PSG, Monaco, the CSL, France? - Wenger´s possible next moves

20 April 2018 15:49

Arsene Wenger's long spell at Arsenal is coming to a close after Friday's surprise announcement that he will leave at the end of the season.

After a near 22-year stay at the club it is hard to imagine Wenger taking charge anywhere else, but the veteran has previously indicated he is not ready to retire.

At the age of 68 Wenger still believes he has more to give and a manager of his experience and skill will surely be in demand around the world.

Here, we assess some of the potential destinations for Wenger after he has cleared out his office at Emirates Stadium.

 

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Ligue 1 appears an obvious move for Wenger, who spent the entirety of his unexceptional playing career in France, and the biggest job in the country looks set to come up at the end of the season. Unai Emery's days at PSG appear numbered, even though the Spaniard could lead the club to a domestic treble. Wenger has been linked with PSG many times in the past, but former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is reportedly the frontrunner. Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has even suggested Tuchel to PSG is a done deal, but could the Qatar-backed club be tempted to swoop for the now available Wenger?

MONACO

If not PSG, then perhaps a return to Monaco could be on the cards. Wenger led the club from 1987 to 1994 - winning the title in his maiden campaign - and is still fondly regarded. Current coach Leonardo Jardim - in charge when Monaco surprisingly beat PSG to the Ligue 1 trophy last season - is among the names reportedly in the frame for the newly created Arsenal vacancy. A job swap could suit all parties.

THE CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE

Wenger has worked in Asia before - he was in charge at Nagoya Grampus Eight before moving to Arsenal in 1996. The CSL has tempted veteran coaches such as Sven-Goran Eriksson, Fabio Capello and Luiz Felipe Scolari and there is certainly a lot of money to be made in China. Wenger is not regarded as particularly materialistic, but the chance to help build the reputation of a developing league could appeal.

FRANCE

A football obsessive such as Wenger seems more suited to club management, but the chance to lead his country would be tough to turn down. Didier Deschamps is the current France coach but should Les Bleus fail to impress at the World Cup in Russia the job could open up in time for Euro 2020 qualification. Should a replacement be needed for Deschamps, Wenger would surely be towards the top of the list and with fewer demands on his time it could be a good move as he approaches his 70s.

MLS

Wenger has kept a close eye on MLS, with his former captain Patrick Vieira - a potential successor at Arsenal - impressing in his two years in charge of New York City FC. That spell in Japan suggests Wenger is open to exploring new leagues and, like the CSL, MLS is an increasingly attractive proposition that can draw star names, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Could Wenger be next?

