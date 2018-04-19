Unai Emery has assured Paris Saint-Germain will show Les Herbiers the respect they deserve in the Coupe de France final.
The mega-rich club from the capital and three-time defending champions will aim to win an unprecedented fourth title in succession when they take on third-tier amateur side Les Herbiers at the Stade de France.
Les Herbiers ousted former heavyweights Auxerre and Lens before overcoming Chambly in the semi-finals, while PSG booked their place in the showpiece by downing Caen 3-1 on Wednesday.
"It's a final, it's a title, it's the Coupe de France. If they got to the final, they deserve it," Emery told the media after Kylian Mbappe's double and Christopher Nkunku's late strike secured a win on the north coast.
"There are many teams who won't be in the final because they did not do as well.
"Congratulations to them for experiencing a historic moment, also for us, to play for the title at a full Stade de France, it is a unique moment in life.
"The best way to show respect is to play to win."
Next stop : Stade de France pic.twitter.com/tkpByzdVCa— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) April 18, 2018
Ismael Diomande cancelled out Mbappe's opener but was shown a red card for a lunge on Javier Pastore after the teenager got PSG's second.
Emery said: "Congratulations to Caen, who had a good match and made it difficult for us for 90 minutes.
"I believe we respected them and the Coupe de France because we wanted to be in the final at the Stade de France.
"The team was calm during tough times, but I think we deserved to win."
|Klopp told Liverpool they could train naked because of Salah
|Zidane denies Bale problems, defends Benzema
|Sarri: Napoli won´t change approach against Serie A rivals Juve
|PSG will respect Les Herbiers, assures Emery
|Chelsea boss Conte: It´s easier for Dyche at Burnley
|It will be a great game - Allegri prepared for title showdown with Napoli
|Maybe it is my fault - Gattuso takes responsibility for AC Milan´s winless run
|Kovac insists Frankfurt are united amid Bayern row
|Not a single doubt for Madrid ahead of Bayern clash, claims Lucas
|Real Madrid 1 Athletic Bilbao 1: Kepa heroics torment Madrid until Ronaldo leveller
|Mourinho salutes Pogba display
|Caen 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe double keeps treble hopes alive
|Burnley boss Dyche could manage England, says Heaton
|Napoli 4 Udinese 2: Scudetto race alive ahead of tantalising Turin trip
|Torino 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma error proves costly
|Schalke 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac to face Bayern Munich in DFB-Pokal final
|Crotone 1 Juventus 1: Nwankwo stuns Serie A leaders with spectacular equaliser
|Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2: Red Devils bounce back as Mourinho´s changes pay off
|Bong stands by complaint despite Rodriguez racial abuse verdict
|Martial and Darmian start as Mourinho makes seven Manchester United changes
|Heaton relishing Burnley battle with Pope
|Aubameyang ´wasn´t sure´ about Lacazette
|A mid-season break in England would make a great difference, insists Conte
|Tottenham trophies would follow FA Cup success - Vertonghen
|If anyone can beat Real Madrid, it´s Bayern - Rummenigge
|Barton to take charge at Fleetwood Town
|Simeone still hopes Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Aguero will not be 100 per cent for World Cup - Argentina doctor
|De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award
|Man City are set up to dominate, says Conte
|AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG beaten, Jeonbuk & Tianjin end with wins
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year in Opta numbers
|Neymar will be a World Cup great, says Serginho
|England need a miracle to win World Cup - Walker
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Aguero earns place for first time
|Kaka opens up on ´respectful but complicated´ Mourinho relationship
|FFP not there to kill clubs, insists UEFA president Ceferin
|Ibrahimovic: I´m going to the World Cup
|Tottenham star Kane ´not bothered´ by goal appeal backlash
|Matthaus praises Bayern-bound Kovac
|Copa Libertadores Review: Del Valle hat-trick lifts Millonarios
|Toronto 1 Guadalajara 2: Pulido free-kick sees visitors grab win
|He is confident and brave – Dida hails Alisson improvement
|Nothing can tarnish Buffon´s career – Lippi
|Valverde defends Barcelona rotation
|Barca set another LaLiga record with 33-match run
|Hat-trick hero Muller credits Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen
|Icardi should not be happy - Spalletti demands more from free-scoring Inter captain
|Suarez relieved to keep Barca run going
|Neymar hopes to return to training after final examination on May 17
|Hughton lauds Brighton´s character in Spurs draw
|Les Herbiers 2 Chambly 0: Minnows book their place in Coupe de France final
|Pochettino defends players after Brighton draw
|Celta Vigo 2 Barcelona 2: 10-man leaders hang on to unbeaten record
|Inter 4 Cagliari 0: Icardi shines as Nerazzurri climb to third
|Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 6: Muller nets hat-trick as final beckons
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Tottenham 1: Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim
|Depay feeling back to his best at Lyon
|Messi and Suarez on Barca bench as Valverde rings changes
|Tottenham´s Alli absent for Brighton clash
|Inter´s clash with Cagliari given social media twist
|Renato Sanches returns to Swansea after injury
|Champions League semi-finalists feature in ICC schedule
|Great players always criticised - Benzema not affected by jeers
|Mandzukic out of Crotone versus Juventus
|AFC Champions League Review: Sydney FC out after stalemate
|Bayern Munich know how to play against Real Madrid, James claims
|Netherlands forward Dost announces international retirement
|Bale and Benzema are ´working great´ at Real Madrid, insists Zidane
|Bayern´s Vidal out for rest of season after surgery
|Cologne appoint Anfang as head coach
|M´Vila open to Premier League return
|Unselfish Liverpool star Firmino is special, says Kuyt
|Surgery for Manchester City star Aguero
|Alonso set to miss cup semi-final after FA charge
|Bayern Munich can cope without injured Vidal, insists Zidane
|Emery: Too soon to compare PSG with Bayern or Barcelona
|Rangers suspend Miller and Wallace ahead of investigation
|Gattuso predicts quiet Milan transfer window
|Crotone game is decisive - Allegri warns Juventus against complacency
|Belotti has the quality and desire to bounce back - Gattuso
|FIFA charge Russia over fan racism during France friendly
|We believe until the end - Shaqiri targets three wins for struggling Stoke City
|These are exciting times for Tottenham, declares Alli
|It is not impossible to beat City - Pochettino plots Tottenham´s title push for next season
|De Bruyne targets sustained success at City
|Madrid penalty? I would´ve lost control – Bonucci
|Torres: Griezmann needs trophies to be alongside Messi and Ronaldo
|Salah ready for Real Madrid move – Mido
|Klinsmann says World Cup miss set USA back ´several years´
|The journey is better than the end – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
|Real Madrid icon Raul plans coaching career
|Gundogan predicts Man City dominance after Guardiola´s first Premier League title
|Moyes surprised by Hart error