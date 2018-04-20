Related

Article

Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal

20 April 2018 11:43

Arsene Wenger has confirmed he will leave Arsenal at the end of the season, bringing his 22-year spell in charge of the club to an end.

The 68-year-old has endured some heavy criticism in recent years but could yet end his reign on a high, with his side preparing for a Europa League semi-final with Atletico Madrid next week.

Much of the 'Wenger Out' campaign's frustration has come from some of Arsenal's transfers, with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea spending significantly to leave the Gunners in the shade.

There have been many times, though, when Wenger has got his transfer policy absolutely right. Here, we look at five of his best examples.

 

PATRICK VIEIRA

Vieira actually signed before the formality of Wenger's switch from Grampus Eight to Highbury was completed, with the arrival of an AC Milan reserve slipping under the radar. But the rangy powerhouse midfielder would come to define Arsenal's golden period under Wenger around the turn of the century as the beating heart of his teams. Physical and uncompromising out of possession; sublimely elegant with the ball at his feet – Vieira at his best was a phenomenon, guiding the Gunners to three Premier League titles and four FA Cup triumphs over the course of 406 appearances. The France international's void was never adequately filled after he left for Juventus in 2005.

THIERRY HENRY

Henry moved to Arsenal two weeks before his 22nd birthday in August 1999, already a World Cup winner but a player somewhat adrift following an unsuccessful year with Juventus. Wenger had some awkward questions to answer over shelling out £11million on a replacement for Nicolas Anelka who often played as a winger, especially as he went eight matches without a goal for the Gunners. But after coming off the bench to swivel and net a superb winner at Southampton, Henry never looked back. A bright but seemingly brittle talent would be transformed into the most feared forward in European football – all scything pace and ice-cool finishing. He left for Barcelona in 2007 as a two-time Premier League champion and three-time winner of the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award. He is Arsenal's all-time record goalscorer with 228 in 377 matches.

ROBERT PIRES

Very often when Henry was tormenting defences across the Premier League and Europe, it was his compatriot Pires stylishly providing the ammunition. Signed for £6m from Marseille in 2000, he initially followed Henry's template of being an underwhelming replacement for a crowd favourite – Dutch winger Marc Overmars in this instance. He preceded Henry's FWA wins by taking the gong in 2001-02. "I think I touched the sky," Pires would later remark upon his performances during that campaign and, alongside Freddie Ljungberg, Dennis Bergkamp and Henry, he was the final piece in the puzzle of the iconic Invincibles attacking line of 2003-04.

SOL CAMPBELL

Perhaps Wenger's most audacious signing, Campbell did not cost a penny. What his capture on a free-transfer from bitter rivals Tottenham in 2001 lacked in financial outlay it more than made up for in terms of bragging rights and hateful vitriol on either side of the north London divide. Campbell was a Premier League winner in his first season at Highbury and again, invincibly so, in 2003-04. In the first of those seasons, he played alongside long-serving club greats Tony Adams and Martin Keown before his alliance with Kolo Toure at centre-back suggested there was a glorious life beyond the defensive unit Wenger inherited from George Graham. The England international helped Arsenal go 995 minutes without conceding a Champions League goal en route to a 2-1 final defeat against Barcelona in 2006 in Paris, where he opened the scoring.

ROBIN VAN PERSIE

Dutch striker Van Persie is arguably the last indisputably great piece of transfer business done by Wenger. He arrived for a paltry £2.75m from Feyenoord in 2004, spending his time learning under the likes of Henry before establishing himself as Arsenal's attacking spearhead – their years in the trophy wilderness between the 2005 and 2014 FA Cup triumphs an ill-fitting return as Van Persie went about turning himself into the complete centre-forward under Wenger's tutelage. He scored 132 times in 278 games for the Gunners – his phenomenal 37 across all competitions in 2011-12 leading to the FWA and PFA Player of the Year awards before Manchester United came calling to herald an acrimonious end to his time at Emirates Stadium.

Sponsored links

Friday 20 April

12:34 I fell in love with playing for Wenger - Winterburn
12:34 Van der Sar urges Kluivert to continue Ajax development
12:21 Klopp pays tribute to ´outstanding´ Wenger
12:07 Wenger´s consistency will never be matched – Kroenke hails Arsenal manager´s legacy
11:48 Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s best moments
11:43 Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal
10:59 Wenger to stand down as Arsenal manager
10:39 Ibrahimovic not in Sweden´s plans despite latest World Cup hint
08:49 Rafinha confident over fresh Bayern deal
07:43 Perth Glory sack Kenny Lowe
05:32 Copa Libertadores Review: Lopez misses two penalties as Racing crush Vasco
04:51 Gunes hospitalised after suffering head injury in abandoned Fenerbahce-Besiktas clash
02:25 Thiago Silva eyeing PSG exit amid criticism
01:43 Premier League or Champions League title will take Spurs to ´different level´ – Pochettino
01:24 Klopp: Bayern Munich move would´ve been complicated
00:34 Wenger names Vieira as potential Arsenal successor
00:30 Simeone demands more alert Atletico to solve away day problems
00:08 Malaga relegated from LaLiga after late defeat
00:00 Conte reaches 100 Chelsea games with win at Burnley

Thursday 19 April

23:57 When I fail, I get really angry - Morata apologises for tantrum
23:47 Neymar names players to watch at World Cup
23:44 Hughes remains upbeat despite Leicester draw
23:32 Two strikers an FA Cup option for Conte´s Chelsea
23:22 I´m not finished, Chelsea captain Cahill insists
22:36 Leicester City 0 Southampton 0: Saints´ survival bid suffers fresh blow
22:35 Burnley 1 Chelsea 2: Conte´s men boost top-four chances with FA Cup warm-up
22:04 Fenerbahce-Besiktas abandoned after Gunes struck by object thrown from crowd
21:28 Real Sociedad 3 Atletico Madrid 0: Barca´s title party set to start
20:54 Carrick reveals depression led to England exile
20:51 ´Who are they?!´ - Accrington milk promotion with supermarket stunt
20:05 Conte names Hazard on bench for Burnley clash
19:44 Rooney denies rift with Everton boss Allardyce
19:39 Kane will leave Tottenham unless they win trophies, predicts Souness
19:02 Portugal´s Sanches has no chance of World Cup selection - Carvalhal
18:26 Better with one arm - Julio Cesar reveals Mourinho´s Casillas jibe
17:14 Mourinho has nothing to prove - Pochettino
17:00 I have spoken to the chairman - Allardyce upset by Everton survey
16:44 Emery dismisses talk of Real Sociedad offer
16:38 Sidibe´s Monaco season over but World Cup return possible
16:09 Guardiola thanks ´unique´ City staff in celebration speech
16:04 Wan-Bissaka signs long-term Crystal Palace extension
14:44 Rakitic to make comeback following finger surgery
14:21 FIFA dismisses Brewster racism complaint from U-17 World Cup final
14:15 Isak could benefit from Batshuayi injury - Stoger
13:21 Shaw hopes to have earned FA Cup start
12:53 Mercado: If I smack Messi, I can´t go back to Argentina!
12:32 Salah wants Golden Boot to prove Chelsea doubters wrong
12:03 Chelsea´s Alonso gets three-game ban for Long challenge
11:47 Atletico clash absolutely vital to Arsenal´s season, admits Wenger
11:12 Wenger still confident Wilshere will sign new deal
09:35 Guardiola a friend as well as a boss, says Walker
09:00 Heaton: Europe a realistic possibility for Burnley
08:37 Late charge for the Golden Boot! - Smalling jokes about goalscoring form
07:40 Emery unsure when PSG star Neymar will return
06:03 Marcelo backs Ronaldo to extend scoring run for Madrid
05:22 Copa Libertadores Review: Libertad preserve 100 per cent record, Corinthians stay unbeaten
04:58 Man United should have 10 more points – Mourinho laments inconsistency
03:26 Gombau sacked by Western Sydney Wanderers
02:59 Rafael: Van Gaal told me I could leave United after one-minute meeting
02:01 Klopp told Liverpool they could train naked because of Salah
01:09 Zidane denies Bale problems, defends Benzema
01:04 Sarri: Napoli won´t change approach against Serie A rivals Juve
00:59 PSG will respect Les Herbiers, assures Emery
00:50 Chelsea boss Conte: It´s easier for Dyche at Burnley
00:34 It will be a great game - Allegri prepared for title showdown with Napoli
00:15 Maybe it is my fault - Gattuso takes responsibility for AC Milan´s winless run
00:03 Kovac insists Frankfurt are united amid Bayern row

Wednesday 18 April

23:58 Not a single doubt for Madrid ahead of Bayern clash, claims Lucas
23:28 Real Madrid 1 Athletic Bilbao 1: Kepa heroics torment Madrid until Ronaldo leveller
23:20 Mourinho salutes Pogba display
23:07 Caen 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe double keeps treble hopes alive
23:00 Burnley boss Dyche could manage England, says Heaton
22:46 Napoli 4 Udinese 2: Scudetto race alive ahead of tantalising Turin trip
22:45 Torino 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma error proves costly
22:41 Schalke 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac to face Bayern Munich in DFB-Pokal final
22:40 Crotone 1 Juventus 1: Nwankwo stuns Serie A leaders with spectacular equaliser
22:35 Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2: Red Devils bounce back as Mourinho´s changes pay off
20:17 Bong stands by complaint despite Rodriguez racial abuse verdict
20:06 Martial and Darmian start as Mourinho makes seven Manchester United changes
19:51 Heaton relishing Burnley battle with Pope
18:46 Aubameyang ´wasn´t sure´ about Lacazette
18:41 A mid-season break in England would make a great difference, insists Conte
18:13 Tottenham trophies would follow FA Cup success - Vertonghen
17:56 If anyone can beat Real Madrid, it´s Bayern - Rummenigge
17:48 Barton to take charge at Fleetwood Town
16:58 Simeone still hopes Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
16:12 Aguero will not be 100 per cent for World Cup - Argentina doctor
16:03 De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award
15:36 Man City are set up to dominate, says Conte
15:29 AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG beaten, Jeonbuk & Tianjin end with wins
15:25 PFA Premier League Team of the Year in Opta numbers
13:10 Neymar will be a World Cup great, says Serginho
12:38 England need a miracle to win World Cup - Walker
12:07 PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Aguero earns place for first time
11:49 Kaka opens up on ´respectful but complicated´ Mourinho relationship
11:42 FFP not there to kill clubs, insists UEFA president Ceferin
10:18 Ibrahimovic: I´m going to the World Cup
09:12 Tottenham star Kane ´not bothered´ by goal appeal backlash
06:39 Matthaus praises Bayern-bound Kovac
05:21 Copa Libertadores Review: Del Valle hat-trick lifts Millonarios
04:40 Toronto 1 Guadalajara 2: Pulido free-kick sees visitors grab win
04:26 He is confident and brave – Dida hails Alisson improvement
03:25 Nothing can tarnish Buffon´s career – Lippi
01:49 Valverde defends Barcelona rotation
00:24 Barca set another LaLiga record with 33-match run
00:22 Hat-trick hero Muller credits Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen
00:13 Icardi should not be happy - Spalletti demands more from free-scoring Inter captain
00:06 Suarez relieved to keep Barca run going

Facebook

18+ GambleAware