Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record in Bayern Munich victory

Robert Lewandowski created history with his 105th Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich on Saturday, the most by any non-German player for one club in the competition's history.
The Poland international headed home Sebastian Rudy's corner in the 73rd minute to score his side's second in a routine 3-0 win away at Hannover.
Rudy added a late third for the league champions after Thomas Muller had broken the deadlock 12 minutes into the second half.
Lewandowski's strike moves him out of a tie with former Bayern player Claudio Pizarro, the Peru forward having scored 104 over the course of three stints with Werder Bremen.
LEWANGOALSKI!@lewy_official becomes the #Bundesliga's all-time non-German top goalscorer!— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 21, 2018
(73') #packmas #H96FCB 0-2 pic.twitter.com/l6U6UuvhQP
