Article

Manchester City break Premier League passing and possession records

22 April 2018 20:29

Manchester City broke their own Premier League record for the most completed passes in a single match since 2003-04, as well as recording the highest possession of any side, in the 5-0 thumping of Swansea City on Saturday.

Having wrapped up the title last weekend after Manchester United's defeat to West Brom, it was suggested Pep Guardiola's men might be impacted by complacency.

But they provided an emphatic response to such thoughts, crushing Swansea thanks to goals from David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus.

On top of that, they completed 942 passes and had 83 per cent of the ball - both of which are the most by any team in one match since the 2003-04 campaign.

Their 942 completed passes came from 1,015 attempts, making City the first Premier League side to reach four figures.

It is the third time Guardiola's side have broken the record for successfully distributing the ball this season, with the previous benchmark being their 902 completed passes against Chelsea in March.

