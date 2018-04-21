Sporting Kansas City 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Russell stars with hat-trick

A Johnny Russell hat-trick helped Sporting Kansas City to a 6-0 thrashing of a nine-man Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Friday.

The former Scotland and Derby County forward starred as Sporting moved seven points clear atop the Western Conference.

Russell opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a neat finish from a Roger Espinoza cutback.

That duo combined again just minutes later, Russell surging into the area before finding the bottom corner.

Peter Vermes' Sporting made it 3-0 on the half-hour mark, Jimmy Medranda producing a wonderful 25-yard strike from the left.

The first half got even worse for the Whitecaps after a rash challenge from Kendall Waston on Espinoza led to a scuffle.

Yordy Reyna and Efrain Juarez were sent off following a video review after remonstrating with Russell.

Only a Stefan Marinovic penalty stop to deny Ilie saved the Whitecaps from conceding once more to finish the half.

Russell completed his hat-trick shortly after half-time with a neat finish from an angle, before Cristian Lobato made it 5-0.

10' Johnny Russell

16' Johnny Russell

48' Johnny Russell #SKCvVAN pic.twitter.com/h4iEg1bZFx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 21, 2018

Yohan Croizet added a sixth for Sporting in the 77th minute as they made the most of their numerical advantage in a resounding win.