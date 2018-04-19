Emery unsure when PSG star Neymar will return

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery does not know when star forward Neymar will return from a foot injury.

Neymar has not played since February after undergoing surgery on a broken bone in his foot suffered in a match against Ligue 1 rivals Marseille.

The Brazil international is targeting a return to training following his final medical examination on May 17 ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

But speaking after PSG reached the Coupe de France final with a 3-1 win over Caen on Wednesday, Emery told reporters: "It all depends on how he [Neymar] feels there.

"And when he's ready to start the exams, he'll come back. When? I don't know, I don't know. When he's well."

A €222million signing from LaLiga giants Barcelona in the off-season, Neymar scored 28 goals across all competitions for PSG before his injury.