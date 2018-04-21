Sevilla 0 Barcelona 5: Suarez and Messi lead crushing Copa final win

Barcelona were at their ruthless best as Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi inspired a crushing 5-0 win over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final, with Andres Iniesta capping what is expected to be his last final in Spanish football with a fine goal.
Spain and Barca icon Iniesta is reportedly set to depart for a Chinese Super League side at the end of the season and he rolled back the years with an excellent individual display, while Suarez and Messi led from the front in an emphatic triumph to give Ernesto Valverde his first trophy at the club.
It took less than a quarter of an hour for Barca to break the deadlock through Suarez, rounding off a route-one move.
They ultimately went into the break 3-0 up, as Messi fired home and then set up the lethal Suarez for his second, as Sevilla were left looking at a damage limitation job.
5 - Luis Suarez has scored in all the finals he has played for Barcelona in all competitions (Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Supercopa and Copa del Rey). Predatory. pic.twitter.com/dQP8MT1cWd— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 21, 2018
And things got worse for them early in the second half. Iniesta, who had earlier hit the crossbar, finished off a brilliant move with a smart finish to mark a momentous occasion in fitting style.
Philippe Coutinho then got in on the act, converting a penalty to add gloss to a remarkable evening for Valverde's five-star Barca, who are closing in on a domestic double.
Having seemingly learnt the lesson of their slow start against Sevilla in last month's 2-2 draw in LaLiga, there was nothing slack about Barca this time around, as they quickly suffocated the Andalusians.
As such, there was more than a hint of inevitability about their opening goal in the 14th minute.
Spotting Sevilla's defence playing a high line, Jasper Cillessen drilled a long pass over the top for Coutinho to run on to and he squared across the face of goal for Suarez to knock home.
Sevilla responded fairly well, but Barca remained on top and nearly got a second when Iniesta struck the crossbar with a left-footed drive from just outside the area.
They did not have to wait much longer, however, as Jordi Alba cut the ball back to Messi with a clever backheel just after the half-hour mark and the Argentina star emphatically smashed home.
It got even uglier for Sevilla just prior to the break – Messi played a perfectly weighted pass through for Suarez to latch on to and the Uruguayan clinically fired past the helpless David Soria.
Barca started the second half rather more relaxed, though they soon clicked back into gear and opened up a four-goal lead.
Iniesta robbed Ever Banega of possession before exchanging passes with Messi on the edge of the area, rounding Soria and finding the net from a tight angle.
Don Andrés Iniesta #CopaBarça pic.twitter.com/u34RDnRGWm— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 21, 2018
Former Barca youngster Sandro Ramirez provided a little extra spark in the Sevilla attack after his half-time introduction and should have got a consolation in the 64th minute, but after a lungbusting run he shot straight at Cillessen.
Clement Lenglet, who has been tipped to join Barca for next season, then handled in the penalty area with 21 minutes to go and Coutinho coolly slotted home the resulting spot-kick.
The Barca support were given one last reason to cheer as they gave the substituted Iniesta a standing ovation as he left the pitch, with their Sevilla counterparts joining in as the Wanda Metropolitano showed its appreciation for one of the greatest midfielders of recent times.
Key Opta stats:
- Barcelona have won the Copa del Rey 30 times, at least seven more than any other team in the competition (Athletic Club, 23).
- Lionel Messi is the second player in Copa del Rey history to score in five different finals (six goals). The first player to achieve this feat was Telmo Zarra between 1942 and 1950 (eight goals).
- Barca have won the Copa del Rey for the fourth year in a row – it is the first time in their history they have won the competition in four consecutive seasons. Indeed, Barcelona have become the first team to win it four times consecutively since 1933 (Athletic Club, four titles between 1930 and 1933).
- Andres Iniesta has scored in a Copa del Rey final for the first time ever. Besides, it is his second goal in a final for Barcelona, after 2011 vs Real Madrid in Supercopa.
- Luis Suarez has now scored in all the finals he has played for Barcelona in all competitions (Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Supercopa and Copa del Rey).
|Mourinho challenges Alexis after Wembley star turn
|Vieira ready for Arsenal job, says Guardiola
|FA Cup win would represent successful season - Conte
|Guardiola: I want Manchester City to be a Premier League machine
|Sevilla 0 Barcelona 5: Suarez and Messi lead crushing Copa final win
|AC Milan 0 Benevento 1: Rossoneri suffer again as bottom side stave off relegation...for now
|Semi-final pain for frustrated Kane
|London stay was crucial to FA Cup Wembley win - Mourinho
|Pochettino: Spurs need four more years – with me or another
|He has not delivered optimal performances - Stoger explains Schmelzer omission
|Modric open to Ibrahimovic union in MLS
|Spurs can´t keep doing this – Alli
|Heynckes highlights importance of ´psychology´ before Real Madrid clash
|United are about winning titles and playing finals, says happy Herrera
|Pogba and United the comeback kings again
|Giroud thanks Wenger for making his ´dream come true´
|Borussia Dortmund 4 Bayer Leverkusen 0: Reus and Sancho star as Stoger´s side go third
|Manchester United 2 Tottenham 1: Sanchez and Herrera seal comeback to book FA Cup final spot
|Zaha´s no diver, insists Hodgson
|Championship Review: Wolves win title, Sunderland relegated
|Wilson backs Wenger for international role
|West Brom comeback branded ´useless´ by Klopp
|Injured Kyrgios doubtful for French Open
|Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record in Bayern Munich victory
|Watford 0 Crystal Palace 0: Stalemate edges both sides closer to survival
|Inter not inferior to Roma and Lazio, Spalletti insists
|Pogba and Sanchez start for Manchester United at Wembley
|Klopp applauds Ings´ performance
|Hannover 0 Bayern Munich 3: Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record
|Livermore urges West Brom to ´keep fighting´ as relegation looms
|Klopp blames ´dry pitch´ and referee for West Brom draw
|Salah finds the net again to equal Premier League scoring record
|West Brom 2 Liverpool 2: Careless Reds drop points to offer Baggies slim survival hope
|Roma will be eyeing revenge against Liverpool, warns Ancelotti
|Bayern hand Bundesliga debut to Lars Lukas Mai
|Costa should be back for Arsenal second leg, reveals Simeone
|Wenger could coach Paris Saint-Germain, says Emery
|Wenger changed the face of English football - Dixon
|Rodgers shrugs off Arsenal talk
|Clash between top two ´more decisive´ for Napoli, Allegri claims
|Chongqing sponsor ´positive´ over Iniesta deal
|Valverde´s quiet crisis management leaves Barca ready to clean up
|Vieira ´flattered´ by Arsenal link
|Wenger was sacked by Arsenal, Wright claims
|Dyche eager to feature in ´legendary´ Wenger´s Emirates farewell
|United and City ´a million miles apart´, says Parker
|Pogba must ´take more responsibility´, says Matic
|Sporting Kansas City 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Russell stars with hat-trick
|I don´t fear the challenge – Klopp eager to close gap to City
|Everybody wants to play under him – Ozil pays tribute to Wenger
|Conte defends Chelsea record compared to Mourinho
|LaLiga strugglers Espanyol show Flores the door
|Messi is an alien but Sevilla can bring Barcelona back down to Earth, insists Montella
|Reims´ latest vintage secure promotion to Ligue 1
|Millwall 0 Fulham 3: Sessegnon on target as Jokanovic´s side go second
|Ancelotti welcomes Arsenal links, praises Wenger decision
|I think Arsenal would be good for a German coach - Podolski
|Wilshere, Ramsey, Mertesacker and the best social media reaction to Wenger´s Arsenal departure
|Exeter left ´disappointed´ by Ampadu transfer verdict
|Copa del Rey glory a good way to put European exit behind us, says Valverde
|LMA hails Wenger´s impact at Arsenal
|Wenger passes the torch as Arsenal face up to his formidable legacy
|Gazidis: Arsenal cannot replace Wenger – we need a new path
|Van Bronckhorst using Wenger´s methods at Feyenoord
|I´d break another finger to win the Copa del Rey - Rakitic
|Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s worst moments
|Wright: More Arsenal changes needed after Wenger exit
|Guardiola wishes Iniesta the best ahead of potential Barcelona exit
|Real football people appreciate Wenger - Moyes, Warnock and more pay tribute
|Guardiola set for contract talks with Manchester City
|Liverpool top, DVDs just invented and no Harry Potter – The world when Wenger joined Arsenal
|Heynckes cannot compare Lewandowski and Ronaldo
|Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe and more – the stars Wenger claims he could have signed
|Ferguson: Rival, colleague and friend Wenger is one of the greatest
|Gattuso wary of challenge for Milan´s European place
|Wembley no advantage for Spurs in semi-final, warns Mourinho
|Neuer returns to Bayern training after seventh-month absence
|PSG, Monaco, the CSL, France? - Wenger´s possible next moves
|Wenger ´an example´ to foreign Premier League managers like Benitez
|Wilshere: Wenger is like a father
|Guardiola wants Wenger to find new role in football
|Henry: Wenger´s Arsenal legacy is untouchable
|Mourinho: Wenger feud shows how much I respect him
|Conte: Top four still possible for Chelsea
|Aguero out for the season - Guardiola
|Wenger´s 22-year Arsenal tenure will not be matched, says Conte
|Celtic would let Rodgers move to Arsenal
|Squillaci, Cech & Wenger´s worst signings at Arsenal
|Heynckes: I cannot imagine Wenger at another club
|Thank you Arsene - Emery pays tribute to Wenger
|Fabregas and Van Persie join tributes to Arsenal boss Wenger
|1,228 matches and seven FA Cups - Wenger at Arsenal in Opta numbers
|Mertesacker ´emotional´ as Wenger announces Arsenal departure
|Ancelotti, Tuchel, Henry – Where do Arsenal turn after Wenger?
|Klopp doesn´t want Liverpool to chase Golden Boot for Salah
|´The Arsene Wenger Stadium´ - Former Arsenal players call for tribute
|Wenger was so good ´it was scary´, says Merson
|I fell in love with playing for Wenger - Winterburn
|Van der Sar urges Kluivert to continue Ajax development
|Klopp pays tribute to ´outstanding´ Wenger
|Wenger´s consistency will never be matched – Kroenke hails Arsenal manager´s legacy
|Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s best moments
|Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal
|Wenger to stand down as Arsenal manager
|Ibrahimovic not in Sweden´s plans despite latest World Cup hint
|Rafinha confident over fresh Bayern deal
|Perth Glory sack Kenny Lowe
|Copa Libertadores Review: Lopez misses two penalties as Racing crush Vasco
|Gunes hospitalised after suffering head injury in abandoned Fenerbahce-Besiktas clash
|Thiago Silva eyeing PSG exit amid criticism
|Premier League or Champions League title will take Spurs to ´different level´ – Pochettino
|Klopp: Bayern Munich move would´ve been complicated
|Wenger names Vieira as potential Arsenal successor
|Simeone demands more alert Atletico to solve away day problems
|Malaga relegated from LaLiga after late defeat
|Conte reaches 100 Chelsea games with win at Burnley