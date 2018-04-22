Chelsea v Southampton: Giroud wins Wembley nod over Morata

Olivier Giroud will lead Chelsea's attack at Wembley against Southampton in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final after head coach Antonio Conte opted to bench off-colour Spain international Alvaro Morata.

Former Arsenal striker Giroud will be supported by Eden Hazard and Willian at England's national stadium – the latter winning the nod over Pedro, who drops out as one of four changes from Thursday's 2-1 win at Burnley.

Morata, who has only scored twice in all competitions since the turn of the year, endured another scoreless outing at Turf Moor and reacted angrily when he was substituted shortly after a glaring second-half miss.

These two sides last met just over a week ago, when Giroud came off the bench to score twice and inspire the Blues to a 3-2 victory from 2-0 behind.

Willy Caballero resumes his role as Chelsea's cup goalkeeper, with regular number one Thibaut Courtois once again left out of the matchday squad in the FA Cup.

Charlie Austin returns to the Southampton starting XI to partner Shane Long up front, while midfielder Mario Lemina is also included by boss Mark Hughes as the other alteration from the goalless midweek draw against Leicester City.