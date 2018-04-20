Reims clinched promotion back to Ligue 1 thanks to a 1-0 home win over Ajaccio on Friday.
David Guion's side held a comfortable cushion at the top of the table but their promotion party appeared in danger of falling flat as they struggled to break the deadlock.
However, less than a minute after his introduction off the bench, Grejohn Kyei fizzed in a 76th-minute winner to secure the hosts all three points at Stade Auguste-Delaune.
With nearest rivals Nimes only able to draw 2-2 at Bourg-en-Bresse, Reims - who were relegated from France's top flight two seasons ago - have wrapped up the Ligue 2 title with five games to spare.
Jamais la cité des Sacres n’avait si bien porté son nom…. #Champions #NousSommesReims pic.twitter.com/5BDACFQ0O1— Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) April 20, 2018
|Reims´ latest vintage secure promotion to Ligue 1
|Millwall 0 Fulham 3: Sessegnon on target as Jokanovic´s side go second
|Ancelotti welcomes Arsenal links, praises Wenger decision
|I think Arsenal would be good for a German coach - Podolski
|Wilshere, Ramsey, Mertesacker and the best social media reaction to Wenger´s Arsenal departure
|Exeter left ´disappointed´ by Ampadu transfer verdict
|Copa del Rey glory a good way to put European exit behind us, says Valverde
|LMA hails Wenger´s impact at Arsenal
|Wenger passes the torch as Arsenal face up to his formidable legacy
|Gazidis: Arsenal cannot replace Wenger – we need a new path
|Van Bronckhorst using Wenger´s methods at Feyenoord
|I´d break another finger to win the Copa del Rey - Rakitic
|Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s worst moments
|Wright: More Arsenal changes needed after Wenger exit
|Guardiola wishes Iniesta the best ahead of potential Barcelona exit
|Real football people appreciate Wenger - Moyes, Warnock and more pay tribute
|Guardiola set for contract talks with Manchester City
|Liverpool top, DVDs just invented and no Harry Potter – The world when Wenger joined Arsenal
|Heynckes cannot compare Lewandowski and Ronaldo
|Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe and more – the stars Wenger claims he could have signed
|Ferguson: Rival, colleague and friend Wenger is one of the greatest
|Gattuso wary of challenge for Milan´s European place
|Wembley no advantage for Spurs in semi-final, warns Mourinho
|Neuer returns to Bayern training after seventh-month absence
|PSG, Monaco, the CSL, France? - Wenger´s possible next moves
|Wenger ´an example´ to foreign Premier League managers like Benitez
|Wilshere: Wenger is like a father
|Guardiola wants Wenger to find new role in football
|Henry: Wenger´s Arsenal legacy is untouchable
|Mourinho: Wenger feud shows how much I respect him
|Conte: Top four still possible for Chelsea
|Aguero out for the season - Guardiola
|Wenger´s 22-year Arsenal tenure will not be matched, says Conte
|Celtic would let Rodgers move to Arsenal
|Squillaci, Cech & Wenger´s worst signings at Arsenal
|Heynckes: I cannot imagine Wenger at another club
|Thank you Arsene - Emery pays tribute to Wenger
|Fabregas and Van Persie join tributes to Arsenal boss Wenger
|1,228 matches and seven FA Cups - Wenger at Arsenal in Opta numbers
|Mertesacker ´emotional´ as Wenger announces Arsenal departure
|Ancelotti, Tuchel, Henry – Where do Arsenal turn after Wenger?
|Klopp doesn´t want Liverpool to chase Golden Boot for Salah
|´The Arsene Wenger Stadium´ - Former Arsenal players call for tribute
|Wenger was so good ´it was scary´, says Merson
|I fell in love with playing for Wenger - Winterburn
|Van der Sar urges Kluivert to continue Ajax development
|Klopp pays tribute to ´outstanding´ Wenger
|Wenger´s consistency will never be matched – Kroenke hails Arsenal manager´s legacy
|Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s best moments
|Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal
|Wenger to stand down as Arsenal manager
|Ibrahimovic not in Sweden´s plans despite latest World Cup hint
|Rafinha confident over fresh Bayern deal
|Perth Glory sack Kenny Lowe
|Copa Libertadores Review: Lopez misses two penalties as Racing crush Vasco
|Gunes hospitalised after suffering head injury in abandoned Fenerbahce-Besiktas clash
|Thiago Silva eyeing PSG exit amid criticism
|Premier League or Champions League title will take Spurs to ´different level´ – Pochettino
|Klopp: Bayern Munich move would´ve been complicated
|Wenger names Vieira as potential Arsenal successor
|Simeone demands more alert Atletico to solve away day problems
|Malaga relegated from LaLiga after late defeat
|Conte reaches 100 Chelsea games with win at Burnley
|When I fail, I get really angry - Morata apologises for tantrum
|Neymar names players to watch at World Cup
|Hughes remains upbeat despite Leicester draw
|Two strikers an FA Cup option for Conte´s Chelsea
|I´m not finished, Chelsea captain Cahill insists
|Leicester City 0 Southampton 0: Saints´ survival bid suffers fresh blow
|Burnley 1 Chelsea 2: Conte´s men boost top-four chances with FA Cup warm-up
|Fenerbahce-Besiktas abandoned after Gunes struck by object thrown from crowd
|Real Sociedad 3 Atletico Madrid 0: Barca´s title party set to start
|Carrick reveals depression led to England exile
|´Who are they?!´ - Accrington milk promotion with supermarket stunt
|Conte names Hazard on bench for Burnley clash
|Rooney denies rift with Everton boss Allardyce
|Kane will leave Tottenham unless they win trophies, predicts Souness
|Portugal´s Sanches has no chance of World Cup selection - Carvalhal
|Better with one arm - Julio Cesar reveals Mourinho´s Casillas jibe
|Mourinho has nothing to prove - Pochettino
|I have spoken to the chairman - Allardyce upset by Everton survey
|Emery dismisses talk of Real Sociedad offer
|Sidibe´s Monaco season over but World Cup return possible
|Guardiola thanks ´unique´ City staff in celebration speech
|Wan-Bissaka signs long-term Crystal Palace extension
|Rakitic to make comeback following finger surgery
|FIFA dismisses Brewster racism complaint from U-17 World Cup final
|Isak could benefit from Batshuayi injury - Stoger
|Shaw hopes to have earned FA Cup start
|Mercado: If I smack Messi, I can´t go back to Argentina!
|Salah wants Golden Boot to prove Chelsea doubters wrong
|Chelsea´s Alonso gets three-game ban for Long challenge
|Atletico clash absolutely vital to Arsenal´s season, admits Wenger
|Wenger still confident Wilshere will sign new deal
|Guardiola a friend as well as a boss, says Walker
|Heaton: Europe a realistic possibility for Burnley
|Late charge for the Golden Boot! - Smalling jokes about goalscoring form
|Emery unsure when PSG star Neymar will return
|Marcelo backs Ronaldo to extend scoring run for Madrid
|Copa Libertadores Review: Libertad preserve 100 per cent record, Corinthians stay unbeaten
|Man United should have 10 more points – Mourinho laments inconsistency
|Gombau sacked by Western Sydney Wanderers
|Rafael: Van Gaal told me I could leave United after one-minute meeting
|Klopp told Liverpool they could train naked because of Salah
|Zidane denies Bale problems, defends Benzema
|Sarri: Napoli won´t change approach against Serie A rivals Juve
|PSG will respect Les Herbiers, assures Emery
|Chelsea boss Conte: It´s easier for Dyche at Burnley
|It will be a great game - Allegri prepared for title showdown with Napoli
|Maybe it is my fault - Gattuso takes responsibility for AC Milan´s winless run
|Kovac insists Frankfurt are united amid Bayern row