Liverpool top, DVDs just invented and no Harry Potter – The world when Wenger joined Arsenal

Arsene Wenger will leave Arsenal at the end of the season, bringing an end to a remarkable spell in charge stretching back to October 1996.
Nicknamed 'Le Professeur' in his early months on British shores, Wenger has certainly taught the Premier League a thing or two in an admirable stint that has given Gunners fans plenty of highs, lows and a long wait for a trophy.
The longest-serving manager in the club's history, and only second in longevity to Alex Ferguson in England's top flight, the 68-year-old has witnessed significant change in both football and the wider world during his time in north London.
Here, Omnisport looks at what things were like when Wenger took over in 1996. How times have changed...
IN FOOTBALL...
- Manchester United were the reigning Premier League champions (their 10th top-flight title).
- Alan Shearer, top scorer in the division with 31 goals the previous season, had just joined Newcastle United from Blackburn Rovers for a world-record £15million fee.
- Arsenal were third in the table on October 1, with 17 points from eight matches, three off the league leaders - Roy Evans' Liverpool. Tottenham were 14th in the top flight.
- Manchester City, champions for 2017-18, were competing in the second tier and had just sacked manager Alan Ball.
- Juventus were kings of Europe, having beaten Ajax on penalties in the Champions League final in Rome. Current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte started the match.
VIDEO: Who recalls Ravanelli's all-important strike in the 1996 @ChampionsLeague final against Ajax? http://t.co/UfJQbTiwcc #UCL— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 11, 2014
- Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had just joined Barcelona as Bobby Robson's assistant. Pep Guardiola was in that team. Jurgen Klopp was playing for Mainz.
- Germany had triumphed at Euro 96, beating Czech Republic in the final at Wembley. Gareth Southgate, now England manager, missed the crucial penalty in the host nation's semi-final defeat.
- Joao Havelange was FIFA president, with Sepp Blatter his general secretary. Lennart Johansson ran UEFA.
- Ronaldo was soon to be named the youngest winner of the FIFA World Player of the Year award. The Ballon d'Or would go to Matthias Sammer.
- Major League Soccer was only six months old.
- Arsenal club captain Per Mertesacker was 12. Joe Willock, who made his Premier League debut under Wenger this season, was not yet born.
A touching tribute by @mertesacker— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 20, 2018
#MerciArsène https://t.co/V4Mq8uh0EB
- Eddie Howe, who will be the Premier League's longest-serving active manager once Wenger leaves, was an 18-year-old fresh from making five appearances for Bournemouth in his debut season in the Second Division.
- David Beckham hadn't met Victoria.
IN SPORT...
- Donovan Bailey held the 100 metres world record (9.84 seconds); Michael Johnson held a 200m record of 19.32s. Both were set at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, where Carl Lewis won his fourth and final long jump gold at the age of 35.
- Andre Agassi was the Olympic men's tennis champion, but Pete Sampras was top of the ATP world rankings. Current men's world number one Rafael Nadal was a 10-year-old still considering a career in football.
- Damon Hill became the first son of a Formula One world champion to win his own drivers' title, beating Williams team-mate Jacques Villeneuve into second.
ON THIS DAY: Damon Hill won in Brazil in 1996, a key early season victory in his charge to the world title that year pic.twitter.com/OOTaPqRbt4— Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2015
- Frankie Dettori completed the 'Magnificent Seven' as he became the first jockey to win all seven races on his card at Ascot, including the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. The odds on Dettori winning all seven races was 25,051-1.
- Michael Jordan had been named MVP as Chicago Bulls won the 50th NBA Finals, beating Seattle SuperSonics 4-2 in the series.
- Sri Lanka were world cricket champions, having beaten Australia in the final in Pakistan.
- Tiger Woods had been a professional golfer for two months.
ELSEWHERE...
- Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales divorced in August.
- Nintendo 64 had recently been released in Japan.
- The New Labour manifesto under leader Tony Blair was launched - it would pave the way for his 1999 election as British Prime Minister.
Thank you Arsène Wenger for all you have done for Arsenal and our community in North London, and for the inspiration you...Posted by Jeremy Corbyn on Friday, 20 April 2018
- Deep Blue Something's Breakfast At Tiffany's was top of the UK singles chart when Wenger took charge. Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill was top of the US billboard chart for the best-selling album of the year.
- The highest-grossing film was Independence Day, which took $817,400,891 worldwide following its September release, beating Twister and Mission: Impossible.
- The first Harry Potter book was still in development.
- It would be another two years until Starbucks opened its first UK store in London.
- Bill Clinton was president of the United States. The US' incumbent head of state Donald Trump was working as an executive producer of the Miss Universe beauty pageant.
- DVDs had just been launched in Japan.
- Dolly the Sheep had become the first mammal to be successfully cloned.
- A pint of beer - if he chose to drink it - would have cost Wenger £1.60 on average; petrol was 38 pence per litre. It's now 119.7p.
- He would also have benefitted from a cheaper property market in the region. The average London house price was £94,000; according to the Office for National Statistics, it's now £472,000.
|Van Bronckhorst using Wenger´s methods at Feyenoord
|I´d break another finger to win the Copa del Rey - Rakitic
|Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s worst moments
|Wright: More Arsenal changes needed after Wenger exit
|Guardiola wishes Iniesta the best ahead of potential Barcelona exit
|Real football people appreciate Wenger - Moyes, Warnock and more pay tribute
|Guardiola set for contract talks with Manchester City
|Liverpool top, DVDs just invented and no Harry Potter – The world when Wenger joined Arsenal
|Heynckes cannot compare Lewandowski and Ronaldo
|Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe and more – the stars Wenger claims he could have signed
|Ferguson: Rival, colleague and friend Wenger is one of the greatest
|Gattuso wary of challenge for Milan´s European place
|Neuer returns to Bayern training after seventh-month absence
|Wembley no advantage for Spurs in semi-final, warns Mourinho
|PSG, Monaco, the CSL, France? - Wenger´s possible next moves
|Wenger ´an example´ to foreign Premier League managers like Benitez
|Wilshere: Wenger is like a father
|Guardiola wants Wenger to find new role in football
|Henry: Wenger´s Arsenal legacy is untouchable
|Mourinho: Wenger feud shows how much I respect him
|Conte: Top four still possible for Chelsea
|Aguero out for the season - Guardiola
|Wenger´s 22-year Arsenal tenure will not be matched, says Conte
|Celtic would let Rodgers move to Arsenal
|Squillaci, Cech & Wenger´s worst signings at Arsenal
|Heynckes: I cannot imagine Wenger at another club
|Thank you Arsene - Emery pays tribute to Wenger
|Fabregas and Van Persie join tributes to Arsenal boss Wenger
|1,228 matches and seven FA Cups - Wenger at Arsenal in Opta numbers
|Mertesacker ´emotional´ as Wenger announces Arsenal departure
|Ancelotti, Tuchel, Henry – Where do Arsenal turn after Wenger?
|Klopp doesn´t want Liverpool to chase Golden Boot for Salah
|´The Arsene Wenger Stadium´ - Former Arsenal players call for tribute
|Wenger was so good ´it was scary´, says Merson
|I fell in love with playing for Wenger - Winterburn
|Van der Sar urges Kluivert to continue Ajax development
|Klopp pays tribute to ´outstanding´ Wenger
|Wenger´s consistency will never be matched – Kroenke hails Arsenal manager´s legacy
|Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s best moments
|Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal
|Wenger to stand down as Arsenal manager
|Ibrahimovic not in Sweden´s plans despite latest World Cup hint
|Rafinha confident over fresh Bayern deal
|Perth Glory sack Kenny Lowe
|Copa Libertadores Review: Lopez misses two penalties as Racing crush Vasco
|Gunes hospitalised after suffering head injury in abandoned Fenerbahce-Besiktas clash
|Thiago Silva eyeing PSG exit amid criticism
|Premier League or Champions League title will take Spurs to ´different level´ – Pochettino
|Klopp: Bayern Munich move would´ve been complicated
|Wenger names Vieira as potential Arsenal successor
|Simeone demands more alert Atletico to solve away day problems
|Malaga relegated from LaLiga after late defeat
|Conte reaches 100 Chelsea games with win at Burnley
|When I fail, I get really angry - Morata apologises for tantrum
|Neymar names players to watch at World Cup
|Hughes remains upbeat despite Leicester draw
|Two strikers an FA Cup option for Conte´s Chelsea
|I´m not finished, Chelsea captain Cahill insists
|Leicester City 0 Southampton 0: Saints´ survival bid suffers fresh blow
|Burnley 1 Chelsea 2: Conte´s men boost top-four chances with FA Cup warm-up
|Fenerbahce-Besiktas abandoned after Gunes struck by object thrown from crowd
|Real Sociedad 3 Atletico Madrid 0: Barca´s title party set to start
|Carrick reveals depression led to England exile
|´Who are they?!´ - Accrington milk promotion with supermarket stunt
|Conte names Hazard on bench for Burnley clash
|Rooney denies rift with Everton boss Allardyce
|Kane will leave Tottenham unless they win trophies, predicts Souness
|Portugal´s Sanches has no chance of World Cup selection - Carvalhal
|Better with one arm - Julio Cesar reveals Mourinho´s Casillas jibe
|Mourinho has nothing to prove - Pochettino
|I have spoken to the chairman - Allardyce upset by Everton survey
|Emery dismisses talk of Real Sociedad offer
|Sidibe´s Monaco season over but World Cup return possible
|Guardiola thanks ´unique´ City staff in celebration speech
|Wan-Bissaka signs long-term Crystal Palace extension
|Rakitic to make comeback following finger surgery
|FIFA dismisses Brewster racism complaint from U-17 World Cup final
|Isak could benefit from Batshuayi injury - Stoger
|Shaw hopes to have earned FA Cup start
|Mercado: If I smack Messi, I can´t go back to Argentina!
|Salah wants Golden Boot to prove Chelsea doubters wrong
|Chelsea´s Alonso gets three-game ban for Long challenge
|Atletico clash absolutely vital to Arsenal´s season, admits Wenger
|Wenger still confident Wilshere will sign new deal
|Guardiola a friend as well as a boss, says Walker
|Heaton: Europe a realistic possibility for Burnley
|Late charge for the Golden Boot! - Smalling jokes about goalscoring form
|Emery unsure when PSG star Neymar will return
|Marcelo backs Ronaldo to extend scoring run for Madrid
|Copa Libertadores Review: Libertad preserve 100 per cent record, Corinthians stay unbeaten
|Man United should have 10 more points – Mourinho laments inconsistency
|Gombau sacked by Western Sydney Wanderers
|Rafael: Van Gaal told me I could leave United after one-minute meeting
|Klopp told Liverpool they could train naked because of Salah
|Zidane denies Bale problems, defends Benzema
|Sarri: Napoli won´t change approach against Serie A rivals Juve
|PSG will respect Les Herbiers, assures Emery
|Chelsea boss Conte: It´s easier for Dyche at Burnley
|It will be a great game - Allegri prepared for title showdown with Napoli
|Maybe it is my fault - Gattuso takes responsibility for AC Milan´s winless run
|Kovac insists Frankfurt are united amid Bayern row
|Not a single doubt for Madrid ahead of Bayern clash, claims Lucas
|Real Madrid 1 Athletic Bilbao 1: Kepa heroics torment Madrid until Ronaldo leveller
|Mourinho salutes Pogba display
|Caen 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe double keeps treble hopes alive
|Burnley boss Dyche could manage England, says Heaton
|Napoli 4 Udinese 2: Scudetto race alive ahead of tantalising Turin trip
|Torino 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma error proves costly
|Schalke 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac to face Bayern Munich in DFB-Pokal final
|Crotone 1 Juventus 1: Nwankwo stuns Serie A leaders with spectacular equaliser
|Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2: Red Devils bounce back as Mourinho´s changes pay off
|Bong stands by complaint despite Rodriguez racial abuse verdict
|Martial and Darmian start as Mourinho makes seven Manchester United changes
|Heaton relishing Burnley battle with Pope
|Aubameyang ´wasn´t sure´ about Lacazette
|A mid-season break in England would make a great difference, insists Conte
|Tottenham trophies would follow FA Cup success - Vertonghen
|If anyone can beat Real Madrid, it´s Bayern - Rummenigge
|Barton to take charge at Fleetwood Town
|Simeone still hopes Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Aguero will not be 100 per cent for World Cup - Argentina doctor
|De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award
|Man City are set up to dominate, says Conte
|AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG beaten, Jeonbuk & Tianjin end with wins
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year in Opta numbers
|Neymar will be a World Cup great, says Serginho
|England need a miracle to win World Cup - Walker
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Aguero earns place for first time
|Kaka opens up on ´respectful but complicated´ Mourinho relationship
|FFP not there to kill clubs, insists UEFA president Ceferin
|Ibrahimovic: I´m going to the World Cup
|Tottenham star Kane ´not bothered´ by goal appeal backlash
|Matthaus praises Bayern-bound Kovac
|Copa Libertadores Review: Del Valle hat-trick lifts Millonarios
|Toronto 1 Guadalajara 2: Pulido free-kick sees visitors grab win
|He is confident and brave – Dida hails Alisson improvement
|Nothing can tarnish Buffon´s career – Lippi
|Valverde defends Barcelona rotation
|Barca set another LaLiga record with 33-match run
|Hat-trick hero Muller credits Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen
|Icardi should not be happy - Spalletti demands more from free-scoring Inter captain
|Suarez relieved to keep Barca run going