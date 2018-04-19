Related

Article

Sidibe´s Monaco season over but World Cup return possible

19 April 2018 16:38

France international Djibril Sidibe is a doubt for the World Cup after being diagnosed with a knee injury.

The Monaco full-back suffered the injury during Sunday's defeat away to Paris Saint-Germain, a result that saw Unai Emery's men reclaim the Ligue 1 title.

And coach Leonardo Jardim has confirmed his side were dealt a further blow in a heavy 7-1 thumping due to Sidibe's injury.

"In the most serious cases it is seven weeks; in the less serious, four weeks," Jardim told reporters. 

"You have to check that with the specialists. The medical service will make the best decision, I have full confidence.

"Will we be seeing him again this season? I think not."

Sponsored links

Thursday 19 April

18:26 Better with one arm - Julio Cesar reveals Mourinho´s Casillas jibe
17:14 Mourinho has nothing to prove - Pochettino
17:00 I have spoken to the chairman - Allardyce upset by Everton survey
16:44 Emery dismisses talk of Real Sociedad offer
16:38 Sidibe´s Monaco season over but World Cup return possible
16:09 Guardiola thanks ´unique´ City staff in celebration speech
16:04 Wan-Bissaka signs long-term Crystal Palace extension
14:44 Rakitic to make comeback following finger surgery
14:21 FIFA dismisses Brewster racism complaint from U-17 World Cup final
14:15 Isak could benefit from Batshuayi injury - Stoger
13:21 Shaw hopes to have earned FA Cup start
12:53 Mercado: If I smack Messi, I can´t go back to Argentina!
12:32 Salah wants Golden Boot to prove Chelsea doubters wrong
12:03 Chelsea´s Alonso gets three-game ban for Long challenge
11:47 Atletico clash absolutely vital to Arsenal´s season, admits Wenger
11:12 Wenger still confident Wilshere will sign new deal
09:35 Guardiola a friend as well as a boss, says Walker
09:00 Heaton: Europe a realistic possibility for Burnley
08:37 Late charge for the Golden Boot! - Smalling jokes about goalscoring form
07:40 Emery unsure when PSG star Neymar will return
06:03 Marcelo backs Ronaldo to extend scoring run for Madrid
05:22 Copa Libertadores Review: Libertad preserve 100 per cent record, Corinthians stay unbeaten
04:58 Man United should have 10 more points – Mourinho laments inconsistency
03:26 Gombau sacked by Western Sydney Wanderers
02:59 Rafael: Van Gaal told me I could leave United after one-minute meeting
02:01 Klopp told Liverpool they could train naked because of Salah
01:09 Zidane denies Bale problems, defends Benzema
01:04 Sarri: Napoli won´t change approach against Serie A rivals Juve
00:59 PSG will respect Les Herbiers, assures Emery
00:50 Chelsea boss Conte: It´s easier for Dyche at Burnley
00:34 It will be a great game - Allegri prepared for title showdown with Napoli
00:15 Maybe it is my fault - Gattuso takes responsibility for AC Milan´s winless run
00:03 Kovac insists Frankfurt are united amid Bayern row

Wednesday 18 April

23:58 Not a single doubt for Madrid ahead of Bayern clash, claims Lucas
23:28 Real Madrid 1 Athletic Bilbao 1: Kepa heroics torment Madrid until Ronaldo leveller
23:20 Mourinho salutes Pogba display
23:07 Caen 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe double keeps treble hopes alive
23:00 Burnley boss Dyche could manage England, says Heaton
22:46 Napoli 4 Udinese 2: Scudetto race alive ahead of tantalising Turin trip
22:45 Torino 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma error proves costly
22:41 Schalke 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac to face Bayern Munich in DFB-Pokal final
22:40 Crotone 1 Juventus 1: Nwankwo stuns Serie A leaders with spectacular equaliser
22:35 Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2: Red Devils bounce back as Mourinho´s changes pay off
20:17 Bong stands by complaint despite Rodriguez racial abuse verdict
20:06 Martial and Darmian start as Mourinho makes seven Manchester United changes
19:51 Heaton relishing Burnley battle with Pope
18:46 Aubameyang ´wasn´t sure´ about Lacazette
18:41 A mid-season break in England would make a great difference, insists Conte
18:13 Tottenham trophies would follow FA Cup success - Vertonghen
17:56 If anyone can beat Real Madrid, it´s Bayern - Rummenigge
17:48 Barton to take charge at Fleetwood Town
16:58 Simeone still hopes Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
16:12 Aguero will not be 100 per cent for World Cup - Argentina doctor
16:03 De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award
15:36 Man City are set up to dominate, says Conte
15:29 AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG beaten, Jeonbuk & Tianjin end with wins
15:25 PFA Premier League Team of the Year in Opta numbers
13:10 Neymar will be a World Cup great, says Serginho
12:38 England need a miracle to win World Cup - Walker
12:07 PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Aguero earns place for first time
11:49 Kaka opens up on ´respectful but complicated´ Mourinho relationship
11:42 FFP not there to kill clubs, insists UEFA president Ceferin
10:18 Ibrahimovic: I´m going to the World Cup
09:12 Tottenham star Kane ´not bothered´ by goal appeal backlash
06:39 Matthaus praises Bayern-bound Kovac
05:21 Copa Libertadores Review: Del Valle hat-trick lifts Millonarios
04:40 Toronto 1 Guadalajara 2: Pulido free-kick sees visitors grab win
04:26 He is confident and brave – Dida hails Alisson improvement
03:25 Nothing can tarnish Buffon´s career – Lippi
01:49 Valverde defends Barcelona rotation
00:24 Barca set another LaLiga record with 33-match run
00:22 Hat-trick hero Muller credits Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen
00:13 Icardi should not be happy - Spalletti demands more from free-scoring Inter captain
00:06 Suarez relieved to keep Barca run going

Tuesday 17 April

23:44 Neymar hopes to return to training after final examination on May 17
23:44 Hughton lauds Brighton´s character in Spurs draw
23:36 Les Herbiers 2 Chambly 0: Minnows book their place in Coupe de France final
23:27 Pochettino defends players after Brighton draw
22:55 Celta Vigo 2 Barcelona 2: 10-man leaders hang on to unbeaten record
22:43 Inter 4 Cagliari 0: Icardi shines as Nerazzurri climb to third
22:42 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 6: Muller nets hat-trick as final beckons
22:38 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Tottenham 1: Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim
21:14 Depay feeling back to his best at Lyon
20:46 Messi and Suarez on Barca bench as Valverde rings changes
20:29 Tottenham´s Alli absent for Brighton clash
20:16 Inter´s clash with Cagliari given social media twist
20:00 Renato Sanches returns to Swansea after injury
19:39 Champions League semi-finalists feature in ICC schedule
19:09 Great players always criticised - Benzema not affected by jeers
18:51 Mandzukic out of Crotone versus Juventus
18:42 AFC Champions League Review: Sydney FC out after stalemate
18:17 Bayern Munich know how to play against Real Madrid, James claims
18:07 Netherlands forward Dost announces international retirement
17:48 Bale and Benzema are ´working great´ at Real Madrid, insists Zidane
17:17 Bayern´s Vidal out for rest of season after surgery
16:23 Cologne appoint Anfang as head coach
15:59 M´Vila open to Premier League return
15:47 Unselfish Liverpool star Firmino is special, says Kuyt
15:38 Surgery for Manchester City star Aguero
15:20 Alonso set to miss cup semi-final after FA charge
15:06 Bayern Munich can cope without injured Vidal, insists Zidane
14:57 Emery: Too soon to compare PSG with Bayern or Barcelona
14:27 Rangers suspend Miller and Wallace ahead of investigation
14:14 Gattuso predicts quiet Milan transfer window
13:59 Crotone game is decisive - Allegri warns Juventus against complacency
13:39 Belotti has the quality and desire to bounce back - Gattuso
13:09 FIFA charge Russia over fan racism during France friendly
11:56 We believe until the end - Shaqiri targets three wins for struggling Stoke City
10:38 These are exciting times for Tottenham, declares Alli
09:14 It is not impossible to beat City - Pochettino plots Tottenham´s title push for next season
06:42 De Bruyne targets sustained success at City
04:19 Madrid penalty? I would´ve lost control – Bonucci
03:23 Torres: Griezmann needs trophies to be alongside Messi and Ronaldo
02:26 Salah ready for Real Madrid move – Mido
01:52 Klinsmann says World Cup miss set USA back ´several years´
01:37 The journey is better than the end – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
00:49 Real Madrid icon Raul plans coaching career
00:39 Gundogan predicts Man City dominance after Guardiola´s first Premier League title
00:16 Moyes surprised by Hart error

Facebook

18+ GambleAware