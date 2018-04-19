It will be a great game - Allegri prepared for title showdown with Napoli

Juventus should be happy to hold a lead over Napoli in the Serie A title race despite fluffing their lines against lowly Crotone on Wednesday, according to Massimiliano Allegri.
The league leaders went ahead in the 16th minute when Alex Sandro headed home fellow Brazilian Douglas Costa's cross from the left flank, only to be pegged back by their hosts.
Crotone drew level courtesy of a spectacular goal from Simeon Nwankwo, the striker's bicycle kick securing Walter Zenga's strugglers a surprise point in their quest to beat the drop.
With Napoli recording a 4-2 victory over Udinese on the same day, Juventus' advantage over their nearest rivals is down to four points ahead of Sunday's huge showdown between the top two in Turin.
"A month-and-a-half ago I'd have been more than happy to go into this head-to-head clash with a four-point advantage," Allegri told the club's official website.
"We didn't play well today and we struggled a little. It wasn't easy as we needed to keep hold of the ball without trying to rush things, but even in the first half you got the impression we might concede tonight.
"We didn't stay tight enough and we let Crotone get lots of balls into the box and break through down the right.
"We must look to win the match [against Napoli] because it would be a big step forward. It will be a great game – hard fought with lots of skill on display. We must get off to a good start."
All-square in Crotone. #CrotoneJuve #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/4BoT55Buf9— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 18, 2018
Costa acknowledged Juventus had turned in a below-par display against Crotone but must now quickly switch their attention to the weekend.
"We lacked fluidity. We knew this tonight would be complicated and it was because in these games we need to stay focused for 90 minutes," the Brazil international said.
"Now we focus on Napoli which will be a great match with two brilliant teams fighting to win and we certainly want to. I'm happy for the assist, but today we needed three points which didn't happen."
|Klopp told Liverpool they could train naked because of Salah
|Zidane denies Bale problems, defends Benzema
|Sarri: Napoli won´t change approach against Serie A rivals Juve
|PSG will respect Les Herbiers, assures Emery
|Chelsea boss Conte: It´s easier for Dyche at Burnley
|It will be a great game - Allegri prepared for title showdown with Napoli
|Maybe it is my fault - Gattuso takes responsibility for AC Milan´s winless run
|Kovac insists Frankfurt are united amid Bayern row
|Not a single doubt for Madrid ahead of Bayern clash, claims Lucas
|Real Madrid 1 Athletic Bilbao 1: Kepa heroics torment Madrid until Ronaldo leveller
|Mourinho salutes Pogba display
|Caen 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe double keeps treble hopes alive
|Burnley boss Dyche could manage England, says Heaton
|Napoli 4 Udinese 2: Scudetto race alive ahead of tantalising Turin trip
|Torino 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma error proves costly
|Schalke 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac to face Bayern Munich in DFB-Pokal final
|Crotone 1 Juventus 1: Nwankwo stuns Serie A leaders with spectacular equaliser
|Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2: Red Devils bounce back as Mourinho´s changes pay off
|Bong stands by complaint despite Rodriguez racial abuse verdict
|Martial and Darmian start as Mourinho makes seven Manchester United changes
|Heaton relishing Burnley battle with Pope
|Aubameyang ´wasn´t sure´ about Lacazette
|A mid-season break in England would make a great difference, insists Conte
|Tottenham trophies would follow FA Cup success - Vertonghen
|If anyone can beat Real Madrid, it´s Bayern - Rummenigge
|Barton to take charge at Fleetwood Town
|Simeone still hopes Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Aguero will not be 100 per cent for World Cup - Argentina doctor
|De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award
|Man City are set up to dominate, says Conte
|AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG beaten, Jeonbuk & Tianjin end with wins
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year in Opta numbers
|Neymar will be a World Cup great, says Serginho
|England need a miracle to win World Cup - Walker
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Aguero earns place for first time
|Kaka opens up on ´respectful but complicated´ Mourinho relationship
|FFP not there to kill clubs, insists UEFA president Ceferin
|Ibrahimovic: I´m going to the World Cup
|Tottenham star Kane ´not bothered´ by goal appeal backlash
|Matthaus praises Bayern-bound Kovac
|Copa Libertadores Review: Del Valle hat-trick lifts Millonarios
|Toronto 1 Guadalajara 2: Pulido free-kick sees visitors grab win
|He is confident and brave – Dida hails Alisson improvement
|Nothing can tarnish Buffon´s career – Lippi
|Valverde defends Barcelona rotation
|Barca set another LaLiga record with 33-match run
|Hat-trick hero Muller credits Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen
|Icardi should not be happy - Spalletti demands more from free-scoring Inter captain
|Suarez relieved to keep Barca run going
|Neymar hopes to return to training after final examination on May 17
|Hughton lauds Brighton´s character in Spurs draw
|Les Herbiers 2 Chambly 0: Minnows book their place in Coupe de France final
|Pochettino defends players after Brighton draw
|Celta Vigo 2 Barcelona 2: 10-man leaders hang on to unbeaten record
|Inter 4 Cagliari 0: Icardi shines as Nerazzurri climb to third
|Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 6: Muller nets hat-trick as final beckons
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Tottenham 1: Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim
|Depay feeling back to his best at Lyon
|Messi and Suarez on Barca bench as Valverde rings changes
|Tottenham´s Alli absent for Brighton clash
|Inter´s clash with Cagliari given social media twist
|Renato Sanches returns to Swansea after injury
|Champions League semi-finalists feature in ICC schedule
|Great players always criticised - Benzema not affected by jeers
|Mandzukic out of Crotone versus Juventus
|AFC Champions League Review: Sydney FC out after stalemate
|Bayern Munich know how to play against Real Madrid, James claims
|Netherlands forward Dost announces international retirement
|Bale and Benzema are ´working great´ at Real Madrid, insists Zidane
|Bayern´s Vidal out for rest of season after surgery
|Cologne appoint Anfang as head coach
|M´Vila open to Premier League return
|Unselfish Liverpool star Firmino is special, says Kuyt
|Surgery for Manchester City star Aguero
|Alonso set to miss cup semi-final after FA charge
|Bayern Munich can cope without injured Vidal, insists Zidane
|Emery: Too soon to compare PSG with Bayern or Barcelona
|Rangers suspend Miller and Wallace ahead of investigation
|Gattuso predicts quiet Milan transfer window
|Crotone game is decisive - Allegri warns Juventus against complacency
|Belotti has the quality and desire to bounce back - Gattuso
|FIFA charge Russia over fan racism during France friendly
|We believe until the end - Shaqiri targets three wins for struggling Stoke City
|These are exciting times for Tottenham, declares Alli
|It is not impossible to beat City - Pochettino plots Tottenham´s title push for next season
|De Bruyne targets sustained success at City
|Madrid penalty? I would´ve lost control – Bonucci
|Torres: Griezmann needs trophies to be alongside Messi and Ronaldo
|Salah ready for Real Madrid move – Mido
|Klinsmann says World Cup miss set USA back ´several years´
|The journey is better than the end – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
|Real Madrid icon Raul plans coaching career
|Gundogan predicts Man City dominance after Guardiola´s first Premier League title
|Moyes surprised by Hart error