Related

Article

PFA Premier League Team of the Year in Opta numbers

18 April 2018 15:25

The PFA Premier League Team of the Year was released on Wednesday, prompting the usual arguments over who should and should not be included in the XI.

Champions Manchester City predictably dominate the selection with five representatives, but could have had even more, with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane possibly unfortunate to miss out.

Liverpool fans would surely make cases for forward Roberto Firmino and left-back Andrew Robertson, while no players from outside the league's top-five sides have got the nod from their peers.

Here, we analyse the 11 men who made the cut with the use of Opta numbers - and suggest who else could have made the team.

 

DAVID DE GEA

Spain's number one is included for the fourth year running. De Gea has conceded 24 league goals this season - stripping out own goals - but Opta numbers suggest the average goalkeeper playing for United facing the same shots would have let in 38. This is the biggest xG differential by a Premier League goalkeeper in 2017-18.

Unlucky to miss out: Nick Pope (Burnley), Ederson (Manchester City)

KYLE WALKER

The decision to leave Tottenham for Manchester City has been rewarded with EFL Cup and Premier League medals for Walker. He has provided six assists in the Premier League in 2017-18, his best ever return in a top-flight season.

Unlucky to miss out: Antonio Valencia (Manchester United), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

JAN VERTONGHEN

Vertonghen, without usual partner Toby Alderweireld for much of the season, has featured in 13 of Tottenham's 14 Premier League clean sheets this season, demonstrating his importance to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Unlucky to miss out: Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United), Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion)

NICOLAS OTAMENDI

The Argentina international may still be prone to some bizarre decisions, but Otamendi has made 2,665 successful passes in the Premier League this season, at least 300 more than any other player, showing how the champions play the ball out from the back.

Unlucky to miss out: James Tarkowski (Burnley), Harry Maguire (Leicester City)

MARCOS ALONSO

The Spaniard has scored more goals than any other defender in the Premier League this season - six - with his delightful free-kicks a rare plus point for the Blues in another poor title defence at Stamford Bridge.

Unlucky to miss out: Ashley Young (Manchester United), Ben Davies (Tottenham) 

DAVID SILVA

Playing a decisive part in 19 Premier League goals this season - eight goals and 11 assists - Silva could beat his most productive campaign of 21 goal involvements in 2011-12. That Silva has maintained his performance levels despite regularly heading home to Spain to care for his prematurely born son is particularly impressive.

Unlucky to miss out: Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

KEVIN DE BRUYNE

Star man for the champions, De Bruyne has provided more assists than any other player in the Premier League this season - 15. The Belgium playmaker has also recorded seven goals, including the winner at former club Chelsea, and competes with Mohamed Salah for the players' award.

Unlucky to miss out: Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town)

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN

Denmark international Eriksen has created 35 goalscoring opportunities for Harry Kane in the Premier League this season, which is the most from one player to another in 2017-18, and their partnership could fire Spurs to the FA Cup.

Unlucky to miss out: Fernandinho (Manchester City), Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)

HARRY KANE

A contender to captain England at the upcoming World Cup, Kane is one of three players to score at least 25 Premier League goals in at least three successive seasons, following in the gilded footsteps of Arsenal icon Thierry Henry and the top flight's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer.

Unlucky to miss out: Leroy Sane (Manchester City), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

MOHAMED SALAH

The Egypt star is the first Premier League player to score 40 goals in all competitions since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007-08. Salah is also on track to break the record for the most prolific campaign from a Premier League player in an incredible first Anfield season, which may yet end in Champions League glory.

Unlucky to miss out: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

SERGIO AGUERO

Aguero, who will miss the rest of the season after knee surgery, became City's all-time leading goalscorer this term and he is now just one away from 200 strikes for the club after another typically prolific campaign.

Unlucky to miss out: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Sponsored links

Wednesday 18 April

17:56 If anyone can beat Real Madrid, it´s Bayern - Rummenigge
17:48 Barton to take charge at Fleetwood Town
16:58 Simeone still hopes Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
16:12 Aguero will not be 100 per cent for World Cup - Argentina doctor
16:03 De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award
15:36 Man City are set up to dominate, says Conte
15:29 AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG beaten, Jeonbuk & Tianjin end with wins
15:25 PFA Premier League Team of the Year in Opta numbers
13:10 Neymar will be a World Cup great, says Serginho
12:38 England need a miracle to win World Cup - Walker
12:07 PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Aguero earns place for first time
11:49 Kaka opens up on ´respectful but complicated´ Mourinho relationship
11:42 FFP not there to kill clubs, insists UEFA president Ceferin
10:18 Ibrahimovic: I´m going to the World Cup
09:12 Tottenham star Kane ´not bothered´ by goal appeal backlash
06:39 Matthaus praises Bayern-bound Kovac
05:21 Copa Libertadores Review: Del Valle hat-trick lifts Millonarios
04:40 Toronto 1 Guadalajara 2: Pulido free-kick sees visitors grab win
04:26 He is confident and brave – Dida hails Alisson improvement
03:25 Nothing can tarnish Buffon´s career – Lippi
01:49 Valverde defends Barcelona rotation
00:24 Barca set another LaLiga record with 33-match run
00:22 Hat-trick hero Muller credits Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen
00:13 Icardi should not be happy - Spalletti demands more from free-scoring Inter captain
00:06 Suarez relieved to keep Barca run going

Tuesday 17 April

23:44 Neymar hopes to return to training after final examination on May 17
23:44 Hughton lauds Brighton´s character in Spurs draw
23:36 Les Herbiers 2 Chambly 0: Minnows book their place in Coupe de France final
23:27 Pochettino defends players after Brighton draw
22:55 Celta Vigo 2 Barcelona 2: 10-man leaders hang on to unbeaten record
22:43 Inter 4 Cagliari 0: Icardi shines as Nerazzurri climb to third
22:42 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 6: Muller nets hat-trick as final beckons
22:38 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Tottenham 1: Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim
21:14 Depay feeling back to his best at Lyon
20:46 Messi and Suarez on Barca bench as Valverde rings changes
20:29 Tottenham´s Alli absent for Brighton clash
20:16 Inter´s clash with Cagliari given social media twist
20:00 Renato Sanches returns to Swansea after injury
19:39 Champions League semi-finalists feature in ICC schedule
19:09 Great players always criticised - Benzema not affected by jeers
18:51 Mandzukic out of Crotone versus Juventus
18:42 AFC Champions League Review: Sydney FC out after stalemate
18:17 Bayern Munich know how to play against Real Madrid, James claims
18:07 Netherlands forward Dost announces international retirement
17:48 Bale and Benzema are ´working great´ at Real Madrid, insists Zidane
17:17 Bayern´s Vidal out for rest of season after surgery
16:23 Cologne appoint Anfang as head coach
15:59 M´Vila open to Premier League return
15:47 Unselfish Liverpool star Firmino is special, says Kuyt
15:38 Surgery for Manchester City star Aguero
15:20 Alonso set to miss cup semi-final after FA charge
15:06 Bayern Munich can cope without injured Vidal, insists Zidane
14:57 Emery: Too soon to compare PSG with Bayern or Barcelona
14:27 Rangers suspend Miller and Wallace ahead of investigation
14:14 Gattuso predicts quiet Milan transfer window
13:59 Crotone game is decisive - Allegri warns Juventus against complacency
13:39 Belotti has the quality and desire to bounce back - Gattuso
13:09 FIFA charge Russia over fan racism during France friendly
11:56 We believe until the end - Shaqiri targets three wins for struggling Stoke City
10:38 These are exciting times for Tottenham, declares Alli
09:14 It is not impossible to beat City - Pochettino plots Tottenham´s title push for next season
06:42 De Bruyne targets sustained success at City
04:19 Madrid penalty? I would´ve lost control – Bonucci
03:23 Torres: Griezmann needs trophies to be alongside Messi and Ronaldo
02:26 Salah ready for Real Madrid move – Mido
01:52 Klinsmann says World Cup miss set USA back ´several years´
01:37 The journey is better than the end – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
00:49 Real Madrid icon Raul plans coaching career
00:39 Gundogan predicts Man City dominance after Guardiola´s first Premier League title
00:16 Moyes surprised by Hart error

Monday 16 April

23:52 Lambert still believes in Stoke survival chances despite Hammer blow
23:30 Mourinho ready to axe West Brom flops for FA Cup semi-final
22:58 West Ham 1 Stoke City 1: Substitute Carroll leaves Potters in peril
22:13 Players forced to return from half-time break as VAR mars Bundesliga clash
21:31 AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain progress with Al Rayyan hammering
21:19 Rodriguez relieved with racial abuse verdict
21:05 UEFA ´strongly condemns´ Michael Oliver abuse
20:26 Valverde: Unbeaten season motivates Barcelona
19:35 Sane: Premier League title an overwhelming feeling
19:11 Inter need to show more - Spalletti dissatisfied with goalless run
18:43 Valverde relaxed over Messi fitness despite Argentina concerns
17:33 Manchester City´s Aguero relieved to avoid final-day drama
17:08 Montella tips Lenglet to play for Barcelona
16:52 Pochettino defends Lloris amid criticism of Tottenham form
16:50 Batshuayi season ´probably over´, but striker has World Cup chance
16:27 Arnautovic is our Ibrahimovic – Moyes
16:21 Pochettino hints Spurs fans to see more of Lucas
15:15 We will fight to the end, insists Napoli skipper Hamsik
12:51 Social media debate won´t dent Kane´s Golden Boot bid - Alli
12:38 Pele backs Neymar for World Cup redemption
12:11 Blow for Bayern as Heynckes confirms surgery for Vidal
11:12 Mata turns focus to FA Cup after miserable West Brom defeat
09:47 ´No chance´ Roma will sell Alisson
09:05 Monaco to reimburse travelling fans after PSG thrashing
04:12 Dembele: I´ll be at Barca for a long time
03:18 I don´t care about the rest – Salah eyes Champions League
02:34 MLS Review: City stay unbeaten after Atlanta thriller
02:08 Zidane still backing struggling Benzema
01:31 I believe in the PSG project, with or without me – Emery
00:46 Marquinhos credits Emery´s ´philosophy´ after title triumph
00:21 PSG president dismisses reports of Tuchel agreement
00:10 Zidane reaches 100 Real Madrid wins
00:02 Gattuso demands more from AC Milan despite holding Napoli

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 33 +68 87
2 Manchester United 33 +37 71
3 Liverpool 34 +43 70
4 Tottenham Hotspur 34 +35 68
5 Chelsea 33 +24 60
6 Arsenal 33 +17 54
7 Burnley 33 +4 52
8 Leicester City 33 +2 43
9 Everton 34 -15 42
10 Newcastle United 33 -7 41
11 AFC Bournemouth 34 -15 38
12 Watford 34 -18 37
13 Brighton & Hov… 34 -15 36
14 West Ham United 33 -18 35
15 Huddersfield Town 34 -27 35
16 Crystal Palace 34 -18 34
17 Swansea City 33 -19 33
18 Southampton 33 -20 28
19 Stoke City 34 -33 28
20 West Bromwich … 34 -25 24

Facebook

18+ GambleAware