West Brom comeback branded ´useless´ by Klopp

Jurgen Klopp bizarrely criticised West Brom for their comeback in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool, calling it "useless" and a "complete waste of points".

Liverpool looked to be cruising to a 2-0 win at The Hawthorns on Saturday thanks to goals from Danny Ings and Mohamed Salah.

But West Brom battled back in the final 11 minutes, scoring through Jake Livermore and Salomon Rondon to leave Klopp and Liverpool stunned.

And instead of focusing on his team's inability to hold on to their lead, after the match Klopp turned on West Brom, who are eight points adrift of safety in the Premier League with three games to play.

"Useless comeback," Klopp said of West Brom's late heroics.

The Baggies refuse to give up and are rewarded with a point#WBALIV pic.twitter.com/0ObASSNGQZ — Premier League (@premierleague) April 21, 2018

"I don't think that point will help West Brom massively, it is a complete waste of points: they don't need it, we would have needed it.

"They are happy now, we are not happy. We stay in the league, they don't stay in the league – it is a strange situation."

West Brom's relegation will be confirmed on Sunday if Swansea City beat Manchester City.