Hannover 0 Bayern Munich 3: Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record

Robert Lewandowski came off the bench to break a Bundesliga record as he found the net in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win at Hannover.

The champions left Joshua Kimmich, Mats Hummels, Franck Ribery, Javi Martinez, Thomas Muller and Lewandowski on the bench ahead of Wednesday's visit of Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

And while Jupp Heynckes' men took until the 57th minute to break the deadlock, goalkeepers Sven Ulreich and Philipp Tschauner excelling before the break, Bayern recorded their 11th consecutive league win in this fixture with a second-half burst.

Muller's introduction as a half-time substitute proved a key moment in the game, his deflected left-foot volley from a Juan Bernat cross breaking Hannover's resistance.

Lewandowski then headed in within five minutes of his own introduction to become the most prolific non-German for a single club in Bundesliga history with his 105th top-flight goal for Bayern.

That moved him past the 104 goals that were scored by Claudio Pizarro, who counted Bayern among his clubs, for Werder Bremen.

Sebastian Rudy adding a late third to complete the scoring and Bayern will now prepare to welcome Madrid as Heynckes' side march on towards a potential treble ahead of the arrival of new coach Niko Kovac - whose Eintracht Frankfurt face his future employers in the DFB-Pokal final - at the end of the season.

After a low-tempo start, Thiago Alcantara should have put Bayern in front in the 12th minute but he headed over Rafinha's superb right-wing cross.

Hannover captain Tschauner was then called into action, parrying a Wagner header and reacting well to keep out a drive from Niklas Sule.

Although Manuel Neuer is back in training, Ulreich continues to impress and he made a brilliant one-handed stop down low to his right to keep out Timo Hubers' improvised flick.

Both goalkeepers were shining, Tschauner blocking Wagner's point-blank header and producing another fine save from a Thiago strike to ensure the first half ended goalless.

Heynckes introduced Muller for Arjen Robben at the break and the Germany international rifled wide from a good position shortly after the restart.

And it was Muller who came up with the opener as Bayern's pressure eventually told.

James Rodriguez found Bernat on the overlap, the full-back - who may have been marginally offside - sending in a first-time cross that Muller volleyed past Tschauner with the aid of a deflection off Salif Sane.

Heynckes sent on another star man in the form of Lewandowski despite Bayern leading and the striker wasted no time in overtaking Pizarro's record in the 73rd minute.

Rudy's right-wing corner was perfectly floated for Lewandowski to get above his marker and flick in a glancing header that gave Tschauner no chance.

Muller set up Rudy for a scuffed third on the volley in the 89th minute, the former Hoffenheim man opening his account for Bayern, to wrap up a comfortable victory.

While Muller and record-breaker Lewandowski will grab the headlines for Bayern, there was further good news as teenager and youth team captain Lars Lukas Mai excelled on his Bundesliga debut at the back.