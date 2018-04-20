Ibrahimovic not in Sweden´s plans despite latest World Cup hint

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has again teased fans over the prospect of him taking part in the World Cup, even though Sweden head coach Janne Andersson insists the enigmatic striker is not in his plans.
Sweden's all-time leading goalscorer retired from international football after his country bowed out in the group stage of Euro 2016.
A play-off win over Italy in November saw the Scandinavian nation battle their way to Russia 2018 in the absence of their former talisman, who is enjoying a new lease of life after joining LA Galaxy from Manchester United.
Ibrahimovic, 36, suffered cruciate knee ligament damage last April and found himself on the periphery at Old Trafford this term, but has scored three times in as many MLS appearances.
Asked by reporters in Los Angeles whether he would be at the finals, he replied: "I'm going to the World Cup, yes."
On whether that would be in a playing capacity, Ibrahimovic stuck to the line he gave to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel earlier this week.
"If I give you more you will get too many followers [on social media], so we'll keep it like this [under wraps]," he said.
Hey @jimmykimmellive You're welcome pic.twitter.com/u6WF3Fmf47— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 18, 2018
Nevertheless, Sweden boss Andersson told TV4's Fotbollskanalen he has not held any talks with Ibrahimovic and is preparing for a World Cup without the former Inter and Paris Saint-Germain star.
"Zlatan and a number of other players said they did not want to join the national team after the European Championships in France, and I respect that," Andersson said.
"But what the media is speculating about and what Zlatan himself is talking about, I cannot relate to that. I relate to what has been said between us.
"We have had a deal where we agreed on what was going on and where he was very clear to me. I agreed with that."
Andersson stated Ibrahimovic has not called him to discuss World Cup participation and was clear when asked whether the forward was part of Sweden's plans.
"No, absolutely not," he added. "Because he has said 'no'.
"The others who have said 'no' are not included either. Those who are included are those who have said 'yes'."
|I fell in love with playing for Wenger - Winterburn
|Van der Sar urges Kluivert to continue Ajax development
|Klopp pays tribute to ´outstanding´ Wenger
|Wenger´s consistency will never be matched – Kroenke hails Arsenal manager´s legacy
|Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s best moments
|Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal
|Wenger to stand down as Arsenal manager
|Ibrahimovic not in Sweden´s plans despite latest World Cup hint
|Rafinha confident over fresh Bayern deal
|Perth Glory sack Kenny Lowe
|Copa Libertadores Review: Lopez misses two penalties as Racing crush Vasco
|Gunes hospitalised after suffering head injury in abandoned Fenerbahce-Besiktas clash
|Thiago Silva eyeing PSG exit amid criticism
|Premier League or Champions League title will take Spurs to ´different level´ – Pochettino
|Klopp: Bayern Munich move would´ve been complicated
|Wenger names Vieira as potential Arsenal successor
|Simeone demands more alert Atletico to solve away day problems
|Malaga relegated from LaLiga after late defeat
|Conte reaches 100 Chelsea games with win at Burnley
|When I fail, I get really angry - Morata apologises for tantrum
|Neymar names players to watch at World Cup
|Hughes remains upbeat despite Leicester draw
|Two strikers an FA Cup option for Conte´s Chelsea
|I´m not finished, Chelsea captain Cahill insists
|Leicester City 0 Southampton 0: Saints´ survival bid suffers fresh blow
|Burnley 1 Chelsea 2: Conte´s men boost top-four chances with FA Cup warm-up
|Fenerbahce-Besiktas abandoned after Gunes struck by object thrown from crowd
|Real Sociedad 3 Atletico Madrid 0: Barca´s title party set to start
|Carrick reveals depression led to England exile
|´Who are they?!´ - Accrington milk promotion with supermarket stunt
|Conte names Hazard on bench for Burnley clash
|Rooney denies rift with Everton boss Allardyce
|Kane will leave Tottenham unless they win trophies, predicts Souness
|Portugal´s Sanches has no chance of World Cup selection - Carvalhal
|Better with one arm - Julio Cesar reveals Mourinho´s Casillas jibe
|Mourinho has nothing to prove - Pochettino
|I have spoken to the chairman - Allardyce upset by Everton survey
|Emery dismisses talk of Real Sociedad offer
|Sidibe´s Monaco season over but World Cup return possible
|Guardiola thanks ´unique´ City staff in celebration speech
|Wan-Bissaka signs long-term Crystal Palace extension
|Rakitic to make comeback following finger surgery
|FIFA dismisses Brewster racism complaint from U-17 World Cup final
|Isak could benefit from Batshuayi injury - Stoger
|Shaw hopes to have earned FA Cup start
|Mercado: If I smack Messi, I can´t go back to Argentina!
|Salah wants Golden Boot to prove Chelsea doubters wrong
|Chelsea´s Alonso gets three-game ban for Long challenge
|Atletico clash absolutely vital to Arsenal´s season, admits Wenger
|Wenger still confident Wilshere will sign new deal
|Guardiola a friend as well as a boss, says Walker
|Heaton: Europe a realistic possibility for Burnley
|Late charge for the Golden Boot! - Smalling jokes about goalscoring form
|Emery unsure when PSG star Neymar will return
|Marcelo backs Ronaldo to extend scoring run for Madrid
|Copa Libertadores Review: Libertad preserve 100 per cent record, Corinthians stay unbeaten
|Man United should have 10 more points – Mourinho laments inconsistency
|Gombau sacked by Western Sydney Wanderers
|Rafael: Van Gaal told me I could leave United after one-minute meeting
|Klopp told Liverpool they could train naked because of Salah
|Zidane denies Bale problems, defends Benzema
|Sarri: Napoli won´t change approach against Serie A rivals Juve
|PSG will respect Les Herbiers, assures Emery
|Chelsea boss Conte: It´s easier for Dyche at Burnley
|It will be a great game - Allegri prepared for title showdown with Napoli
|Maybe it is my fault - Gattuso takes responsibility for AC Milan´s winless run
|Kovac insists Frankfurt are united amid Bayern row
|Not a single doubt for Madrid ahead of Bayern clash, claims Lucas
|Real Madrid 1 Athletic Bilbao 1: Kepa heroics torment Madrid until Ronaldo leveller
|Mourinho salutes Pogba display
|Caen 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe double keeps treble hopes alive
|Burnley boss Dyche could manage England, says Heaton
|Napoli 4 Udinese 2: Scudetto race alive ahead of tantalising Turin trip
|Torino 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma error proves costly
|Schalke 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac to face Bayern Munich in DFB-Pokal final
|Crotone 1 Juventus 1: Nwankwo stuns Serie A leaders with spectacular equaliser
|Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2: Red Devils bounce back as Mourinho´s changes pay off
|Bong stands by complaint despite Rodriguez racial abuse verdict
|Martial and Darmian start as Mourinho makes seven Manchester United changes
|Heaton relishing Burnley battle with Pope
|Aubameyang ´wasn´t sure´ about Lacazette
|A mid-season break in England would make a great difference, insists Conte
|Tottenham trophies would follow FA Cup success - Vertonghen
|If anyone can beat Real Madrid, it´s Bayern - Rummenigge
|Barton to take charge at Fleetwood Town
|Simeone still hopes Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Aguero will not be 100 per cent for World Cup - Argentina doctor
|De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award
|Man City are set up to dominate, says Conte
|AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG beaten, Jeonbuk & Tianjin end with wins
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year in Opta numbers
|Neymar will be a World Cup great, says Serginho
|England need a miracle to win World Cup - Walker
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Aguero earns place for first time
|Kaka opens up on ´respectful but complicated´ Mourinho relationship
|FFP not there to kill clubs, insists UEFA president Ceferin
|Ibrahimovic: I´m going to the World Cup
|Tottenham star Kane ´not bothered´ by goal appeal backlash
|Matthaus praises Bayern-bound Kovac
|Copa Libertadores Review: Del Valle hat-trick lifts Millonarios
|Toronto 1 Guadalajara 2: Pulido free-kick sees visitors grab win
|He is confident and brave – Dida hails Alisson improvement
|Nothing can tarnish Buffon´s career – Lippi
|Valverde defends Barcelona rotation
|Barca set another LaLiga record with 33-match run
|Hat-trick hero Muller credits Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen
|Icardi should not be happy - Spalletti demands more from free-scoring Inter captain
|Suarez relieved to keep Barca run going