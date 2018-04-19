Article

FIFA dismisses Brewster racism complaint from U-17 World Cup final

19 April 2018 14:21

FIFA has dismissed a claim made by Rhian Brewster that team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White was racially abused by a Spanish player during the Under-17 World Cup final.

Brewster claimed in an interview with The Guardian in December that Wolves youngster Gibbs-White was subjected to a discriminatory comment by an opponent in England's 5-2 win in Kolkata.

An investigation was opened in January but FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has dismissed all charges, citing "a lack of sufficient evidence that could corroborate the English player's claim".

"Despite the absence of a sanction, which can only be imposed on the basis of clear evidence, the Disciplinary Committee would like to restate FIFA's unequivocal, zero-tolerance stance against all forms of discrimination, as enshrined in the FIFA Statutes," it added in a statement.

In March, UEFA dropped charges against Spartak Moscow after Brewster alleged he was racially abused during Liverpool's Youth League clash in Russia, again citing a lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, FIFA has fined Benfica, Sporting CP, Rayo Vallecano and Qatar's Al Arabi for breaching rules relating to third-party influence.

Celta Vigo were also punished for entering into an agreement with Benfica that enabled the Portuguese club "to influence [Celta's] independence". Further charges against Benfica were dropped.

 

Sponsored links

Thursday 19 April

14:44 Rakitic to make comeback following finger surgery
14:21 FIFA dismisses Brewster racism complaint from U-17 World Cup final
14:15 Isak could benefit from Batshuayi injury - Stoger
13:21 Shaw hopes to have earned FA Cup start
12:53 Mercado: If I smack Messi, I can´t go back to Argentina!
12:32 Salah wants Golden Boot to prove Chelsea doubters wrong
12:03 Chelsea´s Alonso gets three-game ban for Long challenge
11:47 Atletico clash absolutely vital to Arsenal´s season, admits Wenger
11:12 Wenger still confident Wilshere will sign new deal
09:35 Guardiola a friend as well as a boss, says Walker
09:00 Heaton: Europe a realistic possibility for Burnley
08:37 Late charge for the Golden Boot! - Smalling jokes about goalscoring form
07:40 Emery unsure when PSG star Neymar will return
06:03 Marcelo backs Ronaldo to extend scoring run for Madrid
05:22 Copa Libertadores Review: Libertad preserve 100 per cent record, Corinthians stay unbeaten
04:58 Man United should have 10 more points – Mourinho laments inconsistency
03:26 Gombau sacked by Western Sydney Wanderers
02:59 Rafael: Van Gaal told me I could leave United after one-minute meeting
02:01 Klopp told Liverpool they could train naked because of Salah
01:09 Zidane denies Bale problems, defends Benzema
01:04 Sarri: Napoli won´t change approach against Serie A rivals Juve
00:59 PSG will respect Les Herbiers, assures Emery
00:50 Chelsea boss Conte: It´s easier for Dyche at Burnley
00:34 It will be a great game - Allegri prepared for title showdown with Napoli
00:15 Maybe it is my fault - Gattuso takes responsibility for AC Milan´s winless run
00:03 Kovac insists Frankfurt are united amid Bayern row

Wednesday 18 April

23:58 Not a single doubt for Madrid ahead of Bayern clash, claims Lucas
23:28 Real Madrid 1 Athletic Bilbao 1: Kepa heroics torment Madrid until Ronaldo leveller
23:20 Mourinho salutes Pogba display
23:07 Caen 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe double keeps treble hopes alive
23:00 Burnley boss Dyche could manage England, says Heaton
22:46 Napoli 4 Udinese 2: Scudetto race alive ahead of tantalising Turin trip
22:45 Torino 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma error proves costly
22:41 Schalke 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac to face Bayern Munich in DFB-Pokal final
22:40 Crotone 1 Juventus 1: Nwankwo stuns Serie A leaders with spectacular equaliser
22:35 Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2: Red Devils bounce back as Mourinho´s changes pay off
20:17 Bong stands by complaint despite Rodriguez racial abuse verdict
20:06 Martial and Darmian start as Mourinho makes seven Manchester United changes
19:51 Heaton relishing Burnley battle with Pope
18:46 Aubameyang ´wasn´t sure´ about Lacazette
18:41 A mid-season break in England would make a great difference, insists Conte
18:13 Tottenham trophies would follow FA Cup success - Vertonghen
17:56 If anyone can beat Real Madrid, it´s Bayern - Rummenigge
17:48 Barton to take charge at Fleetwood Town
16:58 Simeone still hopes Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
16:12 Aguero will not be 100 per cent for World Cup - Argentina doctor
16:03 De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award
15:36 Man City are set up to dominate, says Conte
15:29 AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG beaten, Jeonbuk & Tianjin end with wins
15:25 PFA Premier League Team of the Year in Opta numbers
13:10 Neymar will be a World Cup great, says Serginho
12:38 England need a miracle to win World Cup - Walker
12:07 PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Aguero earns place for first time
11:49 Kaka opens up on ´respectful but complicated´ Mourinho relationship
11:42 FFP not there to kill clubs, insists UEFA president Ceferin
10:18 Ibrahimovic: I´m going to the World Cup
09:12 Tottenham star Kane ´not bothered´ by goal appeal backlash
06:39 Matthaus praises Bayern-bound Kovac
05:21 Copa Libertadores Review: Del Valle hat-trick lifts Millonarios
04:40 Toronto 1 Guadalajara 2: Pulido free-kick sees visitors grab win
04:26 He is confident and brave – Dida hails Alisson improvement
03:25 Nothing can tarnish Buffon´s career – Lippi
01:49 Valverde defends Barcelona rotation
00:24 Barca set another LaLiga record with 33-match run
00:22 Hat-trick hero Muller credits Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen
00:13 Icardi should not be happy - Spalletti demands more from free-scoring Inter captain
00:06 Suarez relieved to keep Barca run going

Tuesday 17 April

23:44 Neymar hopes to return to training after final examination on May 17
23:44 Hughton lauds Brighton´s character in Spurs draw
23:36 Les Herbiers 2 Chambly 0: Minnows book their place in Coupe de France final
23:27 Pochettino defends players after Brighton draw
22:55 Celta Vigo 2 Barcelona 2: 10-man leaders hang on to unbeaten record
22:43 Inter 4 Cagliari 0: Icardi shines as Nerazzurri climb to third
22:42 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 6: Muller nets hat-trick as final beckons
22:38 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Tottenham 1: Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim
21:14 Depay feeling back to his best at Lyon
20:46 Messi and Suarez on Barca bench as Valverde rings changes
20:29 Tottenham´s Alli absent for Brighton clash
20:16 Inter´s clash with Cagliari given social media twist
20:00 Renato Sanches returns to Swansea after injury
19:39 Champions League semi-finalists feature in ICC schedule
19:09 Great players always criticised - Benzema not affected by jeers
18:51 Mandzukic out of Crotone versus Juventus
18:42 AFC Champions League Review: Sydney FC out after stalemate
18:17 Bayern Munich know how to play against Real Madrid, James claims
18:07 Netherlands forward Dost announces international retirement
17:48 Bale and Benzema are ´working great´ at Real Madrid, insists Zidane
17:17 Bayern´s Vidal out for rest of season after surgery
16:23 Cologne appoint Anfang as head coach
15:59 M´Vila open to Premier League return
15:47 Unselfish Liverpool star Firmino is special, says Kuyt
15:38 Surgery for Manchester City star Aguero
15:20 Alonso set to miss cup semi-final after FA charge
15:06 Bayern Munich can cope without injured Vidal, insists Zidane
14:57 Emery: Too soon to compare PSG with Bayern or Barcelona
14:27 Rangers suspend Miller and Wallace ahead of investigation
14:14 Gattuso predicts quiet Milan transfer window
13:59 Crotone game is decisive - Allegri warns Juventus against complacency
13:39 Belotti has the quality and desire to bounce back - Gattuso
13:09 FIFA charge Russia over fan racism during France friendly
11:56 We believe until the end - Shaqiri targets three wins for struggling Stoke City
10:38 These are exciting times for Tottenham, declares Alli
09:14 It is not impossible to beat City - Pochettino plots Tottenham´s title push for next season
06:42 De Bruyne targets sustained success at City
04:19 Madrid penalty? I would´ve lost control – Bonucci
03:23 Torres: Griezmann needs trophies to be alongside Messi and Ronaldo
02:26 Salah ready for Real Madrid move – Mido
01:52 Klinsmann says World Cup miss set USA back ´several years´
01:37 The journey is better than the end – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
00:49 Real Madrid icon Raul plans coaching career
00:39 Gundogan predicts Man City dominance after Guardiola´s first Premier League title
00:16 Moyes surprised by Hart error

Facebook

18+ GambleAware