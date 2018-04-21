Everybody wants to play under him – Ozil pays tribute to Wenger

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil paid tribute to Arsene Wenger, saying he was proud to have played under the outgoing manager.
Wenger announced Friday he would leave Arsenal at the end of the season after 22 years in charge of the Premier League giants.
Ozil, who arrived at the club from Real Madrid in 2013, was full of praise for Wenger and the Frenchman's approach.
"He's the main reason I came here, he convinced me and I am proud to have played under him," he told Sky Sports.
"Everyone has a lot of respect for him. He has won many titles, developed some good players and has always played excellent football, so you know as a player if you come here you are going to be able to develop and play in that style.
"He is an honest guy, a very respectful guy, has a good personality, and everybody wants to play under him."
Passion, respect and success- that is what Arsene Wenger is all about. Thank u for what you've done for us at @Arsenal and the football world. I'm grateful for everything you've taught me & all the trust you've put in me no matter how difficult the situation was.Merci Boss! pic.twitter.com/2KyoLyWrVT— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 20, 2018
Ozil's future at the Emirates Stadium was uncertain before the Germany international signed a three-year deal in February.
The 29-year-old, who has scored four goals and assisted eight in the Premier League this season, said he always wanted to remain at Arsenal.
"He is the boss who brought me here and wanted me to stay so I said I am comfortable here, I never wanted to leave and that's why I stayed," Ozil said.
"Now we want to reach our further goals."
