Championship Review: Wolves win title, Sunderland relegated

Wolves confirmed their status as Championship winners thanks to a crushing 4-0 triumph at struggling Bolton Wanderers, while Sunderland's controversial 2-1 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Burton Albion sealed a second successive relegation.
Middlesbrough moved a step closer to securing a play-off spot thanks to a 2-1 win at Derby County, who remain just outside the top six as a result, while Aston Villa – who are at the very least assured of a play-off berth – thrashed Ipswich Town 4-0 on the road.
Birmingham City gave their survival hopes a big boost by beating Sheffield United 2-1, while Leeds United ended a run of four winless games with a 2-1 victory over manager Paul Heckingbottom's former side Barnsley, who remain two points adrift of safety.
There were also wins for Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford, who defeated Reading and QPR respectively, and Norwich drew 0-0 at Preston North End.
Those who do remain in the second tier next season will be joined by Wigan Athletic, whose promotion from League One was confirmed with a 4-0 win at Fleetwood Town.
Champs, ay we? pic.twitter.com/7Kfh04m0DY— Wolves (@Wolves) April 21, 2018
RAMPANT WOLVES CLINCH TOP SPOT
It has been on the cards for most of the season, but Wolves finally secured the Championship title and they did it in style at the Macron Stadium.
Barry Douglas got the scoring started after 16 minutes, burying a rebound after Benik Afobe's initial shot had been saved by Ben Alnwick.
The Bolton goalkeeper was not to deny Afobe on the stroke of half-time, however, as the former Arsenal youngster skipped round him and found the net.
Diogo Jota has been one of Wolves' standout players this term and it was only fitting to see him get in on the act, producing a lovely finish over Alnwick after being released by Helder Costa.
And captain Conor Coady wrapped things up midway through the second half, converting a penalty after Afobe had been brought down, and the celebrations quickly got under way at full-time.
@SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/t38dbXRm1o— Wolves (@Wolves) April 21, 2018
SUNDERLAND SUFFER BACK-TO-BACK RELEGATIONS
Sunderland have endured a miserable couple of years and it only got worse as Saturday's loss at home to Burton - whom they would have moved above with victory - sends them down.
There was still plenty of shock at this defeat, given they initially went ahead through Paddy McNair and even held the lead until the 86th minute, when former Sunderland striker Darren Bent struck a cruel blow.
There was still time for it to get even worse for the Black Cats, though, as Liam Boyce secured all three points for Burton in stoppage time.
Sunderland thought they had levelled right at the end to delay the drop, but their goal was disallowed due to a McNair handball and that proved to be their final chance.
13 - Sunderland have become the 13th team to suffer consecutive relegations from the top-flight and second tier, and first since Wolves in 2011-12/2012-13. Nightmare.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2018
BRISTOL CITY RESCUE LATE POINT IN 10-GOAL THRILLER
Without question, the best viewing of the day came at Ashton Gate, where Bristol City and Hull City played out an incredible 5-5 draw which included seven second-half goals.
The hosts went into the break with a 2-1 lead after Marlon Pack and Famara Diedhiou cancelled out Harry Wilson's opener.
Diedhiou doubled his tally early in the second period and, although a Frank Fielding own goal gave Hull hopes soon after, Bobby Reid restored the two-goal advantage in the 64th minute.
But back came Hull, who charged into a 5-4 lead thanks to Wilson, Abel Hernandez and Fraizer Campbell - the latter netting three minutes from time.
There was to be one final twist, however, as Joe Bryan curled a lovely effort into the bottom-right corner from just outside the area, rounding off a remarkable match.
GOAL: #BristolCity 5-5 Hull City, Bryan 90. #BRCvHUL pic.twitter.com/knYtt0UCX6— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) April 21, 2018
