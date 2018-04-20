Conte reaches 100 Chelsea games with win at Burnley

Antonio Conte has reached 100 games in charge of Chelsea, celebrating the landmark with a 2-1 Premier League win at Burnley.
Conte's side recorded back-to-back away league wins thanks to a goal and an assist from wing-back Victor Moses at Turf Moor on Thursday.
Speculation about Conte's long-term Chelsea future has built all season despite the Italian delivering the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge.
But Opta numbers indicate only two-time Blues coach Jose Mourinho has a better win ratio (72 per cent) than Conte's 65 per cent record after 100 matches in charge.
100 - This was Antonio Conte’s 100th match in charge of Chelsea in all competitions – only Jose Mourinho (72) has won more of his first 100 games in charge of the Blues than Conte (65). Impressive. pic.twitter.com/RDsPgYZydo— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 19, 2018
Conte's 101st game in charge of Chelsea will come at Wembley on Sunday with his side taking on Southampton in the semi-final of the FA Cup.
