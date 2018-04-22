Napoli refusing to give up on Scudetto dream

After Serie A's midweek games, the title race is suddenly back on again. For Napoli, it was never off.
Maurizio Sarri has regularly insisted he is not worried about Juventus, but he will have to turn his attention to the leaders sooner rather than later. Napoli meet Juventus on Sunday in Turin in a potential Scudetto decider.
At one stage on Wednesday, Napoli were nine points behind Juve. But Sarri's men fought back to beat Udinese and Crotone claimed a draw against the champions - thanks to a stunning Cristiano Ronaldo-style bicycle kick from Simy - leaving the gap at four points.
"We showed our personality again and managed to turn the match around," captain Marek Hamsik wrote on his website. What looked like becoming a procession is a scrap once more.
Only possible finishes for Napoli after tonights result: 1st or 2nd— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) April 18, 2018
The numbers don't lie!
#NapoliUdinese 4-2
#SerieA
#ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/HnEtNIbgyT
Napoli deserve credit for taking the title battle this far. With 81 points on the board from 33 matches, they have shown Scudetto-winning form. Their only problem? Juve are even better.
At least - unlike in England, France, Spain, Netherlands and so on - there has been a race to speak of
Just two defeats all season, coming against Roma and Juventus, represents remarkable consistency, even if Sarri's side have dropped more points than they would have liked in recent weeks. Draws at Inter, Sassuolo and AC Milan in the past three away games opened the door for Juve to claim top spot.
And yet, the league is still alive. As Lorenzo Insigne told Sky Sport Italia of the blockbuster clash with Juventus: "We've proved that Napoli have grit and heart. It's XI against XI - and may the best team win."
Napoli had to come from behind twice to beat Udinese and they also trailed at home to Chievo earlier this month before late goals from Arkadiusz Milik and Amadou Diawara turned the match around in the dying minutes.
28 - Napoli have gained the most points from trailing situations in this Serie A campaign (28). Alive.— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 18, 2018
That resilience shows Napoli are not ready to give up hope of catching Juve, with the return from injury of Poland international Milik a timely boost. He has scored in two of Napoli's last three matches, providing further depth to a dangerous attack.
Indeed, had teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma not made a late wondersave from Milik, Napoli would have won at Milan and been heading to Turin within striking distance of Juve.
Sarri will be hoping recent history is not a bad omen. The Italian - reportedly a contender to replace compatriot Antonio Conte at Chelsea - has lost five of his seven games against the Bianconeri, while star man Mertens has failed to score in his past seven league meetings with Juve.
Napoli are also on an unenviable run of six consecutive defeats in Turin encounters between the sides, so the head-to-head record is certainly against the Partenopei. If they are to stop Juve - who still have to go to Inter and Roma - from wrapping up what would be a seventh consecutive Scudetto, that run has to come to an end this weekend.
"Clearly, it's difficult to go to Turin and try to get the victory," said Sarri of Sunday's game. "As in terms of strength in depth, I think Juventus are the most complete team in Europe. We’ll give it our best shot."
Difficult may be putting it mildly. Juve have won seven straight Serie A home games, conceding just once in that run. Lazio are the only team to have won in Turin since 2015. The reigning champions have one of the strongest home records in world football.
#Sarri: "We were fantastic in the first twenty minutes and at the end of the game. We needed to win, and we did so in style”— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) April 18, 2018
#NapoliUdinese 4-2
#SerieA
#ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/JkV94DoLKQ
Napoli have not won the Scudetto since their Diego Maradona-inspired vintage of 1989; a generation of the club's supporters have grown up without seeing their club lift the Serie A trophy. They have finished second behind Juventus twice in the past five years. If they are to avoid the same fate again this term, victory this weekend is the only option.
"There are five rounds left, so saying it all depends on the match in Turin is reductive," added Sarri, gamely trying to play down the importance of the match. "It's a difficult fixture, just as it would be travelling to Paris or Manchester."
The Neapolitans certainly have the attacking threats to hurt Juve. Milik is pushing for selection, but 17-goal Mertens could keep his place. Insigne and Jose Callejon, who will likely start wide in a front three on Sunday, are both closing in on 10 league goals.
And captain Hamsik, the record scorer in Napoli history after overhauling Maradona, is a threat from midfield. His partner Jorginho is a reported target for Manchester City and Manchester United, while Piotr Zielinski is one of Europe's most exciting young players.
The talent is certainly there. But holding on to their stars and Sarri in the event of missing out on the title again could be a challenge. Sunday's match could not be more important for this proud club and their swashbuckling team.
|Jardim one of the best in the world – Lopes praises Monaco boss amid interest
|Napoli refusing to give up on Scudetto dream
|It´s a good time for Iniesta to leave Barca, says father
|MLS Review: Five-star LAFC, Dynamo headline goal frenzy as Atlanta silence Ibra´s Galaxy
|Sanchez hails legendary Wenger ahead of Arsenal exit
|Valverde: Nothing behind Iniesta substitution amid growing CSL links
|Hoffenheim boss Nagelsmann dismisses Arsenal and Chelsea links
|Gattuso, Mirabelli apologise to Milan fans after ´embarrassing´ Benevento loss
|Iniesta to make decision on his future public ´this week´
|United want to win everything next year, says Wembley hero Sanchez
|Cardiff edge Forest to boost promotion push
|Bartomeu confirms Iniesta has an ´offer´ amid Chinese Super League reports
|Messi second player to score in five Copa finals
|Mourinho challenges Alexis after Wembley star turn
|Vieira ready for Arsenal job, says Guardiola
|FA Cup win would represent successful season - Conte
|Guardiola: I want Manchester City to be a Premier League machine
|Sevilla 0 Barcelona 5: Suarez and Messi lead crushing Copa final win
|AC Milan 0 Benevento 1: Rossoneri suffer again as bottom side stave off relegation...for now
|Semi-final pain for frustrated Kane
|London stay was crucial to FA Cup Wembley win - Mourinho
|Pochettino: Spurs need four more years – with me or another
|He has not delivered optimal performances - Stoger explains Schmelzer omission
|Modric open to Ibrahimovic union in MLS
|Spurs can´t keep doing this – Alli
|Heynckes highlights importance of ´psychology´ before Real Madrid clash
|United are about winning titles and playing finals, says happy Herrera
|Pogba and United the comeback kings again
|Giroud thanks Wenger for making his ´dream come true´
|Borussia Dortmund 4 Bayer Leverkusen 0: Reus and Sancho star as Stoger´s side go third
|Manchester United 2 Tottenham 1: Sanchez and Herrera seal comeback to book FA Cup final spot
|Zaha´s no diver, insists Hodgson
|Championship Review: Wolves win title, Sunderland relegated
|Wilson backs Wenger for international role
|West Brom comeback branded ´useless´ by Klopp
|Injured Kyrgios doubtful for French Open
|Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record in Bayern Munich victory
|Watford 0 Crystal Palace 0: Stalemate edges both sides closer to survival
|Inter not inferior to Roma and Lazio, Spalletti insists
|Pogba and Sanchez start for Manchester United at Wembley
|Klopp applauds Ings´ performance
|Hannover 0 Bayern Munich 3: Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record
|Livermore urges West Brom to ´keep fighting´ as relegation looms
|Klopp blames ´dry pitch´ and referee for West Brom draw
|Salah finds the net again to equal Premier League scoring record
|West Brom 2 Liverpool 2: Careless Reds drop points to offer Baggies slim survival hope
|Roma will be eyeing revenge against Liverpool, warns Ancelotti
|Bayern hand Bundesliga debut to Lars Lukas Mai
|Costa should be back for Arsenal second leg, reveals Simeone
|Wenger could coach Paris Saint-Germain, says Emery
|Wenger changed the face of English football - Dixon
|Rodgers shrugs off Arsenal talk
|Clash between top two ´more decisive´ for Napoli, Allegri claims
|Chongqing sponsor ´positive´ over Iniesta deal
|Valverde´s quiet crisis management leaves Barca ready to clean up
|Vieira ´flattered´ by Arsenal link
|Wenger was sacked by Arsenal, Wright claims
|Dyche eager to feature in ´legendary´ Wenger´s Emirates farewell
|United and City ´a million miles apart´, says Parker
|Pogba must ´take more responsibility´, says Matic
|Sporting Kansas City 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Russell stars with hat-trick
|I don´t fear the challenge – Klopp eager to close gap to City
|Everybody wants to play under him – Ozil pays tribute to Wenger
|Conte defends Chelsea record compared to Mourinho
|LaLiga strugglers Espanyol show Flores the door
|Messi is an alien but Sevilla can bring Barcelona back down to Earth, insists Montella
|Reims´ latest vintage secure promotion to Ligue 1
|Millwall 0 Fulham 3: Sessegnon on target as Jokanovic´s side go second
|Ancelotti welcomes Arsenal links, praises Wenger decision
|I think Arsenal would be good for a German coach - Podolski
|Wilshere, Ramsey, Mertesacker and the best social media reaction to Wenger´s Arsenal departure
|Exeter left ´disappointed´ by Ampadu transfer verdict
|Copa del Rey glory a good way to put European exit behind us, says Valverde
|LMA hails Wenger´s impact at Arsenal
|Wenger passes the torch as Arsenal face up to his formidable legacy
|Gazidis: Arsenal cannot replace Wenger – we need a new path
|Van Bronckhorst using Wenger´s methods at Feyenoord
|I´d break another finger to win the Copa del Rey - Rakitic
|Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s worst moments
|Wright: More Arsenal changes needed after Wenger exit
|Guardiola wishes Iniesta the best ahead of potential Barcelona exit
|Real football people appreciate Wenger - Moyes, Warnock and more pay tribute
|Guardiola set for contract talks with Manchester City
|Liverpool top, DVDs just invented and no Harry Potter – The world when Wenger joined Arsenal
|Heynckes cannot compare Lewandowski and Ronaldo
|Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe and more – the stars Wenger claims he could have signed
|Ferguson: Rival, colleague and friend Wenger is one of the greatest
|Gattuso wary of challenge for Milan´s European place
|Wembley no advantage for Spurs in semi-final, warns Mourinho
|Neuer returns to Bayern training after seventh-month absence
|PSG, Monaco, the CSL, France? - Wenger´s possible next moves
|Wenger ´an example´ to foreign Premier League managers like Benitez
|Wilshere: Wenger is like a father
|Guardiola wants Wenger to find new role in football
|Henry: Wenger´s Arsenal legacy is untouchable
|Mourinho: Wenger feud shows how much I respect him
|Conte: Top four still possible for Chelsea
|Aguero out for the season - Guardiola
|Wenger´s 22-year Arsenal tenure will not be matched, says Conte
|Celtic would let Rodgers move to Arsenal
|Squillaci, Cech & Wenger´s worst signings at Arsenal
|Heynckes: I cannot imagine Wenger at another club
|Thank you Arsene - Emery pays tribute to Wenger
|Fabregas and Van Persie join tributes to Arsenal boss Wenger
|1,228 matches and seven FA Cups - Wenger at Arsenal in Opta numbers
|Mertesacker ´emotional´ as Wenger announces Arsenal departure
|Ancelotti, Tuchel, Henry – Where do Arsenal turn after Wenger?
|Klopp doesn´t want Liverpool to chase Golden Boot for Salah
|´The Arsene Wenger Stadium´ - Former Arsenal players call for tribute
|Wenger was so good ´it was scary´, says Merson
|I fell in love with playing for Wenger - Winterburn
|Van der Sar urges Kluivert to continue Ajax development
|Klopp pays tribute to ´outstanding´ Wenger
|Wenger´s consistency will never be matched – Kroenke hails Arsenal manager´s legacy
|Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s best moments
|Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal
|Wenger to stand down as Arsenal manager
|Ibrahimovic not in Sweden´s plans despite latest World Cup hint
|Rafinha confident over fresh Bayern deal
|Perth Glory sack Kenny Lowe
|Copa Libertadores Review: Lopez misses two penalties as Racing crush Vasco
|Gunes hospitalised after suffering head injury in abandoned Fenerbahce-Besiktas clash
|Thiago Silva eyeing PSG exit amid criticism
|Premier League or Champions League title will take Spurs to ´different level´ – Pochettino
|Klopp: Bayern Munich move would´ve been complicated
|Wenger names Vieira as potential Arsenal successor
|Simeone demands more alert Atletico to solve away day problems
|Malaga relegated from LaLiga after late defeat
|Conte reaches 100 Chelsea games with win at Burnley