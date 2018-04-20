Wenger to stand down as Arsenal manager

Arsene Wenger has announced he will stand down as Arsenal manager at the end of this season, ending a tenure spanning three decades with the Premier League club.
Wenger joined Arsenal in October 1996, leading the Gunners to the Premier League title the following season.
The 68-year-old won two further top-flight crowns and a record seven FA Cups as many of his methods from preparation to a bold and free-flowing tactical approach on the field revolutionised football in England.
However, Arsenal last won the Premier League in 2003-04 and recent seasons have been marked by a growing discontent among the Emirates Stadium fanbase, with attendances dwindling at home games of late.
Wenger signed a two-year contract extension after last May's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea but he has decided the time is right to step aside with his Europa League semi-finalists currently sixth in the Premier League.
"After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season," Wenger said in a statement released on Arsenal's official website.
"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.
"I want to thank the staff, the players, the directors and the fans who make this club so special."
49 - Under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal went a record 49 consecutive top-flight league games unbeaten from May 2003 to October 2004, breaking Nottingham Forest's previous record of 42 set between November 1977 & November 1978 under Brian Clough. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/IATwyJCkcm— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2018
The atmosphere around Arsenal during his later years has sometimes verged on mutinous and Wenger is keen for supporters to pull together during his final days, with a Europa League showdown against Atletico Madrid on the horizon next week.
Winning Europe's secondary competition represents the remaining opportunity for Wenger to furnish his successor with Champions League football next term.
"I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high," he added.
"To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club."
|I fell in love with playing for Wenger - Winterburn
|Van der Sar urges Kluivert to continue Ajax development
|Klopp pays tribute to ´outstanding´ Wenger
|Wenger´s consistency will never be matched – Kroenke hails Arsenal manager´s legacy
|Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s best moments
|Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal
|Wenger to stand down as Arsenal manager
|Ibrahimovic not in Sweden´s plans despite latest World Cup hint
|Rafinha confident over fresh Bayern deal
|Perth Glory sack Kenny Lowe
|Copa Libertadores Review: Lopez misses two penalties as Racing crush Vasco
|Gunes hospitalised after suffering head injury in abandoned Fenerbahce-Besiktas clash
|Thiago Silva eyeing PSG exit amid criticism
|Premier League or Champions League title will take Spurs to ´different level´ – Pochettino
|Klopp: Bayern Munich move would´ve been complicated
|Wenger names Vieira as potential Arsenal successor
|Simeone demands more alert Atletico to solve away day problems
|Malaga relegated from LaLiga after late defeat
|Conte reaches 100 Chelsea games with win at Burnley
|When I fail, I get really angry - Morata apologises for tantrum
|Neymar names players to watch at World Cup
|Hughes remains upbeat despite Leicester draw
|Two strikers an FA Cup option for Conte´s Chelsea
|I´m not finished, Chelsea captain Cahill insists
|Leicester City 0 Southampton 0: Saints´ survival bid suffers fresh blow
|Burnley 1 Chelsea 2: Conte´s men boost top-four chances with FA Cup warm-up
|Fenerbahce-Besiktas abandoned after Gunes struck by object thrown from crowd
|Real Sociedad 3 Atletico Madrid 0: Barca´s title party set to start
|Carrick reveals depression led to England exile
|´Who are they?!´ - Accrington milk promotion with supermarket stunt
|Conte names Hazard on bench for Burnley clash
|Rooney denies rift with Everton boss Allardyce
|Kane will leave Tottenham unless they win trophies, predicts Souness
|Portugal´s Sanches has no chance of World Cup selection - Carvalhal
|Better with one arm - Julio Cesar reveals Mourinho´s Casillas jibe
|Mourinho has nothing to prove - Pochettino
|I have spoken to the chairman - Allardyce upset by Everton survey
|Emery dismisses talk of Real Sociedad offer
|Sidibe´s Monaco season over but World Cup return possible
|Guardiola thanks ´unique´ City staff in celebration speech
|Wan-Bissaka signs long-term Crystal Palace extension
|Rakitic to make comeback following finger surgery
|FIFA dismisses Brewster racism complaint from U-17 World Cup final
|Isak could benefit from Batshuayi injury - Stoger
|Shaw hopes to have earned FA Cup start
|Mercado: If I smack Messi, I can´t go back to Argentina!
|Salah wants Golden Boot to prove Chelsea doubters wrong
|Chelsea´s Alonso gets three-game ban for Long challenge
|Atletico clash absolutely vital to Arsenal´s season, admits Wenger
|Wenger still confident Wilshere will sign new deal
|Guardiola a friend as well as a boss, says Walker
|Heaton: Europe a realistic possibility for Burnley
|Late charge for the Golden Boot! - Smalling jokes about goalscoring form
|Emery unsure when PSG star Neymar will return
|Marcelo backs Ronaldo to extend scoring run for Madrid
|Copa Libertadores Review: Libertad preserve 100 per cent record, Corinthians stay unbeaten
|Man United should have 10 more points – Mourinho laments inconsistency
|Gombau sacked by Western Sydney Wanderers
|Rafael: Van Gaal told me I could leave United after one-minute meeting
|Klopp told Liverpool they could train naked because of Salah
|Zidane denies Bale problems, defends Benzema
|Sarri: Napoli won´t change approach against Serie A rivals Juve
|PSG will respect Les Herbiers, assures Emery
|Chelsea boss Conte: It´s easier for Dyche at Burnley
|It will be a great game - Allegri prepared for title showdown with Napoli
|Maybe it is my fault - Gattuso takes responsibility for AC Milan´s winless run
|Kovac insists Frankfurt are united amid Bayern row
|Not a single doubt for Madrid ahead of Bayern clash, claims Lucas
|Real Madrid 1 Athletic Bilbao 1: Kepa heroics torment Madrid until Ronaldo leveller
|Mourinho salutes Pogba display
|Caen 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe double keeps treble hopes alive
|Burnley boss Dyche could manage England, says Heaton
|Napoli 4 Udinese 2: Scudetto race alive ahead of tantalising Turin trip
|Torino 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma error proves costly
|Schalke 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac to face Bayern Munich in DFB-Pokal final
|Crotone 1 Juventus 1: Nwankwo stuns Serie A leaders with spectacular equaliser
|Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2: Red Devils bounce back as Mourinho´s changes pay off
|Bong stands by complaint despite Rodriguez racial abuse verdict
|Martial and Darmian start as Mourinho makes seven Manchester United changes
|Heaton relishing Burnley battle with Pope
|Aubameyang ´wasn´t sure´ about Lacazette
|A mid-season break in England would make a great difference, insists Conte
|Tottenham trophies would follow FA Cup success - Vertonghen
|If anyone can beat Real Madrid, it´s Bayern - Rummenigge
|Barton to take charge at Fleetwood Town
|Simeone still hopes Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Aguero will not be 100 per cent for World Cup - Argentina doctor
|De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award
|Man City are set up to dominate, says Conte
|AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG beaten, Jeonbuk & Tianjin end with wins
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year in Opta numbers
|Neymar will be a World Cup great, says Serginho
|England need a miracle to win World Cup - Walker
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Aguero earns place for first time
|Kaka opens up on ´respectful but complicated´ Mourinho relationship
|FFP not there to kill clubs, insists UEFA president Ceferin
|Ibrahimovic: I´m going to the World Cup
|Tottenham star Kane ´not bothered´ by goal appeal backlash
|Matthaus praises Bayern-bound Kovac
|Copa Libertadores Review: Del Valle hat-trick lifts Millonarios
|Toronto 1 Guadalajara 2: Pulido free-kick sees visitors grab win
|He is confident and brave – Dida hails Alisson improvement
|Nothing can tarnish Buffon´s career – Lippi
|Valverde defends Barcelona rotation
|Barca set another LaLiga record with 33-match run
|Hat-trick hero Muller credits Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen
|Icardi should not be happy - Spalletti demands more from free-scoring Inter captain
|Suarez relieved to keep Barca run going