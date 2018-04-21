London stay was crucial to FA Cup Wembley win - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United's decision to base themselves in London ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham was a key factor in their 2-1 win.

United suffered a humiliating home defeat to West Brom last Sunday, but bounced back with a 2-0 win away at Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Rather than go back to Manchester after their game on the south coast, the decision was made to stay in London – something that Mourinho feels was crucial to their comeback victory at Wembley.

He said: "I was really happy and pleased. I think the fact we stayed together for five days was good.

"We stayed away from home, in London. We spent our time. We spoke. I had a chance to feel them, I spoke to some of them individually."

After a sluggish start, United fell behind to Dele Alli's early goal before Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera got on the scoresheet to book their place in the final.

Mourinho concedes that his side lost the early midfield battle to Spurs, but was heartened by the way his players calmly fought their way back into contention.

"I think the interesting thing is both teams tried to start very strong, very aggressive," he added.

"They were better than us, they scored, and we had a bit where we lost control in midfield. But then a good reaction and a good goal.

"In the second half, good brains and good organisation – very confident and calm, very much in control even when Spurs had the ball.

"It was calm because we had the feeling it was going to be very difficult to lose the game."