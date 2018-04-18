Not a single doubt for Madrid ahead of Bayern clash, claims Lucas

Real Madrid remain fully confident of victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League despite being held by Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, according to Lucas Vazquez.
Cristiano Ronaldo salvaged a 1-1 draw three minutes from time after Inaki Williams gave Athletic a first-half lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Zinedine Zidane's side are next in action when they travel to the Allianz Arena in seven days' time and Spain international Vazquez does not expect Madrid's latest frustrating outing domestically to have any effect upon their bid for a third consecutive European title.
"Of course we are thinking about that game but we do not have a single doubt," he said. "We are not worried, we are very confident.
"We have got to work all week because we want to win over there. I think we are on a good track."
Raul Garcia struck the crossbar for Athletic after half-time as Madrid's earlier momentum waned but Lucas insisted a draw was the least they deserved for their efforts.
"It's a kind of bittersweet feeling at the end of that game because we played really well and I think we dominated the game throughout," he added, with Madrid facing the prospect of falling six points behind neighbours Atletico in second if their neighbours are able to overcome Real Sociedad on Thursday.
"They defended well, we had a lot of chances throughout and couldn't find the back of the net. We struggled in the second half a little bit more."
A share of the spoils against @Athletic_en thanks to @Cristiano's late leveller. #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/5sxq4E5wRC— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) April 18, 2018
Williams hailed the advice of veteran team-mate Aritz Aduriz after cutely dinking home his third goal in Athletic's past six matches in all competitions.
"It was a very quick move," he said of the goal.
"The team know I like to find the space in behind the defence. Aritz always tells me you've got to clip it over the goalkeeper and that's what I did."
|Not a single doubt for Madrid ahead of Bayern clash, claims Lucas
|Real Madrid 1 Athletic Bilbao 1: Kepa heroics torment Madrid until Ronaldo leveller
|Mourinho salutes Pogba display
|Caen 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe double keeps treble hopes alive
|Burnley boss Dyche could manage England, says Heaton
|Napoli 4 Udinese 2: Scudetto race alive ahead of tantalising Turin trip
|Torino 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma error proves costly
|Schalke 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac to face Bayern Munich in DFB-Pokal final
|Crotone 1 Juventus 1: Nwankwo stuns Serie A leaders with spectacular equaliser
|Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2: Red Devils bounce back as Mourinho´s changes pay off
|Bong stands by complaint despite Rodriguez racial abuse verdict
|Martial and Darmian start as Mourinho makes seven Manchester United changes
|Heaton relishing Burnley battle with Pope
|Aubameyang ´wasn´t sure´ about Lacazette
|A mid-season break in England would make a great difference, insists Conte
|Tottenham trophies would follow FA Cup success - Vertonghen
|If anyone can beat Real Madrid, it´s Bayern - Rummenigge
|Barton to take charge at Fleetwood Town
|Simeone still hopes Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Aguero will not be 100 per cent for World Cup - Argentina doctor
|De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award
|Man City are set up to dominate, says Conte
|AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG beaten, Jeonbuk & Tianjin end with wins
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year in Opta numbers
|Neymar will be a World Cup great, says Serginho
|England need a miracle to win World Cup - Walker
|PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Aguero earns place for first time
|Kaka opens up on ´respectful but complicated´ Mourinho relationship
|FFP not there to kill clubs, insists UEFA president Ceferin
|Ibrahimovic: I´m going to the World Cup
|Tottenham star Kane ´not bothered´ by goal appeal backlash
|Matthaus praises Bayern-bound Kovac
|Copa Libertadores Review: Del Valle hat-trick lifts Millonarios
|Toronto 1 Guadalajara 2: Pulido free-kick sees visitors grab win
|He is confident and brave – Dida hails Alisson improvement
|Nothing can tarnish Buffon´s career – Lippi
|Valverde defends Barcelona rotation
|Barca set another LaLiga record with 33-match run
|Hat-trick hero Muller credits Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen
|Icardi should not be happy - Spalletti demands more from free-scoring Inter captain
|Suarez relieved to keep Barca run going
|Neymar hopes to return to training after final examination on May 17
|Hughton lauds Brighton´s character in Spurs draw
|Les Herbiers 2 Chambly 0: Minnows book their place in Coupe de France final
|Pochettino defends players after Brighton draw
|Celta Vigo 2 Barcelona 2: 10-man leaders hang on to unbeaten record
|Inter 4 Cagliari 0: Icardi shines as Nerazzurri climb to third
|Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 6: Muller nets hat-trick as final beckons
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Tottenham 1: Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim
|Depay feeling back to his best at Lyon
|Messi and Suarez on Barca bench as Valverde rings changes
|Tottenham´s Alli absent for Brighton clash
|Inter´s clash with Cagliari given social media twist
|Renato Sanches returns to Swansea after injury
|Champions League semi-finalists feature in ICC schedule
|Great players always criticised - Benzema not affected by jeers
|Mandzukic out of Crotone versus Juventus
|AFC Champions League Review: Sydney FC out after stalemate
|Bayern Munich know how to play against Real Madrid, James claims
|Netherlands forward Dost announces international retirement
|Bale and Benzema are ´working great´ at Real Madrid, insists Zidane
|Bayern´s Vidal out for rest of season after surgery
|Cologne appoint Anfang as head coach
|M´Vila open to Premier League return
|Unselfish Liverpool star Firmino is special, says Kuyt
|Surgery for Manchester City star Aguero
|Alonso set to miss cup semi-final after FA charge
|Bayern Munich can cope without injured Vidal, insists Zidane
|Emery: Too soon to compare PSG with Bayern or Barcelona
|Rangers suspend Miller and Wallace ahead of investigation
|Gattuso predicts quiet Milan transfer window
|Crotone game is decisive - Allegri warns Juventus against complacency
|Belotti has the quality and desire to bounce back - Gattuso
|FIFA charge Russia over fan racism during France friendly
|We believe until the end - Shaqiri targets three wins for struggling Stoke City
|These are exciting times for Tottenham, declares Alli
|It is not impossible to beat City - Pochettino plots Tottenham´s title push for next season
|De Bruyne targets sustained success at City
|Madrid penalty? I would´ve lost control – Bonucci
|Torres: Griezmann needs trophies to be alongside Messi and Ronaldo
|Salah ready for Real Madrid move – Mido
|Klinsmann says World Cup miss set USA back ´several years´
|The journey is better than the end – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
|Real Madrid icon Raul plans coaching career
|Gundogan predicts Man City dominance after Guardiola´s first Premier League title
|Moyes surprised by Hart error