they seek to retain the World Cup in Russia.

Sane said: "I'm really honoured to win this award, thank you to my team-mates, the coaches, the fans, the whole of Man City.

"Also congrats to all the players who were [in contention with me] to win this award, because I think also they deserved it. They played a really good season for their clubs."

Monday 23 April

02:22 Emery praises PSG for maintaining motivation
01:30 Oblak unsure over Atletico Madrid future
01:14 Klopp ready for ´different´ Roma test
00:54 Salah always determined to prove his Premier League worth
00:22 City´s Sane named PFA Young Player of the Year
00:18 Salah pips De Bruyne to PFA Players´ Player of the Year award
00:07 Napoli bus spat at and insulted, Sarri claims
00:01 Navas will be at Real Madrid for many years – Perez

Sunday 22 April

23:50 Juve still have the advantage, Allegri claims
23:30 Smalling not giving up on World Cup
23:30 Hard to catch Man City if they invest, Mourinho warns
23:29 Pogba: I have no problem with Mourinho
23:14 Koulibaly: Napoli have always believed in Scudetto
23:02 Bordeaux 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Lo Celso keeps champions on track for records
22:46 Atletico Madrid 0 Real Betis 0: More concerns for Simeone ahead of Europa League
22:46 Juventus 0 Napoli 1: Partenopei close the gap thanks to Koulibaly
22:14 Guardiola has no problem with Manchester City pitch invasion
22:10 Neymar must join Real Madrid to become the best - Rivaldo
21:38 There was no player better than De Bruyne - Guardiola backs City man for PFA award
21:33 Top managers should want Arsenal job, says Moyes
21:22 Manchester City boss Guardiola aiming to smash records following title triumph
21:04 Las Palmas relegated from LaLiga after 4-0 home defeat to Alaves
20:29 Manchester City break Premier League passing and possession records
20:09 Conte: Morata still important despite Giroud impact
19:56 Inter gave up against Chievo, admits Spalletti
19:51 Conte denies Mourinho rift ahead of FA Cup final
19:32 Diouf miss ´a turning point´ for both Stoke and Burnley
19:31 Hughes upset with lack of VAR after Southampton´s FA Cup loss
19:28 Manchester City 5 Swansea City 0: Guardiola´s champions turn on the style
19:19 Manchester United are FA Cup favourites, claims Chelsea boss Conte
19:03 Benevento relegated after late Crotone winner
18:45 I don´t need to die anymore - Wenger reflects on Arsenal ´funeral´
18:38 Hazard gives Conte a dazzling reminder of better days
18:36 Playing at Wembley is like playing in my garden - Giroud
18:13 Sevilla president casts doubt on future of Montella
17:57 ´Hurtful´ fans damaged Arsenal´s image, Wenger claims
17:55 Chelsea 2 Southampton 0: Giroud and Morata book FA Cup final spot
17:22 Struggling Stoke have to win at Liverpool, concedes Butland
17:20 Did Wenger jump or was he pushed? – Arsenal boss proves evasive
17:17 Ramsey: Arsenal owe Wenger the perfect finale
17:04 Fit-again Mendy on the bench for Manchester City
17:01 Chievo 1 Inter 2: Icardi grateful to VAR as Nerazzurri remain in top-four hunt
16:30 Arsenal 4 West Ham 1: Wenger´s long farewell begins in style
16:26 Stoke City 1 Burnley 1: Potters pegged back again as relegation nears
16:25 N´Zonzi apologises for partying after Sevilla´s Copa humiliation
15:53 Kaizer Chiefs ´worried about safety of players´ as coach quits after rioting
15:37 Elneny injury sparks World Cup fear
15:29 Arsenal aiming to give Wenger the perfect send off - Mertesacker
15:26 Chelsea v Southampton: Giroud wins Wembley nod over Morata
14:49 Don´t go to China, come to Betis! - Setien lauds Barcelona legend Iniesta
14:47 Argentina midfielder Biglia suffers ´severe´ back injury in Milan defeat
14:39 Departing Wenger hints at end-of-season reveal amid reports of sacking
14:19 Neymar walking without crutches
14:09 Ozil ill, Aubameyang benched as Arsenal target momentum ahead of Atletico
14:00 I make the decisions - Sweden coach wants Ibrahimovic talks on World Cup
13:00 Investment not necessary for United to challenge City – Lukaku
13:00 So close, but so far away – Vorm laments another Spurs failure
12:26 Melbourne Victory 2 Adelaide United 1: Berisha stunner seals last-four spot
11:00 Lopes: A return to Man City? My present is Monaco but the future belongs to God
10:36 Montella urges Sevilla to use Copa setback as motivation
10:01 Rakitic desperate for Iniesta stay
09:19 Jardim one of the best in the world – Lopes praises Monaco boss amid interest
09:05 Napoli refusing to give up on Scudetto dream
08:02 It´s a good time for Iniesta to leave Barca, says father
07:05 MLS Review: Five-star LAFC, Dynamo headline goal frenzy as Atlanta silence Ibra´s Galaxy
04:49 Sanchez hails legendary Wenger ahead of Arsenal exit
04:04 Valverde: Nothing behind Iniesta substitution amid growing CSL links
02:48 Hoffenheim boss Nagelsmann dismisses Arsenal and Chelsea links
01:42 Gattuso, Mirabelli apologise to Milan fans after ´embarrassing´ Benevento loss
01:18 Iniesta to make decision on his future public ´this week´
00:42 United want to win everything next year, says Wembley hero Sanchez
00:33 Cardiff edge Forest to boost promotion push
00:18 Bartomeu confirms Iniesta has an ´offer´ amid Chinese Super League reports
00:09 Messi second player to score in five Copa finals

Saturday 21 April

23:39 Mourinho challenges Alexis after Wembley star turn
23:37 Vieira ready for Arsenal job, says Guardiola
23:30 FA Cup win would represent successful season - Conte
23:30 Guardiola: I want Manchester City to be a Premier League machine
23:19 Sevilla 0 Barcelona 5: Suarez and Messi lead crushing Copa final win
22:50 AC Milan 0 Benevento 1: Rossoneri suffer again as bottom side stave off relegation...for now
22:30 Semi-final pain for frustrated Kane
22:13 London stay was crucial to FA Cup Wembley win - Mourinho
22:01 Pochettino: Spurs need four more years – with me or another
21:52 He has not delivered optimal performances - Stoger explains Schmelzer omission
21:22 Modric open to Ibrahimovic union in MLS
21:13 Spurs can´t keep doing this – Alli
20:55 Heynckes highlights importance of ´psychology´ before Real Madrid clash
20:46 United are about winning titles and playing finals, says happy Herrera
20:45 Pogba and United the comeback kings again
20:27 Giroud thanks Wenger for making his ´dream come true´
20:25 Borussia Dortmund 4 Bayer Leverkusen 0: Reus and Sancho star as Stoger´s side go third
20:10 Manchester United 2 Tottenham 1: Sanchez and Herrera seal comeback to book FA Cup final spot
19:52 Zaha´s no diver, insists Hodgson
19:37 Championship Review: Wolves win title, Sunderland relegated
18:23 Wilson backs Wenger for international role
18:13 West Brom comeback branded ´useless´ by Klopp
18:10 Injured Kyrgios doubtful for French Open
18:01 Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record in Bayern Munich victory
17:53 Watford 0 Crystal Palace 0: Stalemate edges both sides closer to survival
17:51 Inter not inferior to Roma and Lazio, Spalletti insists
17:46 Pogba and Sanchez start for Manchester United at Wembley
17:30 Klopp applauds Ings´ performance
17:29 Hannover 0 Bayern Munich 3: Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record
17:27 Livermore urges West Brom to ´keep fighting´ as relegation looms
16:33 Klopp blames ´dry pitch´ and referee for West Brom draw
15:55 Salah finds the net again to equal Premier League scoring record
15:25 West Brom 2 Liverpool 2: Careless Reds drop points to offer Baggies slim survival hope
15:24 Roma will be eyeing revenge against Liverpool, warns Ancelotti
15:00 Bayern hand Bundesliga debut to Lars Lukas Mai
14:44 Costa should be back for Arsenal second leg, reveals Simeone
14:36 Wenger could coach Paris Saint-Germain, says Emery
14:20 Wenger changed the face of English football - Dixon
14:02 Rodgers shrugs off Arsenal talk
13:31 Clash between top two ´more decisive´ for Napoli, Allegri claims
12:51 Chongqing sponsor ´positive´ over Iniesta deal
12:41 Valverde´s quiet crisis management leaves Barca ready to clean up
11:54 Vieira ´flattered´ by Arsenal link
11:34 Wenger was sacked by Arsenal, Wright claims
10:40 Dyche eager to feature in ´legendary´ Wenger´s Emirates farewell
10:05 United and City ´a million miles apart´, says Parker
08:25 Pogba must ´take more responsibility´, says Matic
05:18 Sporting Kansas City 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Russell stars with hat-trick
04:20 I don´t fear the challenge – Klopp eager to close gap to City
02:09 Everybody wants to play under him – Ozil pays tribute to Wenger
01:30 Conte defends Chelsea record compared to Mourinho
00:54 LaLiga strugglers Espanyol show Flores the door
00:35 Messi is an alien but Sevilla can bring Barcelona back down to Earth, insists Montella

