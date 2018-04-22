Related

N´Zonzi apologises for partying after Sevilla´s Copa humiliation

22 April 2018 16:25

Steven N'Zonzi has issued an apology to Sevilla fans after he was spotted at a nightclub just hours after his side suffered a humiliating 5-0 Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

N'Zonzi played 90 minutes in Saturday's match as Barca ran out comfortable winners in a crushing victory.

Coach Vincenzo Montella has received significant criticism for the team's listless display, but N'Zonzi perhaps took some of the attention off him when he was photographed in a Madrid nightclub in the early hours of the morning.

N'Zonzi also headed straight down the tunnel at full-time instead of joining captain Sergio Escudero and team-mates in heading over to the Sevilla fans to apologise for the performance.

But the Frenchman issued a hasty apology on Sunday.

"I want to apologise to the Sevilla fans," N'Zonzi said in a video posted to the club's official Twitter account.

"I made a mistake because I left after the game. It's difficult for everyone, for us too.

"What happened is also difficult for the players. We play every three days, I live alone, I train and I go back home.

"I am always at home. Yesterday my family and friends were there and I left.

"The most important thing is health.

"If we are in good health, life is not bad. It's a difficult day, we've reached the final and we're still working."

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 33 +64 83
2 Atlético Madrid 33 +36 71
3 Real Madrid 33 +44 68
4 Valencia 34 +26 66
5 Real Betis 33 +1 55
6 Villarreal 33 +5 51
7 Getafe 34 +8 48
8 Sevilla 33 -11 48
9 Girona 34 -6 47
10 Celta de Vigo 34 +6 45
11 Real Sociedad 34 +6 43
12 Eibar 34 -10 43
13 Athletic Club 33 -3 40
14 Leganés 34 -13 40
15 Espanyol 34 -12 39
16 Deportivo Alavés 33 -17 38
17 Levante 33 -19 34
18 Deportivo La C… 34 -33 28
19 Las Palmas 33 -43 21
20 Málaga 34 -29 20

