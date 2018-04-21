Salah finds the net again to equal Premier League scoring record

Mohamed Salah equalled the Premier League record for most goals in a 38-game season after taking his tally to 31 in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with West Brom on Saturday.

The Egyptian forward moved level with Cristiano Ronaldo, Alan Shearer and Luis Suarez in the record books thanks to a delightful chipped finish over goalkeeper Ben Foster.

His 72nd-minute strike doubled Jurgen Klopp's side lead at The Hawthorns, though the visitors were pegged back by the bottom club in the closing stages as honours ended even.

Shearer set the benchmark in the 1995-96 season while at Blackburn Rovers, with Ronaldo matching the England international's feat in Manchester United's title-winning campaign in 2007-08.

Suarez scored 31 when Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool finished second to Manchester City in 2013-14, though Salah has matched that tally with three games still to play.

Liverpool still have Chelsea to play, with the trip to Stamford Bridge sandwiched in between home fixtures against Stoke City and Brighton and Hove Albion.