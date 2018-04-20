Fabregas and Van Persie join tributes to Arsenal boss Wenger

Former Arsenal captains Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie have led the tributes for departing manager Arsene Wenger on social media.

Wenger, who signed both Fabregas and Van Persie, will depart Arsenal at the end of the season after 22 years in charge, having won the Premier League three times and the FA Cup on seven occasions.

And although Fabregas and Van Persie left the Emirates Stadium at the peak of their powers - in 2011 and 2012, respectively - they fondly remember their time under the Arsenal boss.

"Wow. I never expected that but it shows the great dignity and class of the man," Fabregas posted on Instagram, alongside a picture of the midfielder in his early years at Arsenal in discussions with the Frenchman.

"I will never forget his guidance and support, his tutelage and mentorship. He had faith in me from day one and I owe him a lot, he was like a father figure to me who always pushed me to be the best.

"Arsene, you deserve all the respect and happiness in the world."

Van Persie, meanwhile, referred to Wenger as his "footballing father" as he took to Twitter.

"Thanks Arsene for all your confidence in me over the years," he wrote. "You are a very special man and a top coach! Definitely one of the very best ever!

"I will always see you as my footballing father where under your guidance I had the chance to grow as a man and a player, I'm forever thankful for that and wish you all the very best for the next chapter in your life!"

Thanks Arsene for all your confidence in me over the years. You are a very special man & a top coach! Definitely one of the very best ever! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6Ry174GCIS — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) April 20, 2018