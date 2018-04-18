Icardi should not be happy - Spalletti demands more from free-scoring Inter captain

Luciano Spalletti believes that Mauro Icardi "shouldn't be happy" despite the Inter captain inspiring the Nerazzurri to a 4-0 win over Cagliari.

Icardi put in a brilliant all-round performance at San Siro on Tuesday, scoring his 25th Serie A goal of the season as Inter strengthened their hopes of a top-four finish.

However, despite the Argentine having now amassed his record goal tally for a single league campaign, Spalletti still wants more from the 25-year-old.

"I think a player like him shouldn’t be happy," the Inter boss told Mediaset Premium. "It's true 25 goals are a lot and he is learning to track back to tighten up the team, so he got a lot of touches.

"Anyone who says he just has to stand there and score goals is hurting him, because if he helps out then he'll score twice as many.

"If he just stands there, it's easier for the defenders to mark him. If he comes back, spaces are created."

0 - Prior to tonight, the last time a team failed to attempt a single shot in a Serie A game was in January 2014 (Genoa vs Roma). Crushed. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) 17 April 2018

Icardi's impact was not just limited to his goal, which came early in the second half of a match Inter dominated, with Joao Cancelo's first Serie A goal putting them in control inside the third minute.

The former Sampdoria forward ran the show at times for the hosts, dropping deep to craft opportunities for - among others - youngster Yann Karamoh, who missed a glut of gilt-edged chances before Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic put the result beyond doubt.

Spalletti was impressed by Karamoh's all-action display, but added that the 19-year-old must improve both his decision making and composure in front of goal.

"He's a very good player and when he turns on the afterburners, he leaves you in the dust," Spalletti added.

"He's very creative and that means collaborating with teammates is tricky, but he mustn't get into bad habits. I know the crowd loves him, but it'll help him become a better player.

"He is capable both of squirming through defenders and of going down the flanks. He does lose the ball cheaply and has to improve his finishing, but we can work on that."