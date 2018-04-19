Portugal´s Sanches has no chance of World Cup selection - Carvalhal

Renato Sanches does not have "any chance" of going to the World Cup as part of the Portugal squad, according to Carlos Carvalhal.
Sanches has endured a miserable season on loan at Swansea City from Bayern Munich, starting only nine Premier League matches.
The midfielder started for Portugal in the final at Euro 2018 as a teenager and was considered one of the world's best young players, but a startling fall from grace has followed over the last two campaigns.
And Swansea coach Carvalhal says Sanches, who has returned to Wales from Bayern to continue his recovery from a hamstring injury, cannot go to Russia.
"I don't think he has any chance of going to the World Cup," Carvalhal told reporters of compatriot Sanches, who last featured in January.
"I told him to put expectations down, they have a lot of very good players - he is part of that group - but he has missed lot of games.
"I spoke with him because I understand if he is training with adrenaline because he thinks he can go to World Cup, the probability of being injured again is very high.
"I prefer to tell him my feelings, to put expectations down, to be more solid and to recover and to be fit again.
"That must be his first challenge, to be fit and in physical condition to play. It would not be easy without games to be fit to play. It is a big distance between expectation and reality."
Swansea, five points clear of the drop zone in 17th place, travel to newly crowned champions Manchester City in their next Premier League game on Sunday before playing three of their last four matches at home.
