When I fail, I get really angry - Morata apologises for tantrum

Alvara Morata has apologised for his angry reaction to being substituted in Chelsea's 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley on Thursday.
Morata was taken off with 19 minutes left at Turf Moor, Eden Hazard coming on after being rested ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Southampton.
Blues boss Antonio Conte paired Morata with Olivier Giroud in a rare front two for Chelsea and the duo made life difficult for Sean Dyche's side, whose five-game winning streak came to an end.
Morata missed a one-on-one - replays indicating goalkeeper Nick Pope may have touched the ball wide of the post - and was evidently highly frustrated on his withdrawal, kicking out at the dugout and throwing his boots and shinpads to the ground in disgust.
And the Spain international tweeted after the match to express his regret at that reaction.
He wrote: "Three important points for us. The best way to get ready for Sunday’s game was winning today.
"I want to apologize for my reaction when I was sent to the bench, when I fail I get really angry with myself."
Three important points for us. The best way to get ready for Sunday’s game was winning today. I want to apologize for my reaction when I was sent to the bench, when I fail I get really angry with myself. pic.twitter.com/Vxg4eC7X3Q— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) April 19, 2018
Conte, though, says he understood why Morata - who has only scored once in the Premier League in 2018 - was annoyed.
"Alvaro must be angry, because when you have the chance to score you have to score and it can change your confidence," he told a post-match news conference.
"He was angry with himself for his missed chance. But I have to see his whole performance and it wasn't possible in the past to play with two strikers. They did a great job, as did the whole team.
"Around 70 minutes I thought that it was better to use fresh strength with Hazard. He is a player that has different characteristics to Morata. I am pleased for their performances, they played very well."
100 - This was Antonio Conte’s 100th match in charge of Chelsea in all competitions – only Jose Mourinho (72) has won more of his first 100 games in charge of the Blues than Conte (65). Impressive. pic.twitter.com/RDsPgYZydo— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 19, 2018
The victory moved Chelsea within five points of Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification.
But with only four matches of the season remaining, Conte believes it will be difficult for Chelsea to chase down their London rivals.
"I'm not sure. The only way to keep a hope from now until the end," he said of Chelsea's top four hopes.
"It won't be easy. There is a gap of five points with Spurs. If we think in the past we have missed great chances to get closer to them. Now we have to get three points every game."
|When I fail, I get really angry - Morata apologises for tantrum
|Neymar names players to watch at World Cup
|Hughes remains upbeat despite Leicester draw
|Two strikers an FA Cup option for Conte´s Chelsea
|I´m not finished, Chelsea captain Cahill insists
|Leicester City 0 Southampton 0: Saints´ survival bid suffers fresh blow
|Burnley 1 Chelsea 2: Conte´s men boost top-four chances with FA Cup warm-up
|Fenerbahce-Besiktas abandoned after Gunes struck by object thrown from crowd
|Real Sociedad 3 Atletico Madrid 0: Barca´s title party set to start
|Carrick reveals depression led to England exile
|´Who are they?!´ - Accrington milk promotion with supermarket stunt
|Conte names Hazard on bench for Burnley clash
|Rooney denies rift with Everton boss Allardyce
|Kane will leave Tottenham unless they win trophies, predicts Souness
|Portugal´s Sanches has no chance of World Cup selection - Carvalhal
|Better with one arm - Julio Cesar reveals Mourinho´s Casillas jibe
|Mourinho has nothing to prove - Pochettino
|I have spoken to the chairman - Allardyce upset by Everton survey
|Emery dismisses talk of Real Sociedad offer
|Sidibe´s Monaco season over but World Cup return possible
|Guardiola thanks ´unique´ City staff in celebration speech
|Wan-Bissaka signs long-term Crystal Palace extension
|Rakitic to make comeback following finger surgery
|FIFA dismisses Brewster racism complaint from U-17 World Cup final
|Isak could benefit from Batshuayi injury - Stoger
|Shaw hopes to have earned FA Cup start
|Mercado: If I smack Messi, I can´t go back to Argentina!
|Salah wants Golden Boot to prove Chelsea doubters wrong
|Chelsea´s Alonso gets three-game ban for Long challenge
|Atletico clash absolutely vital to Arsenal´s season, admits Wenger
|Wenger still confident Wilshere will sign new deal
|Guardiola a friend as well as a boss, says Walker
|Heaton: Europe a realistic possibility for Burnley
|Late charge for the Golden Boot! - Smalling jokes about goalscoring form
|Emery unsure when PSG star Neymar will return
|Marcelo backs Ronaldo to extend scoring run for Madrid
|Copa Libertadores Review: Libertad preserve 100 per cent record, Corinthians stay unbeaten
|Man United should have 10 more points – Mourinho laments inconsistency
|Gombau sacked by Western Sydney Wanderers
|Rafael: Van Gaal told me I could leave United after one-minute meeting
|Klopp told Liverpool they could train naked because of Salah
|Zidane denies Bale problems, defends Benzema
|Sarri: Napoli won´t change approach against Serie A rivals Juve
|PSG will respect Les Herbiers, assures Emery
|Chelsea boss Conte: It´s easier for Dyche at Burnley
|It will be a great game - Allegri prepared for title showdown with Napoli
|Maybe it is my fault - Gattuso takes responsibility for AC Milan´s winless run
|Kovac insists Frankfurt are united amid Bayern row
|Not a single doubt for Madrid ahead of Bayern clash, claims Lucas
|Real Madrid 1 Athletic Bilbao 1: Kepa heroics torment Madrid until Ronaldo leveller
|Mourinho salutes Pogba display
|Caen 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe double keeps treble hopes alive
|Burnley boss Dyche could manage England, says Heaton
|Napoli 4 Udinese 2: Scudetto race alive ahead of tantalising Turin trip
|Torino 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma error proves costly
|Schalke 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac to face Bayern Munich in DFB-Pokal final
|Crotone 1 Juventus 1: Nwankwo stuns Serie A leaders with spectacular equaliser
|Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2: Red Devils bounce back as Mourinho´s changes pay off
|Bong stands by complaint despite Rodriguez racial abuse verdict
|Martial and Darmian start as Mourinho makes seven Manchester United changes
|Heaton relishing Burnley battle with Pope
|Aubameyang ´wasn´t sure´ about Lacazette
|A mid-season break in England would make a great difference, insists Conte
|Tottenham trophies would follow FA Cup success - Vertonghen
|If anyone can beat Real Madrid, it´s Bayern - Rummenigge
|Barton to take charge at Fleetwood Town
|Simeone still hopes Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Aguero will not be 100 per cent for World Cup - Argentina doctor
|De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award
|Man City are set up to dominate, says Conte
|AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG beaten, Jeonbuk & Tianjin end with wins
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year in Opta numbers
|Neymar will be a World Cup great, says Serginho
|England need a miracle to win World Cup - Walker
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Aguero earns place for first time
|Kaka opens up on ´respectful but complicated´ Mourinho relationship
|FFP not there to kill clubs, insists UEFA president Ceferin
|Ibrahimovic: I´m going to the World Cup
|Tottenham star Kane ´not bothered´ by goal appeal backlash
|Matthaus praises Bayern-bound Kovac
|Copa Libertadores Review: Del Valle hat-trick lifts Millonarios
|Toronto 1 Guadalajara 2: Pulido free-kick sees visitors grab win
|He is confident and brave – Dida hails Alisson improvement
|Nothing can tarnish Buffon´s career – Lippi
|Valverde defends Barcelona rotation
|Barca set another LaLiga record with 33-match run
|Hat-trick hero Muller credits Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen
|Icardi should not be happy - Spalletti demands more from free-scoring Inter captain
|Suarez relieved to keep Barca run going