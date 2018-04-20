Related

Reims´ latest vintage secure promotion to Ligue 1

20 April 2018 23:55

Reims clinched promotion back to Ligue 1 thanks to a 1-0 home win over Ajaccio on Friday.

David Guion's side held a comfortable cushion at the top of the table but their promotion party appeared in danger of falling flat as they struggled to break the deadlock.

However, less than a minute after his introduction off the bench, Grejohn Kyei fizzed in a 76th-minute winner to secure the hosts all three points at Stade Auguste-Delaune.

With nearest rivals Nimes only able to draw 2-2 at Bourg-en-Bresse, Reims - who were relegated from France's top flight two seasons ago - have wrapped up the Ligue 2 title with five games to spare.

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 PSG 33 +80 87
2 Monaco 33 +37 70
3 Olympique Lyonnais 34 +39 69
4 Olympique Mars… 33 +27 66
5 Rennes 34 +2 48
6 Nice 33 -1 47
7 Montpellier 33 +3 46
8 Nantes 34 -4 46
9 Saint-Étienne 33 -7 46
10 Bordeaux 33 -4 43
11 Guingamp 33 -10 42
12 Dijon 34 -18 42
13 Angers SCO 33 -6 37
14 Amiens SC 33 -8 37
15 Caen 32 -19 35
16 Strasbourg 33 -20 34
17 Toulouse 32 -15 30
18 Lille 33 -21 29
19 Troyes 33 -22 29
20 Metz 33 -33 25

