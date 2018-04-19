It will be a great game - Allegri prepared for title showdown with Napoli

Juventus should be happy to hold a lead over Napoli in the Serie A title race despite fluffing their lines against lowly Crotone on Wednesday, according to Massimiliano Allegri.

The league leaders went ahead in the 16th minute when Alex Sandro headed home fellow Brazilian Douglas Costa's cross from the left flank, only to be pegged back by their hosts.

Crotone drew level courtesy of a spectacular goal from Simeon Nwankwo, the striker's bicycle kick securing Walter Zenga's strugglers a surprise point in their quest to beat the drop.

With Napoli recording a 4-2 victory over Udinese on the same day, Juventus' advantage over their nearest rivals is down to four points ahead of Sunday's huge showdown between the top two in Turin.

"A month-and-a-half ago I'd have been more than happy to go into this head-to-head clash with a four-point advantage," Allegri told the club's official website.

"We didn't play well today and we struggled a little. It wasn't easy as we needed to keep hold of the ball without trying to rush things, but even in the first half you got the impression we might concede tonight.

"We didn't stay tight enough and we let Crotone get lots of balls into the box and break through down the right.

"We must look to win the match [against Napoli] because it would be a big step forward. It will be a great game – hard fought with lots of skill on display. We must get off to a good start."

Costa acknowledged Juventus had turned in a below-par display against Crotone but must now quickly switch their attention to the weekend.

"We lacked fluidity. We knew this tonight would be complicated and it was because in these games we need to stay focused for 90 minutes," the Brazil international said.

"Now we focus on Napoli which will be a great match with two brilliant teams fighting to win and we certainly want to. I'm happy for the assist, but today we needed three points which didn't happen."